28.07.2023 07:44:54
Capgemini HY Profit Increases; Confirms FY Outlook
(RTTNews) - Capgemini SE (CGEMY.PK, CAPP), a French IT services and consulting company, reported that its group share-net profit for the first six months of 2023 increased 21% year-on-year to 809 million euros. Earnings per share also rose by 20% year-on-year to 4.54 euros.
Normalized earnings per share were 5.80 euros, compared to 4.87 euros in the previous year.
Revenues were 11.43 billion euros in the first-half 2023, up 6.9% on a reported basis and 7.9% at constant exchange rates. Organic revenues growth, excluding the impacts of currency fluctuations and changes in Group scope, was 7.3%.
For 2023, the Group still expects revenue growth of 4% to 7% at constant currency; operating margin of 13.0% to 13.2%; and an organic free cash flow of around 1.8 billion euros.
