Capital One Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Net Income of $1.2 billion, or $3.03 per share

Net of adjusting items, Fourth Quarter 2022 Net Income of $2.82 per share(1)

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $1.2 billion, or $3.03 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $1.7 billion, or $4.20 per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2022, and with net income of $2.4 billion, or $5.41 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income(1) for the Fourth Quarter of 2022 was $2.82 per diluted common share.

"We posted strong top line growth throughout 2022," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. "As a result of our investments to transform our technology and to drive resilient growth, we're in a strong position to deliver compelling long-term shareholder value and thrive in a broad range of possible economic scenarios."

The quarter included the following adjusting items that increase/(decrease) earnings:

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) Pre-Tax Impact After-Tax

Diluted EPS Impact



Insurance recoveries and legal reserve activity $ (177) $ (0.35)

Restructuring Charges $ 72 $ 0.14



All comparisons below are for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with the third quarter of 2022 unless otherwise noted.

(1) This is a non-GAAP measure. We believe non-GAAP measures help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results and provide alternate measurements of our performance, both in the current period and across periods. See Table 15 in Exhibit 99.2 for a reconciliation of our selected reported results to these non-GAAP measures.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Income Statement Summary:

Total net revenue increased 3 percent to $9.0 billion .

. Total non-interest expense increased 3 percent to $5.1 billion :

: 14 percent increase in marketing.



less than 1 percent decrease in operating expenses.

Pre-provision earnings (1) increased 3 percent to $4.0 billion .

increased 3 percent to . Provision for credit losses increased $747 million to $2.4 billion :

to : Net charge-offs of $1.4 billion .

.

$1.0 billion loan reserve build.

loan reserve build. Net interest margin of 6.84 percent, an increase of 4 basis points.

Efficiency ratio of 56.19 percent.

Adjusted efficiency ratio (2) of 57.36 percent.

of 57.36 percent. Operating efficiency ratio of 43.83 percent.

Adjusted operating efficiency ratio(2) of 44.99 percent.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Balance Sheet Summary:

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach of 12.5 percent at December 31, 2022 .

. Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter increased $8.4 billion , or 3 percent, to $312.3 billion .

, or 3 percent, to . Credit Card period-end loans increased $10.8 billion , or 9 percent, to $137.7 billion .

, or 9 percent, to .

Domestic Card period-end loans increased $10.3 billion , or 8 percent, to $131.6 billion .

, or 8 percent, to .

Consumer Banking period-end loans decreased $1.3 billion , or 2 percent, to $79.9 billion .

, or 2 percent, to .

Auto period-end loans decreased $1.2 billion , or 2 percent, to $78.4 billion .

, or 2 percent, to .

Commercial Banking period-end loans decreased $1.2 billion , or 1 percent, to $94.7 billion .

, or 1 percent, to . Average loans held for investment in the quarter increased $6.7 billion , or 2 percent, to $306.9 billion .

, or 2 percent, to . Credit Card average loans increased $7.3 billion , or 6 percent, to $130.7 billion .

, or 6 percent, to .

Domestic Card average loans increased $7.3 billion , or 6 percent, to $124.8 billion .

, or 6 percent, to .

Consumer Banking average loans decreased $639 million , or 1 percent, to $80.7 billion .

, or 1 percent, to .

Auto average loans decreased $633 million , or 1 percent, to $79.1 billion .

, or 1 percent, to .

Commercial Banking average loans increased $39 million , or less than 1 percent, to $95.5 billion .

, or less than 1 percent, to . Period-end total deposits increased $15.8 billion , or 5 percent, to $333.0 billion , while average deposits increased $14.6 billion , or 5 percent, to $326.6 billion .

, or 5 percent, to , while average deposits increased , or 5 percent, to . Interest-bearing deposits rate paid increased 82 basis points to 1.82 percent.

2022 Full Year Income Statement Summary:

Total net revenue increased 13% to $34.3 billion .

. Total non-interest expense increased 16 percent to $19.2 billion :

: 40 percent increase in marketing.



11 percent increase in operating expenses.

Pre-provision earnings (1) increased 9 percent to $15.1 billion .

increased 9 percent to . Provision for credit losses increased $7.8 billion to $5.8 billion .

to . Net interest margin of 6.67 percent, an increase of 46 basis points.

Efficiency ratio of 55.95 percent.

Adjusted efficiency ratio (2) of 56.26 percent.

of 56.26 percent. Operating efficiency ratio of 44.22 percent.

Adjusted operating efficiency ratio(2) of 44.53 percent.



(1) Pre-provision earnings is calculated based on the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, less non-interest expense for the period. Management believes that this financial metric is useful in enabling investors and others to assess the Company's ability to generate income to cover credit losses through a credit cycle, which can vary significantly between periods. (2) This is a non-GAAP measure. We believe non-GAAP measures help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results and provide alternate measurements of our performance, both in the current period and across periods. See Table 15 in Exhibit 99.2 for a reconciliation of our selected reported results to these non-GAAP measures.



Earnings Conference Call Webcast Information

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated

























2022 Q4 vs

Year Ended December 31, (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2022 Q3

2021 Q4

2022

2021

2022 vs. 2021 Income Statement







































Net interest income

$ 7,197

$ 7,003

$ 6,517

$ 6,397

$ 6,450

3 %

12 %

$ 27,114

$ 24,171

12 % Non-interest income

1,843

1,802

1,715

1,776

1,668

2

10

7,136

6,264

14 Total net revenue(1)

9,040

8,805

8,232

8,173

8,118

3

11

34,250

30,435

13 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

2,416

1,669

1,085

677

381

45

**

5,847

(1,944)

** Non-interest expense:







































Marketing

1,118

978

1,003

918

999

14

12

4,017

2,871

40 Operating expense

3,962

3,971

3,580

3,633

3,679

—

8

15,146

13,699

11 Total non-interest expense

5,080

4,949

4,583

4,551

4,678

3

9

19,163

16,570

16 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,544

2,187

2,564

2,945

3,059

(29)

(50)

9,240

15,809

(42) Income tax provision

312

493

533

542

633

(37)

(51)

1,880

3,415

(45) Income from continuing operations, net of tax

1,232

1,694

2,031

2,403

2,426

(27)

(49)

7,360

12,394

(41) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

—

—

—

—

(1)

—

**

—

(4)

** Net income

1,232

1,694

2,031

2,403

2,425

(27)

(49)

7,360

12,390

(41) Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(14)

(21)

(25)

(28)

(21)

(33)

(33)

(88)

(105)

(16) Preferred stock dividends

(57)

(57)

(57)

(57)

(74)

—

(23)

(228)

(274)

(17) Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)

—

—

—

—

(34)

—

**

—

(46)

** Net income available to common stockholders

$ 1,161

$ 1,616

$ 1,949

$ 2,318

$ 2,296

(28)

(49)

$ 7,044

$ 11,965

(41) Common Share Statistics







































Basic earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income from continuing operations

$ 3.03

$ 4.21

$ 4.98

$ 5.65

$ 5.43

(28) %

(44) %

$ 17.98

$ 27.05

(34) % Income (loss) from discontinued operations

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

(0.01)

** Net income per basic common share

$ 3.03

$ 4.21

$ 4.98

$ 5.65

$ 5.43

(28)

(44)

$ 17.98

$ 27.04

(34) Diluted earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income from continuing operations

$ 3.03

$ 4.20

$ 4.96

$ 5.62

$ 5.41

(28) %

(44) %

$ 17.91

$ 26.95

(34) % Income (loss) from discontinued operations

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

(0.01)

** Net income per diluted common share

$ 3.03

$ 4.20

$ 4.96

$ 5.62

$ 5.41

(28)

(44)

$ 17.91

$ 26.94

(34) Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):







































Basic

382.6

383.4

391.2

410.4

422.5

—

(9) %

391.8

442.5

(11) % Diluted

383.7

384.6

392.6

412.2

424.3

—

(10)

393.2

444.2

(11) Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)

381.3

382.0

383.8

399.0

413.9

—

(8)

381.3

413.9

(8) Dividends declared and paid per common share

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

—

—

$ 2.40

$ 2.60

(8) Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(4)

86.11

81.38

87.84

91.77

99.74

6 %

(14)

86.11

99.74

(14)

























2022 Q4 vs

Year Ended December 31, (Dollars in millions)

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2022 Q3

2021 Q4

2022

2021

2022 vs. 2021 Balance Sheet (Period-End)







































Loans held for investment

$ 312,331

$ 303,943

$ 296,384

$ 280,466

$ 277,340

3 %

13 %

$ 312,331

$ 277,340

13 % Interest-earning assets

427,248

415,262

406,565

398,241

397,341

3

8

427,248

397,341

8 Total assets

455,249

444,232

440,288

434,195

432,381

2

5

455,249

432,381

5 Interest-bearing deposits

300,789

282,802

270,881

275,648

272,937

6

10

300,789

272,937

10 Total deposits

332,992

317,193

307,885

313,429

310,980

5

7

332,992

310,980

7 Borrowings

48,715

54,607

58,938

45,358

43,086

(11)

13

48,715

43,086

13 Common equity

47,737

46,015

48,564

51,499

56,184

4

(15)

47,737

56,184

(15) Total stockholders' equity

52,582

50,861

53,410

56,345

61,029

3

(14)

52,582

61,029

(14) Balance Sheet (Average Balances)







































Loans held for investment

$ 306,881

$ 300,186

$ 286,110

$ 275,342

$ 267,159

2 %

15 %

$ 292,238

$ 252,730

16 % Interest-earning assets

421,051

412,171

398,934

394,082

390,868

2

8

406,646

389,336

4 Total assets

449,659

447,088

435,327

430,372

427,845

1

5

440,538

424,521

4 Interest-bearing deposits

292,793

275,900

268,104

271,823

269,951

6

8

277,208

271,500

2 Total deposits

326,558

311,928

305,954

309,597

307,272

5

6

313,551

306,397

2 Borrowings

49,747

58,628

53,208

42,277

39,943

(15)

25

51,006

38,590

32 Common equity

47,594

49,696

49,319

54,591

56,946

(4)

(16)

50,279

56,966

(12) Total stockholders' equity

52,439

54,541

54,165

59,437

62,498

(4)

(16)

55,125

62,556

(12)

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated

























2022 Q4 vs

Year Ended December 31, (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2022 Q3

2021 Q4

2022

2021

2022 vs. 2021 Performance Metrics



































Net interest income growth (period over period)

3 %

7 %

2 %

(1 %)

5 %

**

**

12 %

5 %

** Non-interest income growth (period over period)

2

5

(3)

6

—

**

**

14

12

** Total net revenue growth (period over period)

3

7

1

1

4

**

**

13

7

** Total net revenue margin(5)

8.59

8.55

8.25

8.30

8.31

4 bps

28 bps

8.42

7.82

60 bps Net interest margin(6)

6.84

6.80

6.54

6.49

6.60

4

24

6.67

6.21

46 Return on average assets

1.10

1.52

1.87

2.23

2.27

(42)

(117)

1.67

2.92

(125) Return on average tangible assets(7)

1.13

1.57

1.93

2.31

2.35

(44)

(122)

1.73

3.03

(130) Return on average common equity(8)

9.76

13.01

15.81

16.98

16.13

(325)

(6) %

14.01

21.01

(7) % Return on average tangible common equity(9)

14.22

18.59

22.63

23.36

21.82

(4) %

(8)

19.91

28.39

(8) Efficiency ratio(10)

56.19

56.21

55.67

55.68

57.63

(2) bps

(144) bps

55.95

54.44

151 bps Operating efficiency ratio(11)

43.83

45.10

43.49

44.45

45.32

(127)

(149)

44.22

45.01

(79) Effective income tax rate for continuing operations

20.2

22.5

20.8

18.4

20.7

(230)

(50)

20.3

21.6

(130) Employees (period-end, in thousands)

56.0

55.1

53.6

51.5

50.8

2 %

10 %

56.0

50.8

10 % Credit Quality Metrics







































Allowance for credit losses

$ 13,240

$ 12,209

$ 11,491

$ 11,308

$ 11,430

8 %

16 %

$ 13,240

$ 11,430

16 % Allowance coverage ratio

4.24 %

4.02 %

3.88 %

4.03 %

4.12 %

22 bps

12 bps

4.24 %

4.12 %

12 bps Net charge-offs

$ 1,430

$ 931

$ 845

$ 767

$ 527

54 %

171 %

$ 3,973

$ 2,234

78 % Net charge-off rate(12)

1.86 %

1.24 %

1.18 %

1.11 %

0.79 %

62 bps

107 bps

1.36 %

0.88 %

48 bps 30+ day performing delinquency rate

2.96

2.58

2.36

2.08

2.25

38

71

2.96

2.25

71 30+ day delinquency rate

3.21

2.78

2.54

2.21

2.41

43

80

3.21

2.41

80 Capital Ratios(13)







































Common equity Tier 1 capital

12.5 %

12.2 %

12.1 %

12.7 %

13.1 %

30 bps

(60) bps

12.5 %

13.1 %

(60) bps Tier 1 capital

13.9

13.6

13.5

14.1

14.5

30

(60)

13.9

14.5

(60) Total capital

15.8

15.7

15.7

16.4

16.9

10

(110)

15.8

16.9

(110) Tier 1 leverage

11.1

11.0

11.1

11.3

11.6

10

(50)

11.1

11.6

(50) Tangible common equity ("TCE")(14)

7.5

7.2

7.9

8.7

9.9

30

(240)

7.5

9.9

(240)

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income

























2022 Q4 vs

Year Ended December 31, (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2022 Q3

2021 Q4

2022

2021

2022 vs. 2021 Interest income:





































Loans, including loans held for sale

$ 8,360

$ 7,578

$ 6,605

$ 6,367

$ 6,451

10 %

30 %

$ 28,910

$ 24,263

19 % Investment securities

548

499

435

402

368

10

49

1,884

1,446

30 Other

250

123

55

15

12

103

**

443

60

** Total interest income

9,158

8,200

7,095

6,784

6,831

12

34

31,237

25,769

21 Interest expense:







































Deposits

1,335

689

293

218

222

94

**

2,535

956

165 Securitized debt obligations

170

120

65

29

30

42

**

384

119

** Senior and subordinated notes

430

319

194

131

121

35

**

1,074

488

120 Other borrowings

26

69

26

9

8

(62)

**

130

35

** Total interest expense

1,961

1,197

578

387

381

64

**

4,123

1,598

158 Net interest income

7,197

7,003

6,517

6,397

6,450

3

12

27,114

24,171

12 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

2,416

1,669

1,085

677

381

45

**

5,847

(1,944)

** Net interest income after provision for credit losses

4,781

5,334

5,432

5,720

6,069

(10)

(21)

21,267

26,115

(19) Non-interest income:







































Interchange fees, net

1,177

1,195

1,201

1,033

1,005

(2)

17

4,606

3,860

19 Service charges and other customer-related fees

395

415

415

400

435

(5)

(9)

1,625

1,578

3 Other

271

192

99

343

228

41

19

905

826

10 Total non-interest income

1,843

1,802

1,715

1,776

1,668

2

10

7,136

6,264

14 Non-interest expense:







































Salaries and associate benefits

2,266

2,187

1,946

2,026

1,941

4

17

8,425

7,421

14 Occupancy and equipment

554

502

481

513

527

10

5

2,050

2,003

2 Marketing

1,118

978

1,003

918

999

14

12

4,017

2,871

40 Professional services

481

471

458

397

449

2

7

1,807

1,440

25 Communications and data processing

352

349

339

339

326

1

8

1,379

1,262

9 Amortization of intangibles

25

17

14

14

13

47

92

70

29

141 Other

284

445

342

344

423

(36)

(33)

1,415

1,544

(8) Total non-interest expense

5,080

4,949

4,583

4,551

4,678

3

9

19,163

16,570

16 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,544

2,187

2,564

2,945

3,059

(29)

(50)

9,240

15,809

(42) Income tax provision

312

493

533

542

633

(37)

(51)

1,880

3,415

(45) Income from continuing operations, net of tax

1,232

1,694

2,031

2,403

2,426

(27)

(49)

7,360

12,394

(41) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

—

—

—

—

(1)

—

**

—

(4)

** Net income

1,232

1,694

2,031

2,403

2,425

(27)

(49)

7,360

12,390

(41) Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(14)

(21)

(25)

(28)

(21)

(33)

(33)

(88)

(105)

(16) Preferred stock dividends

(57)

(57)

(57)

(57)

(74)

—

(23)

(228)

(274)

(17) Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)

—

—

—

—

(34)

—

**

—

(46)

** Net income available to common stockholders

$ 1,161

$ 1,616

$ 1,949

$ 2,318

$ 2,296

(28)

(49)

$ 7,044

$ 11,965

(41)





















































































































































2022 Q4 vs

Year Ended December 31,



2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2022 Q3

2021 Q4

2022

2021

2022 vs. 2021 Basic earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income from continuing operations

$ 3.03

$ 4.21

$ 4.98

$ 5.65

$ 5.43

(28) %

(44) %

$ 17.98

$ 27.05

(34) % Income (loss) from discontinued operations

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

(0.01)

** Net income per basic common share

$ 3.03

$ 4.21

$ 4.98

$ 5.65

$ 5.43

(28)

(44)

$ 17.98

$ 27.04

(34) Diluted earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income from continuing operations

$ 3.03

$ 4.20

$ 4.96

$ 5.62

$ 5.41

(28)

(44)

$ 17.91

$ 26.95

(34) Income (loss) from discontinued operations

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

(0.01)

** Net income per diluted common share

$ 3.03

$ 4.20

$ 4.96

$ 5.62

$ 5.41

(28)

(44)

$ 17.91

$ 26.94

(34) Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):







































Basic common shares

382.6

383.4

391.2

410.4

422.5

—

(9)

391.8

442.5

(11) Diluted common shares

383.7

384.6

392.6

412.2

424.3

—

(10)

393.2

444.2

(11)

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets

























2022 Q4 vs (Dollars in millions)

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2022 Q3

2021 Q4 Assets:



























Cash and cash equivalents:



























Cash and due from banks

$ 5,193

$ 3,716

$ 4,825

$ 5,107

$ 4,164

40 %

25 % Interest-bearing deposits and other short-term investments

25,663

21,176

16,728

21,697

17,582

21

46 Total cash and cash equivalents

30,856

24,892

21,553

26,804

21,746

24

42 Restricted cash for securitization investors

400

399

697

281

308

—

30 Securities available for sale

76,919

75,303

83,022

89,076

95,261

2

(19) Loans held for investment:



























Unsecuritized loans held for investment

283,282

277,576

271,339

257,505

252,468

2

12 Loans held in consolidated trusts

29,049

26,367

25,045

22,961

24,872

10

17 Total loans held for investment

312,331

303,943

296,384

280,466

277,340

3

13 Allowance for credit losses

(13,240)

(12,209)

(11,491)

(11,308)

(11,430)

8

16 Net loans held for investment

299,091

291,734

284,893

269,158

265,910

3

12 Loans held for sale

203

1,729

875

1,155

5,888

(88)

(97) Premises and equipment, net

4,351

4,265

4,238

4,238

4,210

2

3 Interest receivable

2,104

1,853

1,611

1,479

1,460

14

44 Goodwill

14,777

14,771

14,778

14,784

14,782

—

— Other assets

26,548

29,286

28,621

27,220

22,816

(9)

16 Total assets

$ 455,249

$ 444,232

$ 440,288

$ 434,195

$ 432,381

2

5





















































2022 Q4 vs (Dollars in millions)

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2022 Q3

2021 Q4















Liabilities:



























Interest payable

$ 527

$ 433

$ 333

$ 261

$ 281

22 %

88 % Deposits:



























Non-interest-bearing deposits

32,203

34,391

37,004

37,781

38,043

(6)

(15) Interest-bearing deposits

300,789

282,802

270,881

275,648

272,937

6

10 Total deposits

332,992

317,193

307,885

313,429

310,980

5

7 Securitized debt obligations

16,973

15,926

17,466

13,740

14,994

7

13 Other debt:



























Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under agreements to repurchase

883

528

440

594

820

67

8 Senior and subordinated notes

30,826

30,615

30,489

26,976

27,219

1

13 Other borrowings

33

7,538

10,543

4,048

53

(100)

(38) Total other debt

31,742

38,681

41,472

31,618

28,092

(18)

13 Other liabilities

20,433

21,138

19,722

18,802

17,005

(3)

20 Total liabilities

402,667

393,371

386,878

377,850

371,352

2

8





























Stockholders' equity:



























Preferred stock

0

0

0

0

0

—

— Common stock

7

7

7

7

7

—

— Additional paid-in capital, net

34,725

34,579

34,425

34,286

34,112

—

2 Retained earnings

57,184

56,240

54,836

53,099

51,006

2

12 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(9,916)

(10,704)

(6,916)

(4,093)

374

(7)

** Treasury stock, at cost

(29,418)

(29,261)

(28,942)

(26,954)

(24,470)

1

20 Total stockholders' equity

52,582

50,861

53,410

56,345

61,029

3

(14) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 455,249

$ 444,232

$ 440,288

$ 434,195

$ 432,381

2

5

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)



(1) Total net revenue was reduced by $321 million in Q4 2022, $222 million in Q3 2022, $211 million in Q2 2022, $192 million in Q1 2022 and $151 million in Q4 2021 for credit card finance charges and fees charged-off as uncollectible. (2) Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities and earnings per share are computed independently for each period. Accordingly, the sum of each quarterly amount may not agree to the year-to-date total. We also provide adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (3) On September 1, 2021, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series E, which reduced our net income available to common shareholders by $12 million in Q3 2021. On December 1, 2021, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 5.20% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series G and our fixed rate 6.00% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series H, which together reduced our net income available to common shareholders by $34 million in Q4 2021. (4) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by common shares outstanding. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (5) Total net revenue margin is calculated based on total net revenue for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. (6) Net interest margin is calculated based on annualized net interest income for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. (7) Return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, for the period divided by average tangible assets for the period. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (8) Return on average common equity is calculated based on net income (loss) available to common stockholders less income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average common equity. Our calculation of return on average common equity may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. (9) Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on net income (loss) available to common stockholders less income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average TCE. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (10) Efficiency ratio is calculated based on total non-interest expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (11) Operating efficiency ratio is calculated based on operating expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted operating efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (12) Net charge-off rate is calculated based on annualized net charge-offs for the period divided by average loans held for investment for the period. (13) Capital ratios as of the end of Q4 2022 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for information on the calculation of each of these ratios. (14) TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. ** Not meaningful.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin





2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2021 Q4 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate(1)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate(1)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets:



































Loans, including loans held for sale

$ 307,852

$ 8,360

10.86 %

$ 300,952

$ 7,578

10.07 %

$ 272,805

$ 6,451

9.46 % Investment securities

87,110

548

2.52

88,666

499

2.25

96,421

368

1.53 Cash equivalents and other

26,089

250

3.84

22,553

123

2.19

21,642

12

0.22 Total interest-earning assets

$ 421,051

$ 9,158

8.70

$ 412,171

$ 8,200

7.96

$ 390,868

$ 6,831

6.99 Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 292,793

$ 1,335

1.82

$ 275,900

$ 689

1.00

$ 269,951

$ 222

0.33 Securitized debt obligations

16,478

170

4.13

17,108

120

2.81

13,775

30

0.87 Senior and subordinated notes

30,718

430

5.59

30,962

319

4.13

25,454

121

1.90 Other borrowings and liabilities

4,289

26

2.50

12,296

69

2.20

2,279

8

1.50 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 344,278

$ 1,961

2.28

$ 336,266

$ 1,197

1.42

$ 311,459

$ 381

0.49 Net interest income/spread





$ 7,197

6.42





$ 7,003

6.53





$ 6,450

6.50 Impact of non-interest-bearing funding









0.42









0.27









0.10 Net interest margin









6.84 %









6.80 %









6.60 %

















Year Ended December 31,















2022

2021 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)













Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate(1)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets:



































Loans, including loans held for sale













$ 293,839

$ 28,910

9.84 %

$ 257,328

$ 24,263

9.43 % Investment securities













90,608

1,884

2.08

98,394

1,446

1.47 Cash equivalents and other













22,199

443

2.00

33,614

60

0.18 Total interest-earning assets













$ 406,646

$ 31,237

7.68

$ 389,336

$ 25,769

6.62 Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing deposits













$ 277,208

$ 2,535

0.91

$ 271,500

$ 956

0.35 Securitized debt obligations













15,603

384

2.46

12,336

119

0.96 Senior and subordinated notes













29,286

1,074

3.67

25,530

488

1.91 Other borrowings and liabilities













7,800

130

1.67

2,261

35

1.57 Total interest-bearing liabilities













$ 329,897

$ 4,123

1.25

$ 311,627

$ 1,598

0.51 Net interest income/spread

















$ 27,114

6.43





$ 24,171

6.11 Impact of non-interest-bearing funding





















0.24









0.10 Net interest margin





















6.67 %









6.21 %

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics

























2022 Q4 vs

Year Ended December 31, (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2022 Q3

2021 Q4

2022

2021

2022 vs.

2021 Loans Held for Investment (Period-End)







































Credit card:







































Domestic credit card

$ 131,581

$ 121,279

$ 115,004

$ 107,987

$ 108,723

8 %

21 %

$ 131,581

$ 108,723

21 % International card businesses

6,149

5,634

5,876

5,975

6,049

9

2

6,149

6,049

2 Total credit card

137,730

126,913

120,880

113,962

114,772

9

20

137,730

114,772

20 Consumer banking:







































Auto

78,373

79,580

79,926

78,604

75,779

(2)

3

78,373

75,779

3 Retail banking

1,552

1,619

1,605

1,726

1,867

(4)

(17)

1,552

1,867

(17) Total consumer banking

79,925

81,199

81,531

80,330

77,646

(2)

3

79,925

77,646

3 Commercial banking:







































Commercial and multifamily real estate

37,453

38,225

37,845

34,354

35,262

(2)

6

37,453

35,262

6 Commercial and industrial

57,223

57,606

56,128

51,820

49,660

(1)

15

57,223

49,660

15 Total commercial banking

94,676

95,831

93,973

86,174

84,922

(1)

11

94,676

84,922

11 Total loans held for investment

$ 312,331

$ 303,943

$ 296,384

$ 280,466

$ 277,340

3

13

$ 312,331

$ 277,340

13 Loans Held for Investment (Average)







































Credit card:







































Domestic credit card

$ 124,816

$ 117,467

$ 109,962

$ 105,536

$ 102,717

6 %

22 %

$ 114,506

$ 95,818

20 % International card businesses

5,836

5,890

5,873

5,944

5,871

(1)

(1)

5,886

6,913

(15) Total credit card

130,652

123,357

115,835

111,480

108,588

6

20

120,392

102,731

17 Consumer banking:







































Auto

79,108

79,741

79,313

76,892

75,284

(1)

5

78,772

71,108

11 Retail banking

1,592

1,598

1,668

1,797

2,160

—

(26)

1,663

2,765

(40) Total consumer banking

80,700

81,339

80,981

78,689

77,444

(1)

4

80,435

73,873

9 Commercial banking:







































Commercial and multifamily real estate

37,848

38,230

35,754

34,671

33,591

(1)

13

36,639

30,980

18 Commercial and industrial

57,681

57,260

53,540

50,502

47,536

1

21

54,772

45,146

21 Total commercial banking

95,529

95,490

89,294

85,173

81,127

—

18

91,411

76,126

20 Total average loans held for investment

$ 306,881

$ 300,186

$ 286,110

$ 275,342

$ 267,159

2

15

$ 292,238

$ 252,730

16











































































































2022 Q4 vs

Year Ended December 31,



2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2022 Q3

2021 Q4

2022

2021

2022 vs.

2021 Net Charge-Off (Recovery) Rates







































Credit card:







































Domestic credit card(2)

3.22 %

2.20 %

2.26 %

2.12 %

1.49 %

102 bps

173 bps

2.47 %

1.90 %

57 bps International card businesses

4.29

3.30

3.82

3.20

0.14

99

415

3.65

1.96

169 Total credit card

3.27

2.25

2.34

2.18

1.42

102

185

2.53

1.90

63 Consumer banking:







































Auto

1.66

1.05

0.61

0.66

0.58

61

108

1.00

0.28

72 Retail banking

5.15

3.89

3.62

4.31

6.69

126

(154)

4.24

2.77

147 Total consumer banking

1.73

1.10

0.67

0.75

0.75

63

98

1.06

0.37

69 Commercial banking:







































Commercial and multifamily real estate

0.05

0.03

(0.08)

—

—

2

5

—

0.03

(3) Commercial and industrial

0.06

0.06

0.29

0.11

(0.03)

—

9

0.13

(0.01)

14 Total commercial banking

0.06

0.05

0.14

0.06

(0.02)

1

8

0.08

—

8 Total net charge-offs

1.86

1.24

1.18

1.11

0.79

62

107

1.36

0.88

48 30+ Day Performing Delinquency Rates







































Credit card:







































Domestic credit card

3.43 %

2.97 %

2.35 %

2.32 %

2.22 %

46 bps

121 bps

3.43 %

2.22 %

121 bps International card businesses

4.03

3.90

3.67

3.58

3.42

13

61

4.03

3.42

61 Total credit card

3.46

3.01

2.42

2.38

2.28

45

118

3.46

2.28

118 Consumer banking:







































Auto

5.62

4.85

4.47

3.85

4.32

77

130

5.62

4.32

130 Retail banking

1.02

0.84

0.67

0.74

1.92

18

(90)

1.02

1.92

(90) Total consumer banking

5.53

4.77

4.39

3.78

4.26

76

127

5.53

4.26

127 Nonperforming Loans and Nonperforming Assets Rates(3)(4)







































Credit card:







































International card businesses

0.14 %

0.14 %

0.13 %

0.14 %

0.16 %

—

(2) bps

0.14 %

0.16 %

(2) bps Total credit card

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

—

—

0.01

0.01

— Consumer banking:







































Auto

0.76

0.60

0.50

0.41

0.45

16 bps

31

0.76

0.45

31 Retail banking

2.49

2.62

2.61

2.63

2.51

(13)

(2)

2.49

2.51

(2) Total consumer banking

0.79

0.64

0.54

0.46

0.50

15

29

0.79

0.50

29 Commercial banking:







































Commercial and multifamily real estate

0.72

0.64

0.78

0.98

1.09

8

(37)

0.72

1.09

(37) Commercial and industrial

0.75

0.53

0.64

0.69

0.64

22

11

0.75

0.64

11 Total commercial banking

0.74

0.57

0.70

0.81

0.82

17

(8)

0.74

0.82

(8) Total nonperforming loans

0.43

0.35

0.37

0.38

0.40

8

3

0.43

0.40

3 Total nonperforming assets

0.45

0.37

0.39

0.40

0.41

8

4

0.45

0.41

4

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity





Three Months Ended December 31, 2022



Credit Card

Consumer Banking







(Dollars in millions)

Domestic

Card

International

Card

Businesses

Total

Credit

Card

Auto

Retail

Banking

Total

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking

Total Allowance for credit losses:































Balance as of September 30, 2022

$ 8,370

$ 346

$ 8,716

$ 2,057

$ 51

$ 2,108

$ 1,385

$ 12,209 Charge-offs

(1,257)

(94)

(1,351)

(499)

(25)

(524)

(15)

(1,890) Recoveries

252

31

283

171

5

176

1

460 Net charge-offs

(1,005)

(63)

(1,068)

(328)

(20)

(348)

(14)

(1,430) Provision for credit losses

1,800

78

1,878

458

19

477

87

2,442 Allowance build for credit losses

795

15

810

130

(1)

129

73

1,012 Other changes(5)

—

19

19

—

—

—

—

19 Balance as of December 31, 2022

9,165

380

9,545

2,187

50

2,237

1,458

13,240 Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:































Balance as of September 30, 2022

—

—

—

—

—

—

243

243 Provision (benefit) for losses on unfunded lending commitments

—

—

—

—

—

—

(25)

(25) Balance as of December 31, 2022

—

—

—

—

—

—

218

218 Combined allowance and reserve as of December 31, 2022

$ 9,165

$ 380

$ 9,545

$ 2,187

$ 50

$ 2,237

$ 1,676

$ 13,458









Year Ended December 31, 2022



Credit Card

Consumer Banking







(Dollars in millions)

Domestic

Card

International

Card

Businesses

Total

Credit

Card

Auto

Retail

Banking

Total

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking

Total Allowance for credit losses:































Balance as of December 31, 2021

$ 7,968

$ 377

$ 8,345

$ 1,852

$ 66

$ 1,918

$ 1,167

$ 11,430 Charge-offs

(4,004)

(358)

(4,362)

(1,525)

(89)

(1,614)

(88)

(6,064) Recoveries

1,171

143

1,314

741

19

760

17

2,091 Net charge-offs

(2,833)

(215)

(3,048)

(784)

(70)

(854)

(71)

(3,973) Provision for credit losses

4,020

245

4,265

1,119

54

1,173

362

5,800 Allowance build (release) for credit losses

1,187

30

1,217

335

(16)

319

291

1,827 Other changes(5)

10

(27)

(17)

—

—

—

—

(17) Balance as of December 31, 2022

9,165

380

9,545

2,187

50

2,237

1,458

13,240 Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:































Balance as of December 31, 2021

—

—

—

—

—

—

165

165 Provision (benefit) for losses on unfunded lending commitments

—

—

—

—

—

—

53

53 Balance as of December 31, 2022

—

—

—

—

—

—

218

218 Combined allowance and reserve as of December 31, 2022

$ 9,165

$ 380

$ 9,545

$ 2,187

$ 50

$ 2,237

$ 1,676

$ 13,458

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results





Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Year Ended December 31, 2022 (Dollars in millions)

Credit Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(6)

Other(6)

Total

Credit Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(6)

Other(6)

Total Net interest income (loss)

$ 4,533

$ 2,394

$ 520

$ (250)

$ 7,197

$ 16,584

$ 8,965

$ 2,461

$ (896)

$ 27,114 Non-interest income (loss)

1,449

139

261

(6)

1,843

5,771

469

1,129

(233)

7,136 Total net revenue (loss)

5,982

2,533

781

(256)

9,040

22,355

9,434

3,590

(1,129)

34,250 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

1,878

477

62

(1)

2,416

4,265

1,173

415

(6)

5,847 Non-interest expense

3,069

1,450

555

6

5,080

11,627

5,312

2,070

154

19,163 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

1,035

606

164

(261)

1,544

6,463

2,949

1,105

(1,277)

9,240 Income tax provision (benefit)

245

144

39

(116)

312

1,536

699

262

(617)

1,880 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 790

$ 462

$ 125

$ (145)

$ 1,232

$ 4,927

$ 2,250

$ 843

$ (660)

$ 7,360













































Three Months Ended September 30, 2022



















(Dollars in millions)

Credit Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(6)

Other(6)

Total



















Net interest income (loss)

$ 4,313

$ 2,311

$ 699

$ (320)

$ 7,003



















Non-interest income (loss)

1,454

129

319

(100)

1,802



















Total net revenue (loss)

5,767

2,440

1,018

(420)

8,805



















Provision (benefit) for credit losses

1,261

285

123

—

1,669



















Non-interest expense

3,004

1,340

542

63

4,949



















Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

1,502

815

353

(483)

2,187



















Income tax provision (benefit)

356

193

83

(139)

493



















Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 1,146

$ 622

$ 270

$ (344)

$ 1,694

































































Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Year Ended December 31, 2021 (Dollars in millions)

Credit Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(6)

Other(6)

Total

Credit Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(6)

Other(6)

Total Net interest income (loss)

$ 3,865

$ 2,158

$ 595

$ (168)

$ 6,450

$ 14,074

$ 8,448

$ 2,153

$ (504)

$ 24,171 Non-interest income (loss)

1,261

142

345

(80)

1,668

4,806

554

1,148

(244)

6,264 Total net revenue (loss)

5,126

2,300

940

(248)

8,118

18,880

9,002

3,301

(748)

30,435 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

423

2

(44)

—

381

(902)

(521)

(519)

(2)

(1,944) Non-interest expense

2,799

1,285

520

74

4,678

9,621

4,711

1,815

423

16,570 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

1,904

1,013

464

(322)

3,059

10,161

4,812

2,005

(1,169)

15,809 Income tax provision (benefit)

451

239

109

(166)

633

2,403

1,136

473

(597)

3,415 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 1,453

$ 774

$ 355

$ (156)

$ 2,426

$ 7,758

$ 3,676

$ 1,532

$ (572)

$ 12,394

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business

























2022 Q4 vs

Year Ended December 31, (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2022 Q3

2021 Q4

2022

2021

2022 vs. 2021 Credit Card



































Earnings:







































Net interest income

$ 4,533

$ 4,313

$ 3,899

$ 3,839

$ 3,865

5 %

17 %

$ 16,584

$ 14,074

18 % Non-interest income

1,449

1,454

1,410

1,458

1,261

—

15

5,771

4,806

20 Total net revenue

5,982

5,767

5,309

5,297

5,126

4

17

22,355

18,880

18 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

1,878

1,261

581

545

423

49

**

4,265

(902)

** Non-interest expense

3,069

3,004

2,771

2,783

2,799

2

10

11,627

9,621

21 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,035

1,502

1,957

1,969

1,904

(31)

(46)

6,463

10,161

(36) Income tax provision

245

356

466

469

451

(31)

(46)

1,536

2,403

(36) Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 790

$ 1,146

$ 1,491

$ 1,500

$ 1,453

(31)

(46)

$ 4,927

$ 7,758

(36) Selected performance metrics:







































Period-end loans held for investment

$ 137,730

$ 126,913

$ 120,880

$ 113,962

$ 114,772

9

20

$ 137,730

$ 114,772

20 Average loans held for investment

130,652

123,357

115,835

111,480

108,588

6

20

120,392

102,731

17 Average yield on loans outstanding(1)

17.69 %

16.74 %

15.24 %

14.97 %

14.94 %

95 bps

275 bps

16.21 %

14.60 %

161 bps Total net revenue margin(7)

18.32

18.70

18.33

18.56

18.11

(38)

21

18.47

17.81

66 Net charge-off rate

3.27

2.25

2.34

2.18

1.42

102

185

2.53

1.90

63 30+ day performing delinquency rate

3.46

3.01

2.42

2.38

2.28

45

118

3.46

2.28

118 30+ day delinquency rate

3.46

3.02

2.42

2.39

2.29

44

117

3.46

2.29

117 Nonperforming loan rate(3)

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

—

—

0.01

0.01

— Purchase volume(8)

$ 155,633

$ 149,497

$ 148,491

$ 133,662

$ 149,982

4 %

4 %

$ 587,283

$ 527,605

11 %

































































2022 Q4 vs

Year Ended December 31, (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2022 Q3

2021 Q4

2022

2021

2022 vs. 2021

Domestic Card



































Earnings:





































Net interest income

$ 4,280

$ 4,065

$ 3,651

$ 3,620

$ 3,558

5 %

20 %

$ 15,616

$ 12,916

21 % Non-interest income

1,392

1,383

1,340

1,248

1,190

1

17

5,363

4,532

18 Total net revenue

5,672

5,448

4,991

4,868

4,748

4

19

20,979

17,448

20 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

1,800

1,167

494

559

384

54

**

4,020

(868)

** Non-interest expense

2,866

2,803

2,594

2,564

2,564

2

12

10,827

8,712

24 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,006

1,478

1,903

1,745

1,800

(32)

(44)

6,132

9,604

(36) Income tax provision

238

351

450

414

424

(32)

(44)

1,453

2,266

(36) Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 768

$ 1,127

$ 1,453

$ 1,331

$ 1,376

(32)

(44)

$ 4,679

$ 7,338

(36) Selected performance metrics:







































Period-end loans held for investment

$ 131,581

$ 121,279

$ 115,004

$ 107,987

$ 108,723

8

21

$ 131,581

$ 108,723

21 Average loans held for investment

124,816

117,467

109,962

105,536

102,717

6

22

114,506

95,818

20 Average yield on loans outstanding(1)

17.58 %

16.61 %

15.03 %

14.82 %

14.86 %

97 bps

272 bps

16.07 %

14.49 %

158 bps Total net revenue margin(7)

18.18

18.55

18.16

18.28

18.14

(37)

4

18.28

17.85

43 Net charge-off rate(2)

3.22

2.20

2.26

2.12

1.49

102

173

2.47

1.90

57 30+ day performing delinquency rate

3.43

2.97

2.35

2.32

2.22

46

121

3.43

2.22

121 Purchase volume(8)

$ 151,995

$ 145,805

$ 144,668

$ 126,284

$ 138,825

4 %

9 %

$ 568,752

$ 487,297

17 % Refreshed FICO scores:(9)







































Greater than 660

69 %

70 %

70 %

70 %

71 %

(1)

(2)

69 %

71 %

(2) 660 or below

31

30

30

30

29

1

2

31

29

2 Total

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









100 %

100 %





CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 11: Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business

























2022 Q4 vs

Year Ended December 31, (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022

Q1

2021 Q4

2022 Q3

2021 Q4

2022

2021

2022 vs. 2021 Consumer Banking







































Earnings:







































Net interest income

$ 2,394

$ 2,311

$ 2,147

$ 2,113

$ 2,158

4 %

11 %

$ 8,965

$ 8,448

6 % Non-interest income

139

129

96

105

142

8

(2)

469

554

(15) Total net revenue

2,533

2,440

2,243

2,218

2,300

4

10

9,434

9,002

5 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

477

285

281

130

2

67

**

1,173

(521)

** Non-interest expense

1,450

1,340

1,286

1,236

1,285

8

13

5,312

4,711

13 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

606

815

676

852

1,013

(26)

(40)

2,949

4,812

(39) Income tax provision

144

193

160

202

239

(25)

(40)

699

1,136

(38) Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 462

$ 622

$ 516

$ 650

$ 774

(26)

(40)

$ 2,250

$ 3,676

(39) Selected performance metrics:







































Period-end loans held for investment

$ 79,925

$ 81,199

$ 81,531

$ 80,330

$ 77,646

(2)

3

$ 79,925

$ 77,646

3 Average loans held for investment

80,700

81,339

80,981

78,689

77,444

(1)

4

80,435

73,873

9 Average yield on loans held for investment(1)

7.31 %

7.20 %

7.08 %

7.17 %

7.55 %

11 bps

(24) bps

7.19 %

7.86 %

(67) bps Auto loan originations

$ 6,635

$ 8,289

$ 10,328

$ 11,713

$ 9,721

(20) %

(32) %

$ 36,965

$ 43,083

(14) % Period-end deposits

270,592

256,661

255,904

258,359

256,407

5

6

270,592

256,407

6 Average deposits

262,844

255,843

254,336

255,265

253,372

3

4

257,089

251,676

2 Average deposits interest rate

1.42 %

0.79 %

0.38 %

0.29 %

0.30 %

63 bps

112 bps

0.72 %

0.32 %

40 bps Net charge-off rate

1.73

1.10

0.67

0.75

0.75

63

98

1.06

0.37

69 30+ day performing delinquency rate

5.53

4.77

4.39

3.78

4.26

76

127

5.53

4.26

127 30+ day delinquency rate

6.18

5.28

4.81

4.13

4.66

90

152

6.18

4.66

152 Nonperforming loan rate(3)

0.79

0.64

0.54

0.46

0.50

15

29

0.79

0.50

29 Nonperforming asset rate(4)

0.87

0.71

0.60

0.52

0.56

16

31

0.87

0.56

31 Auto—At origination FICO scores:(10)







































Greater than 660

53 %

52 %

52 %

51 %

50 %

1 %

3 %

53 %

50 %

3 % 621 - 660

20

20

20

20

20

—

—

20

20

— 620 or below

27

28

28

29

30

(1)

(3)

27

30

(3) Total

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









100 %

100 %





CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 12: Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business

























2022 Q4 vs

Year Ended December 31, (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2022 Q4

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2022 Q3

2021 Q4

2022

2021

2022 vs. 2021 Commercial Banking





































Earnings:





































Net Interest Income(11)

$ 520

$ 699

$ 635

$ 607

$ 595

(26) %

(13) %

$ 2,461

$ 2,153

14 % Non-interest income

261

319

272

277

345

(18)

(24)

1,129

1,148

(2) Total net revenue(6)

781

1,018

907

884

940

(23)

(17)

3,590

3,301

9 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

62

123

222

8

(44)

(50)

**

415

(519)

** Non-interest expense

555

542

485

488

520

2

7

2,070

1,815

14 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

164

353

200

388

464

(54)

(65)

1,105

2,005

(45) Income tax provision

39

83

48

92

109

(53)

(64)

262

473

(45) Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 125

$ 270

$ 152

$ 296

$ 355

(54)

(65)

$ 843

$ 1,532

(45) Selected performance metrics:







































Period-end loans held for investment

$ 94,676

$ 95,831

$ 93,973

$ 86,174

$ 84,922

(1)

11

$ 94,676

$ 84,922

11 Average loans held for investment

95,529

95,490

89,294

85,173

81,127

—

18

91,411

76,126

20 Average yield on loans held for investment(1)(6)

5.63 %

4.40 %

3.18 %

2.66 %

2.71 %

123 bps

292 bps

4.02 %

2.74 %

128 bps Period-end deposits

$ 40,808

$ 41,058

$ 38,844

$ 45,232

$ 44,809

(1) %

(9) %

$ 40,808

$ 44,809

(9) % Average deposits

42,779

39,799

40,536

45,008

44,206

7

(3)

42,018

42,350

(1) Average deposits interest rate

1.80 %

0.83 %

0.19 %

0.12 %

0.12 %

97 bps

168 bps

0.73 %

0.14 %

59 bps Net charge-off (recovery) rate

0.06

0.05

0.14

0.06

(0.02)

1

8

0.08

—

8 Nonperforming loan rate(3)

0.74

0.57

0.70

0.81

0.82

17

(8)

0.74

0.82

(8) Nonperforming asset rate(4)

0.74

0.57

0.70

0.81

0.82

17

(8)

0.74

0.82

(8) Risk category:(12)







































Noncriticized

$ 87,620

$ 89,559

$ 88,349

$ 80,586

$ 79,014

(2) %

11 %

$ 87,620

$ 79,014

11 % Criticized performing

6,355

5,722

4,969

4,893

5,209

11

22

6,355

5,209

22 Criticized nonperforming

701

550

655

695

699

27

—

701

699

— Total commercial banking loans

$ 94,676

$ 95,831

$ 93,973

$ 86,174

$ 84,922

(1)

11

$ 94,676

$ 84,922

11 Risk category as a percentage of period-end loans held for investment:(12)







































Noncriticized

92.55 %

93.46 %

94.01 %

93.51 %

93.05 %

(91) bps

(50) bps

92.55 %

93.05 %

(50) bps Criticized performing

6.71

5.97

5.29

5.68

6.13

74

58

6.71

6.13

58 Criticized nonperforming

0.74

0.57

0.70

0.81

0.82

17

(8)

0.74

0.82

(8) Total commercial banking loans

100.00 %

100.00 %

100.00 %

100.00 %

100.00 %









100.00 %

100.00 %



