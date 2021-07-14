|
14.07.2021 00:30:00
Capillary Electrophoresis Market|COVID-19 Impact Analysis|Technavio
NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The capillary electrophoresis market is poised to grow by USD 248.09 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The report on the capillary electrophoresis market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing R&D expenditure, the greater use of NGS, and the rising prevalence of chronic conditions.
The capillary electrophoresis market analysis includes end-user and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the rising prevalence of chronic conditions as one of the prime reasons driving the capillary electrophoresis market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The capillary electrophoresis market covers the following areas:
Capillary Electrophoresis Market Sizing
Capillary Electrophoresis Market Forecast
Capillary Electrophoresis Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- Helena Laboratories Corp.
- Lumex Instruments
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Promega Corp.
- QIAGEN NV
- SEBIA SA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Academic institutes and CROs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pharma and biotech companies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- Helena Laboratories Corp.
- Lumex Instruments
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Promega Corp.
- QIAGEN NV
- SEBIA SA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
