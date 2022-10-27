|
27.10.2022 23:04:22
Capital One Financial Corp. Q3 Profit Falls, misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $1.62 billion, or $4.20 per share. This compares with $2.99 billion, or $6.78 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.5% to $8.81 billion from $7.83 billion last year.
Capital One Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $1.62 Bln. vs. $2.99 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.20 vs. $6.78 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.04 -Revenue (Q3): $8.81 Bln vs. $7.83 Bln last year.
