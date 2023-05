Capgemini Group Q1 Revenues Up 10.9%

(RTTNews) - The Capgemini Group (CGEMY.PK, CAPP) reported first-quarter revenues of 5.73 billion euros, up 10.9% year-on-year at current exchange rates and an increase of 10.7% at constant exchange rates. Organic growth was 10.1%. Bookings were 5.87 billion euros, up 6.5% at constant exchange rates.

Aiman Ezzat, CEO of the Capgemini Group, said: "Capgemini has delivered a very good start to the year, above expectations. This strong first quarter reinforces our confidence in our growth prospects for the year, which should now reach or exceed the mid-point of the targeted range."

For 2023, the Group expects: revenue growth of 4% to 7% at constant currency; operating margin of 13.0% to 13.2%; and an organic free cash flow of around 1.8 billion euros.

