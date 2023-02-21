Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
Capgemini FY Profit Up 34% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Capgemini SE (CGEMY.PK, CAPP), a French IT services and consulting company, reported that its group share-net profit for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 rose 34% year-on-year to 1.55 billion euros, while basic earnings per share increased 32% to 9.09 euros.

Normalized earnings per share adjusted for the transitional tax expense was 11.52 euros, up 25% from the prior year.

Bookings totaled 23.72 billion euros in 2022, a year-on-year increase of 16.8% at constant exchange rates, representing a book-to-bill ratio for the year of 1.08.

Annual revenues were 21.995 billion euros up 21.1% from the prior year. Constant currency revenues growth was 16.6%. Organic revenues growth, excluding the impact of currency fluctuations and changes in Group scope, was 15.3%.

The company said its board has decided to recommend the payment of a dividend of 3.25 euros per share at the Shareholders' Meeting of May 16, 2023. The corresponding payout ratio is 35% of net profit (Group share), in line with the Group's distribution policy.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2023, the company projects organic free cash flow to be around 1.8 billion euros, operating margin of 13.0% to 13.2% and revenue growth of 4% to 7% at constant currency.

The company said it is confident in its ability to further strengthen its position with clients and expand its market share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

