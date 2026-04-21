Capital One Financial Aktie
WKN: 893413 / ISIN: US14040H1059
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21.04.2026 22:17:10
Capital One Financial Corp. Q1 Sales Increase
(RTTNews) - Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) announced a profit for first quarter of $2.174 billion
The company's earnings came in at $2.174 billion, or $3.34 per share. This compares with $1.404 billion, or $3.45 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Capital One Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.752 billion or $4.42 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 52.3% to $15.231 billion from $10.000 billion last year.
Capital One Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $2.174 Bln. vs. $1.404 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.34 vs. $3.45 last year. -Revenue: $15.231 Bln vs. $10.000 Bln last year.
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