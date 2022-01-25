25.01.2022 22:08:32

Capital One Financial Corp. Q4 Profit beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $2.30 billion, or $5.41 per share. This compares with $2.46 billion, or $5.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $8.12 billion from $7.34 billion last year.

Capital One Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $2.30 Bln. vs. $2.46 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.41 vs. $5.35 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.30 -Revenue (Q4): $8.12 Bln vs. $7.34 Bln last year.

