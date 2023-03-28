Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
28.03.2023 08:00:28

Capital Markets day and Asset Tours

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T)
Capital Markets day and Asset Tours

28-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED

(Registered in Guernsey)

(Registration number: 68739)

LSE share code: GR1T

SEM share code: DEL.N0000

ISIN: GG00BMDHST63

LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05

(Grit or the Company and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

 

 

 

GRIT CAPITAL MARKETS DAY AND ASSET TOURS

 

 

The board of Directors (the Board) of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, a leading pan-African impact real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets underpinned by predominantly US Dollar and Euro denominated long-term leases with high quality multi-national tenants, today provides further details of the upcoming Capital Markets Day for investors and key stakeholders, to be held on 10 May 2023 both physically in Mauritius and available for virtual attendance via livestream.

 

This inaugural Capital Markets and Investor day will delve deeper into Grit 2.0, the Groups growth strategy post the acquisition of controlling interests in Gateway Real Estate Africa and APDM. The Group will also be conducting asset tours to its Mauritian and Kenyan asset portfolio and pipeline opportunities on 11th and 15th of May 2023. All presentation material will be made available on the Companys website on 10 May 2023.

 

The detailed agenda and further information can be found on the Companys website at the following link: https://grit.group/CMD2023.pdf

 

The livestream will commence at 12:30pm Mauritius / 09:30am UK / 10:30am South Africa via the Investor Meet Company platform, with the livestream being open to all existing and potential shareholders and other interested parties.

 

Pre-registration and access to the livestream is advised via the following link:

 

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/grit-real-estate-income-group-limited/register-investor    

 

Investors who already follow Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

 

A playback will be accessible on-demand via the Company website after the event. 

 

By Order of the Board

 

28 March 2023

 

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited

 

Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer

+230 269 7090

Darren Veenhuis, Investor Relations

+44 779 512 3402

 

 

finnCap Ltd UK Financial Adviser

 

William Marle/Teddy Whiley (Corporate Finance)

+44 20 7220 5000

Mark Whitfeld/Pauline Tribe (Sales)

+44 20 3772 4697

Monica Tepes (Research)

+44 20 3772 4698

 

 

Perigeum Capital Ltd SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor

 

Shamin A. Sookia

+230 402 0894

Kesaven Moothoosamy

+230 402 0898

 

 

Capital Markets Brokers Ltd Mauritian Sponsoring Broker

 

Elodie Lan Hun Kuen

+230 402 0280

NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African impact real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth.

The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000).

Further information on the Company is available at www.grit.group

Directors: Peter Todd (Chairman), Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer)*, Leon van de Moortele (Chief Financial Officer)*, David Love+, Sir Samuel Esson Jonah+, Catherine McIlraith+, Jonathan Crichton+, Cross Kgosidiile and Lynette Finlay+.

(* Executive Director) (+ independent Non-Executive Director)

Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited

Registered office address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP

Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Intercontinental Secretarial Services Limited

SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd

UK Transfer secretary: Link Assets Services Limited

Mauritian Sponsoring Broker: Capital Markets Brokers Ltd

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules, SEM Listing Rule 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GG00BMDHST63
Category Code: UPD
TIDM: GR1T
LEI Code: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05
Sequence No.: 232879
EQS News ID: 1593291

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

