Capgemini delivers another record performance in 2023

Revenues of €22,522 million in 2023, up +2.4%

Growth at constant exchange rates* of +4.4% for the full year, and -0.2% in Q4

Operating margin * up 30 basis points to 13.3% of revenues

+7% increase in net profit, Group share, with normalized earnings per share * up +8%

* Organic free cash flow 0F * of €1,963 million

0F Proposed dividend of €3.40 per share

Paris, February 14, 2024 – The Board of Directors of Capgemini SE, chaired by Paul Hermelin, convened on February 13 in Paris to review and adopt the accounts1F1 of the Capgemini Group for the year-ended December 31, 2023.

Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer of the Capgemini Group, said: "2023 was another year of growth for the Group with improving profitability and a strong cash flow conversion, despite a slowdown in our industry. Our results illustrate the strength of our positioning, our agility and our resilience.

Our clients recognize the value we bring as their business and technology transformation partner. In 2023, the Group continued to invest in building the capabilities and solutions to help them transition to an increasingly digital and sustainable economy.

This was notably the case for generative AI, which is top of mind for all large organizations. We are positioned as a leading player enabling our clients to explore, test and scale solutions for tangible business impact. Through our €2 billion investment plan announced last July, we continue to strengthen and upskill our teams, invest in solutions and leverage a broad ecosystem of technology partners including Microsoft, Google, AWS, Salesforce and Mistral AI.

In terms of sustainability offerings, we also stepped up our efforts in 2023. We continue to help our clients accelerate their transition towards Net Zero through strategy definition, business model adaptation and design of sustainable products and services. 2023 was also an important year on our own ESG roadmap, with major progress achieved towards a more sustainable and inclusive world.

The Group is well-equipped to improve its performance in 2024, while the environment is expected to remain soft in the first half. This year again, the Group expects to grow, with the trough in Q1, improve its operating margin and maintain a superior free cash flow conversion.”

KEY FIGURES

(in millions of euros) 2022 2023 Change Revenues 21,995 22,522 +2.4% Operating margin* 2,867 2,991 +4% as a % of revenues 13.0% 13.3% +30 basis points Operating profit 2,393 2,346 -2% as a % of revenues 10.9% 10.4% Net profit (Group share) 1,547 1,663 +7% Basic earnings per share (€) 9.09 9.70 +7% Normalized earnings per share (€)* 11.52 a 12.44 +8% Organic free cash flow* 1,852 1,963 +€ 111m Net cash / (Net debt)* (2,566) (2,047) a excluding tax expenses of €73 million in 2022 related to the impact of the US tax reform

Capgemini delivered a solid performance in 2023 despite the weak economic environment, with results exceeding or in line with its financial targets for the year.

After two years of record growth, persisting macroeconomic challenges and rising geopolitical tensions led to a gradual market slowdown in 2023 that came in line with Group expectations. Capgemini reported revenues of €22,522 million in 2023, up +2.4% vs. 2022 published figures. Constant currency growth* was +4.4%, within the 2023 target range of +4% to +7%. With acquisitions contributing +0.5 points to growth, organic growth* (i.e., excluding the impact of currency fluctuations and changes in Group scope) reached +3.9%.

Bookings totaled €23,887 million in 2023, a year-on-year increase of +2.6% at constant exchange rates, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 1.06 for the year, and 1.18 in Q4. This reflects sustained commercial momentum despite lengthened decision cycles.

While large corporations and organizations hold firm on their digital and sustainability ambitions, they are increasingly prioritizing operational agility and cost efficiency. This translates into strong demand for transformation programs with short payback, which leverage the Group’s high value-added service offerings most notably in Intelligent Industry, as well as in activities driven by Cloud, Data & Artificial Intelligence.

This ongoing shift in Capgemini’s offerings portfolio towards more value creating services, combined with strengthened operational efficiency, generated a 40 basis points increase in gross margin, despite the rising Inflation and market slowdown.

As a result, the operating margin* increased to 13.3% of revenues, or €2,991 million, up +4% in value compared to 2022. This year-on-year improvement of 30 basis points exceeds the target of 0-20 basis points set for 2023.

Other operating income and expense was a net expense of €645 million, compared with €474 million in 2022. This increase is mainly attributable to higher restructuring charges, which increased by €97 million, and to a change in French accounting practices as set by the French National Accounting Council (ANC), which resulted in an additional €63 million non-cash expense related to the annual employee share ownership plan.

Capgemini’s operating profit was €2,346 million, or 10.4% of revenues, compared with €2,393 million in 2022.

The net financial expense was €42 million compared with €129 million in 2022, this evolution being mainly driven by higher interest income in a context of rising interest rates.

The income tax expense was €626 million compared with €710 million last year. The effective tax rate was slightly down at 27.2%, compared with 28.1% in 2022 (excluding €73 million tax expenses related to the impact of the US tax reform).

Taking into account the share of profits of associates and non-controlling interests, the Group share in net profit rose by +7% year-on-year to €1,663 million. Basic earnings per share increased also by +7% to €9.70. Normalized earnings per share* was €12.44, compared with €11.09 in 2022 and €11.52 excluding the tax expenses related to the impact of the US tax reform.

Organic free cash flow* amounted to €1,963 million, above the target of "around €1.8 billion” set for the year. Capgemini invested €343 million in acquisitions during the past year. The Group also paid dividends of €559 million (€3.25 per share) and allocated €883 million (net) to share buyback programs. Finally, the 10th employee share ownership plan, which proved highly successful and thus contributed to maintaining employee shareholding between 8 to 9% of the share capital, led to a gross capital increase of €467 million.

The Board of Directors has decided to recommend the payment of a dividend of €3.40 per share at the Shareholders’ Meeting of May 16, 2024. The corresponding payout ratio is 35% of net profit (Group share), in line with the Group’s historical distribution policy.

OPERATIONS BY REGION

At constant exchange rates, the United Kingdom and Ireland region (12% of Group revenues) maintained a robust momentum in 2023 with revenues growing +7.9%. This performance was primarily driven by the Public Sector as well as the Consumer Goods & Retail and Manufacturing sectors, while activities in the Financial Services and TMT sectors were roughly stable year-on-year. The operating margin reached a record level of 18.6% compared with 18.0% in 2022.

The Rest of Europe region (30% of Group revenues) also performed well with revenue growth of +7.6% fueled to a large extent by the Public Sector and the Manufacturing sector. The Energy & Utilities sector was also buoyant while growth in Financial Services was limited. The operating margin was 11.7%, up from 11.6% a year earlier.

France (20% of Group revenues) revenues grew +6.1%, mainly supported by strong growth in the Manufacturing and Consumer Goods & Retail sectors. TMT was the only sector to contract in 2023. The operating margin further improved by 50 basis points year-on-year to 12.6%.

Conversely, revenues in North America (29% of Group revenues) decreased slightly by -1.3%. The Manufacturing and Services sectors showed good growth. Revenue decline was particularly visible in the TMT and Consumer Goods & Retail sectors, but more limited in the Financial Services sector. The operating margin was 15.6% as in 2022.

Finally, revenues in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America region (9% of Group revenues) grew +4.6%. Growth was mostly driven by the Asia-Pacific region where Consumer Goods & Retail, Services, Manufacturing and the Public Sector enjoyed double-digit growth rates, whereas Financial Services remained virtually stable, and TMT contracted visibly. The operating margin improved substantially to 12.2% compared with 10.6% the year before.

OPERATIONS BY BUSINESS

At constant exchange rates, Strategy & Transformation consulting services (9% of Group revenues) reported a +8.6% growth in total revenues* in 2023. This sustained momentum illustrates the strength of the Group's strategic positioning as a partner for its clients' digital and sustainable ambitions.

Applications & Technology services (62% of Group revenues and Capgemini’s core business) reported a +4.5% increase in total revenues.

Finally, Operations & Engineering services total revenues (29% of Group revenues) grew +2.8%.

OPERATIONS IN Q4 2023

As expected, the progressive deceleration in Capgemini revenue growth observed since the beginning of the year continued in Q4. Group revenues totaled €5,616 million, virtually stable at -0.2% at constant exchange rates, and -0.9% when adjusted for Group scope and exchange rate impacts.

At constant exchange rates, revenues in the United Kingdom and Ireland region grew +2.7% at constant exchange rates, underpinned by fairly broad-based growth but weighed down by sizeable contraction in the Financial Services and TMT sectors. Revenue growth in the Rest of Europe region, which also stood at +2.7%, was driven by solid momentum in the Energy & Utilities and Public sectors. In France, the Manufacturing and Energy & Utilities sectors fueled revenue growth of +2.5%. With revenues down by -6.6% year-on-year, the deceleration in North America compared to Q3 growth rates (-4.0% year-on-year) was in line with Group average, with the largest revenue declines in the Consumer Goods & Retail and TMT sectors. Finally, revenues in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America region grew by +1.1% despite the visible decline in the Financial Services and TMT sectors, thanks to solid growth in most of the other sectors.

Bookings rose +1.7% in Q4 at constant exchange rates to reach €6,643 million, corresponding to a book-to-bill ratio of 1.18.

HEADCOUNT

At December 31, 2023, the Group’s total headcount stood at 340,400, down by 5% year-on-year.

The onshore workforce decreased slightly at 145,800 employees, down by 2% year-on-year, while the offshore workforce was down by 7% to 194,600 employees, i.e., 57% of the total headcount.

BALANCE SHEET

Capgemini continued to strengthen its financial structure in 2023 on the back of its strong cash flow generation.

At December 31, 2023, the Group had cash, cash equivalents and cash management assets of €3.7 billion. After accounting for borrowings of €5.7 billion and derivative instruments, Group net debt* is €2.0 billion, down compared with €2.6 billion at December 31, 2022.

CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY

In line with the commitments of its ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) Policy presented in December 2021, Capgemini continued to deliver visible progress on the front of corporate sustainability in 2023.

Firstly, the Group further strengthened its position as a leader committed to fostering diversity and inclusion in various dimensions. On gender diversity specifically, the proportion of women in the total workforce reached 38.8% at the end of 2023, up by 1 point year-on-year and almost 6 points since 2019. The proportion of women among executive leadership positions reached 26.2%, up by 1.8 points year-on-year and more than 9 points since 2019.

In human capital development, the Group provided 17.8 million learning hours to employees during the past year, compared with 17.4 million in 2022. The average number of learning hours per employee stands at 53.8 hours, up +5% year-on-year in line with the Group’s commitment.

The scale of impact through digital inclusion initiatives expanded significantly in 2023. Among the largest projects in terms of new beneficiaries, the Pi Lab program provides an easily accessible technology platform to equip Indian teachers and students with digital skills. Overall, Capgemini’s various programs and partnerships with leading non-profit organizations benefited almost 2.5 million individuals in 2023, bringing the cumulative number of beneficiaries to 4.4 million since 2018.

Regarding environmental sustainability, as a reminder, Capgemini set in 2022 ambitious near-term (2030) and long-term (2040) carbon footprint targets. These targets imply notably a 90% reduction in all emissions (Scope 1, 2 and 3) by 2040 to reach its "net zero emissions” targets as validated by the SBTi (Science-Based Targets initiative). At the end of 2023, the Group’s absolute carbon emissions (Scope 1, 2 and 3) have fallen by 30% against the 2019 baseline. As regards its carbon neutrality target for own operations by 2025, Capgemini’s operational carbon emissions2F2 have decreased by 47% since 2019, and by 75% net of high-quality carbon credits. Among other tangible progress achieved in 2023, the share of renewable energies in the Group’s electricity consumption reached 96% compared with 88% in 2022.

In recognition of its continued ESG performance, the Group’s inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe was confirmed at the end of the year. Capgemini also maintained its position on the "A list” in the 2023 CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) assessment, as released in early February 2024.

OUTLOOK

The Group’s financial targets for 2024 are:

Revenue growth of 0% to +3% at constant currency;

Operating margin of 13.3% to 13.6%;

Organic free cash flow of around €1.9 billion.





The inorganic contribution to growth should be marginal at the lower end of the target range, and up to 1 point at the upper end.

APPENDIX3F3

BUSINESS CLASSIFICATION

Strategy & Transformation includes all strategy, innovation and transformation consulting services.

includes all strategy, innovation and transformation consulting services. Applications & Technology brings together "Application Services” and related activities and notably local technology services. Operations & Engineering encompasses all other Group businesses. These comprise Business Services (including Business Process Outsourcing and transaction services), all Infrastructure and Cloud services, and R&D and Engineering services.





brings together "Application Services” and related activities and notably local technology services.

DEFINITIONS

Organic growth or like-for-like growth in revenues is the growth rate calculated at constant Group scope and exchange rates. The Group scope and exchange rates used are those for the reported period. Exchange rates for the reported period are also used to calculate growth at constant exchange rates.

Reconciliation of growth rates Q1

2023 Q2

2023 Q3

2023 Q4

2023 FY

2023 Organic growth +10.1% +4.7% +2.0% -0.9% +3.9% Changes in Group scope +0.6 pts +0.5 pts +0.3 pts +0.7 pts +0.5 pts Growth at constant exchange rates +10.7% +5.2% +2.3% -0.2% +4.4% Exchange rate fluctuations +0.2 pts -2.0 pts -3.6 pts -2.2 pts -2.0 pts Reported growth +10.9% +3.2% -1.3% -2.4% +2.4%

When determining activity trends by business and in accordance with internal operating performance measures, growth at constant exchange rates is calculated based on total revenues, i.e., before elimination of inter-business billing. The Group considers this to be more representative of activity levels by business. As its businesses change, an increasing number of contracts require a range of business expertise for delivery, leading to a rise in inter-business flows.

Operating margin is one of the Group’s key performance indicators. It is defined as the difference between revenues and operating costs. It is calculated before "Other operating income and expense” which include amortization of intangible assets recognized in business combinations, expenses relative to share-based compensation (including social security contributions and employer contributions) and employee share ownership plan, and non-recurring revenues and expenses, notably impairment of goodwill, negative goodwill, capital gains or losses on disposals of consolidated companies or businesses, restructuring costs incurred under a detailed formal plan approved by the Group’s management, the cost of acquiring and integrating companies acquired by the Group, including earn-outs comprising conditions of presence, and the effects of curtailments, settlements and transfers of defined benefit pension plans.

Normalized net profit is equal to profit for the year (Group share) adjusted for the impact of items recognized in "Other operating income and expense”, net of tax calculated using the effective tax rate. Normalized earnings per share is computed like basic earnings per share, i.e., excluding dilution.

Organic free cash flow is equal to cash flow from operations less acquisitions of property, plant, equipment and intangible assets (net of disposals) and repayments of lease liabilities, adjusted for cash out relating to the net interest cost.

Net debt (or net cash) comprises (i) cash and cash equivalents, as presented in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (consisting of short-term investments and cash at bank) less bank overdrafts, and also including (ii) cash management assets (assets presented separately in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position due to their characteristics), less (iii) short- and long-term borrowings. Account is also taken of (iv) the impact of hedging instruments when these relate to borrowings, intercompany loans, and own shares.

RESULTS BY REGION

Revenues Year-on-year growth Operating margin rate 2023

(in millions of euros) reported



at constant exchange rates 2022 2023 North America 6,462 -4.1% -1.3% 15.6% 15.6% United Kingdom and Ireland 2,709 +5.8% +7.9% 18.0% 18.6% France 4,537 +6.1% +6.1% 12.1% 12.6% Rest of Europe 6,837 +6.2% +7.6% 11.6% 11.7% Asia-Pacific and Latin America 1,977 -0.4% +4.6% 10.6% 12.2% TOTAL 22,522 +2.4% +4.4% 13.0% 13.3%

RESULTS BY BUSINESS

Total revenues* Year-on-year growth 2023

(% of Group revenues) At constant exchange rates in Total revenues* of the business Strategy & Transformation 9% +8.6% Applications & Technology 62% +4.5% Operations & Engineering 29% +2.8%

SUMMARY INCOME STATEMENT AND OPERATING MARGIN

(in millions of euros) 2022 2023 Change Revenues 21,995 22,522 +2.4% Operating expenses (19,128) (19,531) Operating margin 2,867 2,991 +4% as a % of revenues 13.0% 13.3% Other operating income and expense (474) (645) Operating profit 2,393 2,346 -2% as a % of revenues 10.9% 10.4% Net financial expense (129) (42) Income tax income/(expense) (710) (626) Share of profit of associates (4) (10) (-) Non-controlling interests (3) (5) Profit for the period, Group share 1,547 1,663 +7%

NORMALIZED AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

(in millions of euros) 2022 2023 Change Average number of shares outstanding 170,251,066 171,350,138 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE (in euros) 9.09 9.70 +7% Diluted average number of shares outstanding 176,019,736 177,396,346 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (in euros) 8.79 9.37 +7% (in millions of euros) 2022 2023 Change Profit for the period, Group share 1,547 1,663 +7% Effective tax rate 28.1% 27.2% (-) Other operating income and expense, net of tax 340 469 Normalized profit for the period 1,887 2,132 +13% Average number of shares outstanding 170,251,066 171,350,138 NORMALIZED EARNINGS PER SHARE (in euros) 11.09 12.44 +12%

In 2022, the Group recorded a tax expense of €73 million related to the impact of the US tax reform. Taking into account the average number of shares outstanding, this represented an amount of €0.43 per share. Adjusted for this tax expense, normalized earnings per share were therefore €11.52.

CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND ORGANIC FREE CASH FLOW

(in millions of euros) 2022 2023 Net cash from operating activities 2,517 2,525 Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, net of disposals (283) (254) Net interest cost (71) (11) Repayments of lease liabilities (311) (297) ORGANIC FREE CASH FLOW 1,852 1,963 Other cash flows from (used in) investing and financing activities (1,118) (2,126) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 734 (163) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations (58) (115) Opening cash and cash equivalents 3,119 3,795 Closing cash and cash equivalents 3,795 3,517

NET DEBT

(in millions of euros) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents 3,802 3,536 Bank overdrafts (7) (19) Cash and cash equivalents 3,795 3,517 Cash management assets 386 161 Long-term borrowings (5,655) (5,071) Short-term borrowings and bank overdrafts (1,102) (675) (-) Bank overdrafts 7 19 Borrowings, excluding bank overdrafts (6,750) (5,727) Derivative instruments 3 2 NET CASH / (NET DEBT) (2,566) (2,047)

ESG PERFORMANCE

See appendix in the press release attached (PDF)

Note 1: In the table above, 2023 data may include some estimates and some historical data are restated to ensure comparability.

Note 2: Employee commuting and business travel emissions increase in 2023 year-on-year is due to post-pandemic gradual return to the office and travel.

1 Audit procedures on the consolidated financial statements have been completed. The auditors are in the process of issuing their report.

2 Corresponding to Scopes 1 and 2, and Scope 3 including emissions linked to employee commuting and business travel but excluding those from purchased goods and services.

3 Note that in the appendix, certain totals may not equal the sum of amounts due to rounding adjustments.

