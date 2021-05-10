Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini to acquire Multibook’s SAP services business in Japan and South East Asia

Good morning,

Capgemini to acquire Multibook’s SAP services business in Japan and South East Asia

The acquisition of Multibook’s SAP arm will enable Capgemini to help more clients in Japan and beyond accelerate their business transformation to the cloud. It supports the Group’s growth ambition in the Asia-Pacific region

Paris, Tokyo, May 10, 2021 - Today Capgemini announced that it has signed an agreement for the acquisition of Multibook’s SAP global services line. The acquisition will enable Capgemini to further build its SAP capabilities and enrich its client portfolio of business services in Japan and South East Asia.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Multibook has developed an 80+ people strong business delivering global SAP rollouts for its clients. Its SAP business operates in Japan and across Asia-Pacific and a subsidiary in the USA. It has established a strong relationship with industry leading brands in Japan and beyond, as part of the global SAP model.

This acquisition will reinforce Capgemini’s partnership with SAP in Japan. As a result of its global delivery model, it will also allow Capgemini to onboard SAP professionals to further serve clients across South East Asia. With small operations in Thailand, this acquisition opens a new chapter for Capgemini in the country, where it will be able to work with clients on rolling out locally their global transformation programs.



"By pairing Capgemini’s global expertise with the talent and insight of Multibook’s SAP business, which works exclusively with SAP related technologies in Japan and South East Asia, this acquisition will strengthen our ability to help clients accelerate their transformation to run their entire business in the cloud with the next generation Intelligent SAP Solutions,” said Olaf Pietschner, CEO of Capgemini in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and member of the Group Executive Committee. "Their extensive expertise and knowledge will further deepen our networks and capabilities to meet the anticipated growth in demand for SAP and cloud services in Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Philippines and Thailand, and we are delighted to welcome them to the team.”

"Joining Capgemini marks an exciting new step for me and my team and is a recognition of the value we have created with SAP for our clients,” said Tadaaki Murayama, Chief Executive Officer of Multibook, who will join Capgemini as part of the transaction. "Being part of Capgemini, will enable us to offer our clients the appropriate scale to transform globally, as well as new growth and career opportunities for our people.”

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and conditions precedents and is due to close in the coming weeks.

