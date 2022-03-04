CAPIO SHARES RESULTS OF ANNUAL PROVIDER PARTNER SURVEY

ATLANTA, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey of Capio's healthcare clients shows 90% are very satisfied with the leading healthcare asset management company in the country. Capio annually surveys its customers in areas of service, reliability, quality, economic value, and more. In its January 2022 survey, the organization received high praise from the nearly 70% of their clients who responded. Capio currently works with over 800 healthcare providers, hospitals, and physician groups across the United States.

A survey of Capio's clients shows 90% are very satisfied with the leading healthcare asset management company.

More than forty percent of those surveyed have been a Capio customer for at least three years; many for much longer. The survey results were shared by Caylon Cannon, Capio's Vice President of Account Management; and Dan Kutchel, Chief Revenue Office for Capio.

"Each January, we survey the decision makers at our clients – typically Chief Financial Officers and Chief Executive Officers at major hospitals and physician groups – to receive feedback on the quality of the previous years' service and areas for improvement," explained Cannon. "The responses are extremely valuable and help our senior leadership team shape our strategy for the coming year, and beyond."

Cannon continued, "Our results over the last several years have been trending positive, but there's always room for improvement. We have excellent relationships with our customers; but we strive to be more consultative than reactive…and our results this year demonstrated that our strategy is working for our healthcare partners."

A new addition to Capio's survey this year was in defining the Company's Net Promoter Score (NPS) as an indicator of customer loyalty. Capio asked its customers specifically how likely they would be to recommend Capio to a friend or colleague. Capio's NPS was an outstanding 78 (as reference; scores above 50 are considered to be excellent. Apple's most recently published NPS was 72; Costco's last known NPS was 79).

"This high Net Promoter Score was extremely meaningful to our entire team," added Kutchel. "As we lean into the idea of providing new products and programs to help consumers burdened with medical debt manage their way to financial wellness, we have to make sure we're providing the best service in the industry. These high scores demonstrate the strong relationships we have with our customers and why they trust Capio as not only as a vendor; but a true partner in supporting their business and mission."

Kutchel explained, "We were humbled by many of the comments received – especially when hospital systems referred to the professional, thoughtful way our Capio team interacts with their patients. The trust and comfort level these significant healthcare organizations have with Capio is exceptional."

Specific results of the Capio survey are as follows:

How likely is it that you would recommend Capio to a friend or colleague?

NPS = 78

Overall, how satisfied or dissatisfied are you with Capio?

Very Satisfied: 90%



Somewhat Satisfied: 10%

Which of the following words would you use to describe our services? (Respondents could choose more than one word)

Reliable: 90%



Useful: 68%



High-Quality: 58%



Good Value for Money: 32%



Unique: 25%

How well do our services meet your needs?

Extremely well: 53%



Very well: 42%



Somewhat well: 5%

How would you rate the quality of the service?

Very High Quality: 55%



High Quality: 45%

How responsive have we been to your questions or concerns about our services?

Extremely responsive: 69%



Very responsive: 31%

How likely is your business to use our service again in the future?

Extremely Likely: 50%



Very Likely: 48%



Somewhat Likely: 2%

About Capio

Capio assists healthcare providers and physician organizations increase cashflow, while also lowering their bad debt expense. To date, Capio has acquired and provided consumer services with over $37B in patient accounts receivable, via partnerships alongside more than 800 provider clients across the United States. Capio is focused on becoming better partners to our clients and developing initiatives to help patients resolve their medical bills and achieve financial wellness. To learn more about Capio, please visit our website.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capio-shares-results-of-annual-provider-partner-survey-301495509.html

SOURCE Capio