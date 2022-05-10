Press contact:

Capgemini has been selected by Airbus to implement a large-scale cloud transformation program driving innovation and sustainability

Capgemini will adopt a holistic ‘sustainability by design’ approach to enable the cloud services function to reach carbon neutrality by 2024.

Paris, May 10, 2022 – Capgemini has been selected by Airbus to deliver a cloud-first transformation program for its global Commercial Aircraft and Helicopters businesses. As a strategic partner to Airbus, Capgemini will now provide a fully managed service of the core cloud infrastructure for the Airbus business.

Capgemini will drive transformation of existing services through unification and modernization, managing both private and public clouds as well as legacy infrastructure, along with infrastructure management, to achieve the flexibility needed to meet any future needs of Airbus Commercial Aircraft and Helicopters.

Capgemini will also facilitate the modernization of applications, moving the environment to a multi-hybrid cloud solution. A 'pay-per-use’ model will be deployed to support the continuity of Airbus’ activity, while allowing flexibility.

The hybrid cloud transformation program will accelerate new functionalities through advanced releases in Airbus’ IT systems, while contributing to innovation at scale to support Airbus’ production activities and supply chains.

In addition, Capgemini’s dedicated platform enablement team will support the Airbus IT department in accelerating and scaling its innovation roadmap. A joint innovation fund with Airbus will be established to fund and test emerging technologies for the Airbus business - such as machine learning and artificial intelligence - to support the company’s goal to be at the forefront of technology trends.

To align the delivery of services against Airbus sustainability ambition, Capgemini will provide a next-generation cloud and infrastructure platform, adopting a holistic ‘sustainability by design’ approach to achieve an infrastructure carbon impact reduction across the service lines. A sustainable cloud strategy will be implemented alongside an action plan. This will enable the cloud services function at the Airbus Commercial Aircraft and Helicopters to reach carbon neutrality by 2024.

"Innovation and sustainability are the top priorities for industry leaders today. We are fully mobilized to accompany Airbus’ existing and future programs for sustainable aerospace and resilient operations, bringing together the best of Capgemini’s expertise in cloud combined with transformation and innovation enablers,” says Nive Bhagat, CEO of Capgemini’s Cloud & Infrastructure Services and member of the Group Executive Committee. "This agreement reflects Capgemini’s position as the key business partner for strategic programs of global players who are themselves leaders in their industry.”

