26.10.2023 22:32:00

Capital One Financial Corp. Reports Increase In Q3 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.71 billion, or $4.45 per share. This compares with $1.62 billion, or $4.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $9.37 billion from $8.81 billion last year.

Capital One Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.71 Bln. vs. $1.62 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.45 vs. $4.20 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.25 -Revenue (Q3): $9.37 Bln vs. $8.81 Bln last year.

