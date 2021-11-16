Capgemini press release// Capgemini completes acquisition of cloud transformation and digital services provider, Empired

Media relations:

Capgemini completes acquisition of cloud transformation and digital services provider, Empired

Acquisition realizes new scale and breadth of expertise for Capgemini across Australia and New Zealand

Paris, Sydney, November 16, 2021 - Capgemini announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Empired Limited (ASX: EPD), first announced on July 19, 2021. The combined scale and broad services portfolio will position Capgemini as a digital, data and cloud market leader in the region, with extensive capabilities across the entire Microsoft technology product suite. The acquisition by way of a scheme of arrangement1 was approved by the requisite majorities of Empired shareholders and the Federal Court of Australia.

Empired brings an additional 1100 consultants to the organization, in Australia and New Zealand. For clients looking to drive modern workplace transformation via the Microsoft suite of tools, Empired has been particularly successful in this area. Reinforcing Capgemini’s global partnership with Microsoft, this expanded capability enables Capgemini to offer local clients a new level of expertise in the Microsoft space.

In addition, the acquisition of Empired also bolsters Capgemini’s ability to provide end to end services to clients across Western Australia and New Zealand, where Empired has a significant presence and enviable record for helping clients reimagine and transform their businesses.

Olaf Pietschner, CEO of Capgemini in Asia-Pacific and member of the Group Executive Committee said, "Capgemini's extensive transformation expertise combined with Empired's strengths as a leader in Microsoft Azure and Dynamics 365 will open up the full power of digital transformation for our clients in Australia and New Zealand, to run their entire business in the cloud and realize value faster. We look forward to welcoming Empired's talented professionals to Capgemini.”

For Empired, this acquisition will offer its clients access to a greater portfolio of services and global industry expertise due to Capgemini’s extensive experience and scale.

Empired’s Managing Director, Russell Baskerville said "Our mission has always been to create exceptional experiences with technology, that change the way our clients run their businesses. Which is why coming together with Capgemini will ensure we take that up a notch, benefiting from the resources and global capabilities Capgemini offers. In addition, this opens up a world of opportunity for the Empired team.”

This acquisition is Capgemini’s fourth in the region over the past 18 months and supports its vision to achieve a leadership position in the Australian market across digital, data and cloud – whilst partnering with clients to deliver exceptional service and innovative solutions.

1 The acquisition by way of a scheme of arrangement is an Australian law procedure which allows the acquisition of the entire share capital (100%) of an Australian company subject to the approval by a requisite majority of the shareholders and the Federal Court of Australia.

