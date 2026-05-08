Mobimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous

Capital Markets Day: Mobimo targets growth by 2030 based on proven strategic priorities



08.05.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST





Press release

Capital Markets Day: Mobimo targets growth by 2030 based on proven strategic priorities

Lucerne, 8 May 2026 – Today, Mobimo Holding AG presents its strategy for the period 2026–2030 at its Capital Markets Day in the Aeschbachquartier in Aarau. The company is steadfastly continuing along its proven path, focusing on the long-term growth of its investment portfolio and the generation of attractive development income. This approach is underpinned by a balance sheet that remains strong and a reliable and attractive dividend policy. Mobimo emphasises that its business model and portfolio are robustly positioned to address effectively the political and regulatory challenges in the Swiss real estate market.



As before, Strategy 2026–2030 is built on three pillars: investment properties, development properties for Mobimo’s portfolio and trading properties. Mobimo is aiming to increase the market value of its investment portfolio to at least CHF 4.5 billion by 2030 (2025: CHF 3.9 billion (including properties under construction)). This growth is based primarily on implementation of the current development and investment pipeline. Selective acquisitions that create value will also be made.



Strong pipeline generates substantial growth in net rental income

Mobimo expects the completion of projects for its own portfolio to generate an increase in target rental income of around CHF 17 million by 2030, representing organic growth of more than 10% compared with 2025. The Hofhaus (courtyard house), Hallenhaus (hall house) and Nordbau properties currently under construction in the Aeschbachquartier in Aarau are key drivers of this growth. Site developments like the Aeschbachquartier have always been part of Mobimo’s DNA. With planned projects such as Torfmatt in Wangen-Brüttisellen and RAD site in Zurich Oerlikon, site developments will continue to make a significant contribution to sustainable growth, value creation and strengthening the investment portfolio going forward. Further major contributions to rental income growth through to 2030 are expected to come from the EMWE properties in Zurich and Kloten that were acquired in 2025 and the upcoming new construction and conversion projects in Zurich, Thurgauer-/Siewerdtstrasse and Lausanne, Place de la Gare/Chemin de Mornex.

Strong, resilient housing portfolio remains important for Mobimo

Despite increasing political influence, residential real estate will remain a key part of the company’s portfolio. Mobimo considers itself to be in a robust position thanks to its forward-looking, active portfolio management, a high-quality and relatively new portfolio in the canton of Zurich and many years of experience operating in heavily regulated markets such as Lausanne and Geneva.

Efficient management platform lays the foundation for further growth

Targeted investments in digitalisation and data-driven processes across the entire property life cycle mean that Mobimo now manages around 25% more rental properties than at the end of 2017 with a constant property management workforce. Growth from the pipeline and potential acquisitions can be integrated efficiently into the business through this platform.

Competitive transaction market requires focused acquisition activities

In the current market environment, acquisitions require a highly focused approach in order to be successful. Mobimo’s move to establish a new Acquisitions division in January 2026 has allowed it to pool its strengths and ensure even more agility in the market. The competitiveness of the transaction market means Mobimo has to leverage its strengths in more complex transactions. Above all, acquisitions must create added value for existing shareholders and be consistent with Mobimo’s sound financing policy.

Solid balance sheet – no additional equity required for pipeline implementation

As things stand today, implementation of the pipeline by 2030 can be financed without additional equity capital. The EPRA loan-to-value ratio (EPRA LTV) is also expected to be in the mid-40% range over the long term, as is the equity ratio. Given current interest-rate levels, interest expenses are expected to rise slightly – by a mid-single-digit million amount – by 2030, owing to upcoming refinancing and additional financing requirements.

Dividend policy remains reliable and attractive

By 2030, Mobimo will generate its current dividend level entirely from the recurring income of its investment portfolio. A contribution to earnings will also come from the sale of development projects and trading properties. Mobimo’s ability to pay dividends will therefore remain strong. In addition to EPRA earnings, funds from operations (FFO I) serves as a key figure for assessing sustainable distribution capacity.

With a high-quality portfolio, a strong pipeline, high financial flexibility and a clear strategic focus, Mobimo considers itself well positioned to continue to create sustainable added value for shareholders in the long term, despite the politically challenging environment.

All presentations from today’s Capital Markets Day are available on Mobimo’s website: https://www.mobimo.ch/en/investors/capitalmarketsday





Upcoming events

7 August 2026: Publication of 2026 half-year financial results

12 February 2027: Publication of the annual financial results and Annual Report 2026



If you have any questions, please contact

Contact for analysts and investors:

Stefan Feller,

Head of Investor Relations

ir@mobimo.ch

+41 44 397 11 97



Contact for media:

Anthony Welbergen,

Head of Corporate Communications

medien@mobimo.ch

+41 44 397 11 86

About Mobimo:

With a broadly diversified real estate portfolio that has a total value of approximately CHF 4.2 billion, Mobimo Holding AG (www.mobimo.ch) is one of the leading real estate companies in Switzerland. Its portfolio comprises residential and commercial properties, along with development properties both for the company's own portfolio and for third parties. The properties are in first-class locations in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. The buildings are characterised by balanced diversification and diligent management. Mobimo uses its development projects to strengthen its income base and boost the intrinsic value of its portfolio. The company also creates investment opportunities for third parties through its development services. Mobimo has around 180 employees.