Capgemini Buys UK Consultancy Services Firm Quorsus For Undisclosed Terms
(RTTNews) - Capgemini SE (CGEMY.PK, CAPP), a French IT services and consulting company, announced Monday the acquisition of UK-based Quorsus. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
London -based Quorsus specializes in consultancy services to financial institutions in post-trade technologies, operations, regulatory solutions, and market infrastructure.
Quorsus works across the financial ecosystem, applying their extensive post-trade capital markets knowledge and delivery capabilities to support clients in regulatory reporting, financial market infrastructure and securities processing.
The acquisition is expected to further support Capgemini's capital markets clients in addressing increasing regulatory requirements, as well as the need for strategic yet efficient operations across the trading lifecycle.
Anirban Bose, CEO of Capgemini's Financial Services Strategic Business Unit and Group Executive Board Member, said, "While the landscape for financial institutions is re-shaping rapidly due to consolidations, new technologies, and changing operating models, compliance continues to be key. The acquisition of Quorsus brings to our team a set of in-demand specialist expertise to reinforce our capital markets services for financial institutions."
