Capgemini SE: Availability of the preparatory documents relating to the General Meeting

CAPGEMINI

Société Européenne (European Company) with a share capital of €1,388,656,904

Registered office at 11, rue de Tilsitt, 75017 Paris (France)

330 703 844 RCS Paris

Paris, March 29, 2023

Combined Shareholders’ Meeting on May 16th, 2023

Availability of documents relating to the General Meeting

The Capgemini SE Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Pavillon Gabriel, 5 avenue Gabriel, Paris (8th District). Documents and information relating to the General Meeting are available on the website of the Company: https://investors.capgemini.com/en/event/2023-shareholders-meeting .

The Shareholders’ Meeting will be streamed live on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. (Paris time) on the Company’s website with a replay subsequently available (see link above).

The first Notice of Meeting ("Avis de réunion”), which includes the agenda and the text of the draft resolutions presented by the Board of Directors to this Combined Shareholders’ Meeting, was published in the BALO ("Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires”) dated March 29, 2023. It includes the instructions for participating and voting and is available online on the Company’s website (see link above).

The preparatory documentation relating to the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting will be communicated or disclosed to shareholders as from today, according to the legal and regulatory conditions in force.

For more information, please don’t hesitate to contact your bank or Capgemini’s Shareholder Relations Department: actionnaires@capgemini.com .

Attachment