Capgemini signs agreement to acquire Quantmetry to enrich its AI and data consulting capabilities in France

Paris, October 28, 2022 - Capgemini announced today that it has entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) to acquire Quantmetry, an independent consulting firm specializing in mathematical data modelling and artificial intelligence (AI) technological solutions. Quantmetry will strengthen the capabilities of Capgemini in France to deliver data transformation at scale and in the development of innovative, high-impact products and services powered by trusted AI. It will also enhance services that enable intelligent industry1 and major business and technological transformations. The transaction is expected to be completed in the coming days.

Created in 2011 in Paris, Quantmetry has built a reputation with major French players in manufacturing, energy, retail, consumer goods and insurance. The acquisition of Quantmetry will deepen the value creation expertise of Capgemini Invent, the digital innovation, design and transformation brand of the Capgemini Group, as well as increase its capacity to execute in France. It will also strengthen Capgemini's leadership position in the AI and data consulting and transformation market.

"A significant part of our business is already specifically in this area," says Mathieu Dougados, Managing Director, Capgemini Invent in France. "Quantmetry brings to Capgemini Invent specialist skills coupled with business and sector expertise that are highly complementary to those already existing within the Group, with very promising synergies. Our teams share the same values and the same ambition to carry out meaningful projects. This new team will enable us to be even stronger in sustainability services notably on our Data for Net Zero offering. With Quantmetry, we are strengthening our ability to deliver high-impact transformation programs.”

"We look forward to being part of Capgemini and continuing to develop our expertise and values within the Group, as well as growing our people and delivering exemplary and impactful projects to our clients,” adds Jeremy Harroch, CEO and Founder of Quantmetry. "Our consultants, engineers and researchers will be able to put our R&D and machine learning expertise at the center of an ecosystem of excellence. We are committed to promoting the ethical use of mathematics for business decision-making and the common good, in a pioneering spirit."

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of over 350,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2021 global revenues of €18 billion.

Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

1 Intelligent Industry: refers to the digital transformation of industrial and technology companies. Capgemini's vision of smart industry incorporates the convergence of the physical and digital worlds, as well as the convergence of IT (information technology) and OT (operational technology), paving the way for a technology revolution in R&D, engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, operations and services. These large-scale transformation programs are data driven.

