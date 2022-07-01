Press Relations:

Capgemini statement

Paris, July 1, 2022 – In view of certain rumors currently being circulated, Capgemini reasserts its publicly stated position regarding Atos, that also applies to any potential spin-off entities and to its various businesses:

the Group has no intention of acquiring or being involved in these assets;

the Group has no discussion with Atos, neither with any third party or the French government on those lines.

Capgemini management believes that those assets are not aligned with the Group strategy and development plan and this position is unanimously supported by the Board of directors.

