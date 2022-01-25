|
25.01.2022 22:08:32
Capital One Financial Corp. Q4 Profit beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $2.30 billion, or $5.41 per share. This compares with $2.46 billion, or $5.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $8.12 billion from $7.34 billion last year.
Capital One Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $2.30 Bln. vs. $2.46 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.41 vs. $5.35 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.30 -Revenue (Q4): $8.12 Bln vs. $7.34 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Capital One Financial Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
26.01.22
|Capital One Financial (COF) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
24.01.22
|Ausblick: Capital One Financial zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
10.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Capital One Financial öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.10.21
|Capital One Financial (COF) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
24.10.21
|Ausblick: Capital One Financial mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
11.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Capital One Financial verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
23.07.21