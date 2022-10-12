Capital Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud for Enhanced Data and Analytics, and to Increase Digital Engagement for Business Growth

Capital Insurance Group® (CIG®), a leading regional property and casualty (P&C) insurer in the western U.S., and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that CIG selected InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power core operations, simplify IT operations, and quickly adapt to changing market demands.

CIG is a member of Auto-Owners Insurance Group and plans to first migrate InsuranceSuite for its commercial lines of business, beginning with ClaimCenter, then PolicyCenter and BillingCenter. Migration for its personal lines of business will follow afterwards.

"We selected Guidewire Cloud to utilize and take advantage of the additional functionalities compared to the self-managed installation. This will also set us up nicely for the future by helping us reduce cost and stay current on Guidewire’s latest technologies and innovations,” said Michael Ackerman, Vice President & Chief Information Officer, CIG. "We will be able to offer our agents and policyholders a top-flight experience when they do business with us through easier, always-on access to ProducerEngage and CustomerEngage.”

Ackerman added, "Guidewire Analytics applications Explore and Predict were also attractive and provide a competitive differentiator for us. With Predict, we will be able to put our own models into the Guidewire platform and leverage that technology to drive better risk selection.”

Kurt Morgan, Assistant Vice President - Strategy and Innovation, CIG, said, "Business continuity was an important consideration in our decision. As a company that serves the Western United States, we increasingly face potential catastrophes, and the cloud-based format will offer additional stability over the previous self-managed installation.”

"We are pleased to partner on this cloud journey with CIG,” said John Mullen, President and Chief Revenue Officer, Guidewire. "As CIG approaches 125 years of service in 2023, we admire their ongoing commitment to protecting and restoring communities and building strong relationships with the policyholders they serve by providing reliable insurance protection, professional advice, and caring, responsive service.”

About Capital Insurance Group

Established in 1898, Capital Insurance Group® (CIG®) is a leading regional property and casualty insurer in the Western U.S. CIG offers trusted Agriculture, Commercial, and Personal coverage across Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

Known for superior customer service and customizable coverage, CIG delivers insurance solutions tailored to meet the needs of policyholders, sold exclusively through independent agents. CIG’s suite of insurance offerings include coverage for Homeowners, Renters, Personal Auto, Dwelling Fire, Businessowners, Commercial Auto, Farm Owners, Commercial Agriculture, Farm Auto, Commercial Real Estate, and more. Throughout its footprint, CIG partners with regional and local charitable organizations and events to give back to communities in ways that promote preparedness, enhance resilience, and bring relief from crisis.

CIG is underwritten by its affiliate companies: California Capital Insurance Company, Eagle West Insurance Company, Nevada Capital Insurance Company, and Monterey Insurance Company. CIG’s members are rated "A” (Excellent) by AM Best, the independent financial monitor of the insurance industry, and is proud to be part of the Auto-Owners Insurance group of companies, one of the nation’s largest, most-trusted insurers. For more information, please visit CIGInsurance.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ?We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

