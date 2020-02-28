Capital Edge Consulting, Inc. Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the D.C. Metro Area

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capital Edge Consulting, Inc., a nationwide consulting firm that specializes in helping federal government contractors solve complex business problems, is pleased to announce that it has ranked #207 in the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in the D.C. Metro.

The regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the D.C. Metro economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. The companies on this list show significant rates of growth across all industries in the D.C. metropolitan area.

"The companies on this list demonstrate just how much the small-business sector impacts the economies of D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware" said Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. "Across every single industry, these businesses have posted revenue and growth rates that are beyond impressive, further proving the tenacity of their founders and CEOs."

"On behalf of the company and all of team members, we are honored to be recognized as one of the D.C. Metro areas fastest-growing companies. This recognition is a testament to our dedicated team's accomplishments, their commitment to the company vision and culture, and our growing, loyal client base," said Chad Braley, Founder and Managing Partner of Capital Edge. "Capital Edge has experienced significant growth over the past few years by providing our clients with best in class resources and the highest level of service. I could not be more proud to share this recognition with our employees and our clients."

Capital Edge provides their government contractor clients with best in class accounting, contracts, supply chain, compliance, and training solutions. These clients range in size from startup to Fortune 100 companies in industries such as manufacturing, education, nuclear energy, professional services, biotech/pharmaceuticals, defense, information technology, and software. These clients work with a vast array of federal agencies—including the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Department of Defense (DOD), Department of Energy (DOE), Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), US Agency for International Development (USAID), and many others.

