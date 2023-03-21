+++ In 1, 2, 3 Schritten zum Anlageprodukt: Zertifikate-Finder! ▪ Oder wo kaufen Sie Ihre Zertifikate? +++-w-
21.03.2023 21:05:00

Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2023 Earnings

MCLEAN, Va., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, April 27, 2023, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) will release its first quarter 2023 earnings results. Additionally, the company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review financial and operating performance for the quarter ending March 31, 2023.

Capital One Financial (PRNewsfoto/Capital One Financial Corporation)

The call will be webcast live and the earnings release will be available on the company's homepage at www.capitalone.com. A replay of the webcast will be available 24 hours a day, beginning two hours after the conference call, until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 11, 2023, through the company's homepage.

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company which, along with its subsidiaries, had $333.0 billion in deposits and $455.2 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2022. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.

Visit Capital One About for more Capital One news.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-one-financial-corporation-to-webcast-conference-call-on-first-quarter-2023-earnings-301777573.html

SOURCE Capital One Financial Corporation

