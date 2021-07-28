Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend

MCLEAN, Va., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced a one-time special dividend of $0.60 and a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share payable August 20, 2021, to stockholders of record as of August 9, 2021. The company has announced dividends on its common stock every quarter since it became an independent company on February 28, 1995. Dividends declared by the company are eligible for direct reinvestment in the company's common stock under its Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan. For additional Plan information, stockholders should contact Computershare Trust Company, N.A., at 1-888-985-2057 (inside the U.S. and Canada) or 1-781-575-2725 (outside the U.S. and Canada).

The company also declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (the "Series E Preferred Stock"), based on a floating rate equal to the three-month U.S. dollar London interbank offered rate plus a spread of 3.80 percent per annum. The dividend of $10.05516556 per share will be paid on September 1, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2021.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of its 5.20 percent Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series G (the "Series G Preferred Stock"). Each outstanding share of the Series G Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series G Preferred Stock. The dividend of $13.00 per share (equivalent to $0.325 per outstanding depositary share) will be paid on September 1, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2021.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of its 6.00 percent Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series H (the "Series H Preferred Stock"). Each outstanding share of the Series H Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series H Preferred Stock. The dividend of $15.00 per share (equivalent to $0.375 per outstanding depositary share) will be paid on September 1, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2021.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of its 5.00 percent Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series I (the "Series I Preferred Stock"). Each outstanding share of the Series I Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series I Preferred Stock. The dividend of $12.50 per share (equivalent to $0.3125 per outstanding depositary share) will be paid on September 1, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2021.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of its 4.80 percent Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series J (the "Series J Preferred Stock"). Each outstanding share of the Series J Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series J Preferred Stock. The dividend of $12.00 per share (equivalent to $0.30 per outstanding depositary share) will be paid on September 1, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2021.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of its 4.625 percent Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series K (the "Series K Preferred Stock"). Each outstanding share of the Series K Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series K Preferred Stock. The dividend of $11.5625 per share (equivalent to $0.2890625 per outstanding depositary share) will be paid on September 1, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2021.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of its 4.375 percent Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series L (the "Series L Preferred Stock"). Each outstanding share of the Series L Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of Series L Preferred Stock. The dividend of $14.21875 per share (equivalent to $0.35546875 per outstanding depositary share) will be paid on September 1, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2021.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of its Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series M (the "Series M Preferred Stock"). The dividend of $8.8875 per share will be paid on September 1, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2021.

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation ( www.capitalone.com ) is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $306.3 billion in deposits and $423.4 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2021. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.

