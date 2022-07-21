|
21.07.2022 22:05:00
Capital One Reports Second Quarter 2022 Net Income of $2.0 billion, or $4.96 per share
MCLEAN, Va., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the second quarter of 2022 of $2.0 billion, or $4.96 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $2.4 billion, or $5.62 per diluted common share in the first quarter of 2022, and with net income of $3.5 billion, or $7.62 per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2021.
"We continued to drive attractive and resilient growth in the second quarter, and we're staying focused on the most resilient businesses and opportunities," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The choices we're making today put us in a strong position to continue to deliver long-term value as the sweeping digital transformation of banking continues."
All comparisons below are for the second quarter of 2022 compared with the first quarter of 2022 unless otherwise noted.
Second Quarter 2022 Income Statement Summary:
- Total net revenue increased 1 percent to $8.2 billion.
- Total non-interest expense increased 1 percent to $4.6 billion:
- 9 percent increase in marketing.
- 1 percent decrease in operating expenses.
- Pre-provision earnings increased 1 percent to $3.6 billion.(1)
- Provision for credit losses increased $408 million to $1.1 billion:
- Net charge-offs of $845 million.
- $200 million loan reserve build.
- Net interest margin of 6.54 percent, an increase of 5 basis points.
- Efficiency ratio of 55.67 percent.
- Operating efficiency ratio of 43.49 percent.
Second Quarter 2022 Balance Sheet Summary:
- Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach of 12.1 percent at June 30, 2022.
- Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter increased $15.9 billion, or 6 percent, to $296.4 billion.
- Credit Card period-end loans increased $6.9 billion, or 6 percent, to $120.9 billion.
- Domestic Card period-end loans increased $7.0 billion, or 6 percent, to $115.0 billion.
- Consumer Banking period-end loans increased $1.2 billion, or 1 percent, to $81.5 billion.
- Auto period-end loans increased $1.3 billion, or 2 percent, to $79.9 billion.
- Commercial Banking period-end loans increased $7.8 billion, or 9 percent, to $94.0 billion.
- Average loans held for investment in the quarter increased $10.8 billion, or 4 percent, to $286.1 billion.
- Credit Card average loans increased $4.4 billion, or 4 percent, to $115.8 billion.
- Domestic Card average loans increased $4.4 billion, or 4 percent, to $110.0 billion.
- Consumer Banking average loans increased $2.3 billion, or 3 percent, to $81.0 billion.
- Auto average loans increased $2.4 billion, or 3 percent, to $79.3 billion.
- Commercial Banking average loans increased $4.1 billion, or 5 percent, to $89.3 billion.
- Period-end total deposits decreased $5.5 billion, or 2 percent, to $307.9 billion, while average deposits decreased $3.6 billion, or 1 percent, to $306.0 billion.
- Interest-bearing deposits rate paid increased 12 basis points to 0.44 percent.
1
Pre-provision earnings is calculated based on the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, less non-interest expense for the period. Management believes that this financial metric is useful in enabling investors and others to assess the Company's ability to generate income to cover credit losses through a credit cycle, which can vary significantly between periods.
Earnings Conference Call Webcast Information
The company will hold an earnings conference call on July 21, 2022 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. The conference call will be accessible through live webcast. Interested investors and other individuals can access the webcast via the company's home page (www.capitalone.com). Under "About," choose "Investors" to access the Investor Center and view and/or download the earnings press release, the financial supplement, including a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, and the earnings release presentation. The replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website through August 4, 2022 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Capital One cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information due to a number of factors, including those listed from time to time in reports that Capital One files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.
About Capital One
Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $307.9 billion in deposits and $440.3 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2022. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.
Exhibit 99.2
Capital One Financial Corporation
Financial Supplement(1)(2)
Second Quarter 2022
Table of Contents
Capital One Financial Corporation Consolidated Results
Page
Table 1:
Financial Summary—Consolidated
1
Table 2:
Selected Metrics—Consolidated
3
Table 3:
Consolidated Statements of Income
4
Table 4:
Consolidated Balance Sheets
6
Table 5:
Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)
8
Table 6:
Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
9
Table 7:
Loan Information and Performance Statistics
10
Table 8:
Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity
12
Business Segment Results
Table 9:
Financial Summary—Business Segment Results
13
Table 10:
Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business
14
Table 11:
Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business
16
Table 12:
Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business
17
Table 13:
Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total
18
Other
Table 14:
Notes to Net Interest Margin, Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 6—13)
19
Table 15:
Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
20
__________
(1)
The information contained in this Financial Supplement is preliminary and based on data available at the time of the earnings presentation. Investors should refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022 once it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
(2)
This Financial Supplement includes non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and users of our financial information as they provide an alternate measurement of our performance and assist in assessing our capital adequacy and the level of return generated. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for reported results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated
2022 Q2 vs
Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2021
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q2
2022
2021
2022 vs
2021
Income Statement
Net interest income
$ 6,517
$ 6,397
$ 6,450
$ 6,156
$ 5,743
2 %
13 %
$ 12,914
$ 11,565
12 %
Non-interest income
1,715
1,776
1,668
1,674
1,631
(3)
5
3,491
2,922
19
Total net revenue(1)
8,232
8,173
8,118
7,830
7,374
1
12
16,405
14,487
13
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
1,085
677
381
(342)
(1,160)
60
**
1,762
(1,983)
**
Non-interest expense:
Marketing
1,003
918
999
751
620
9
62
1,921
1,121
71
Operating expense
3,580
3,633
3,679
3,435
3,346
(1)
7
7,213
6,585
10
Total non-interest expense
4,583
4,551
4,678
4,186
3,966
1
16
9,134
7,706
19
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
2,564
2,945
3,059
3,986
4,568
(13)
(44)
5,509
8,764
(37)
Income tax provision
533
542
633
882
1,031
(2)
(48)
1,075
1,900
(43)
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
2,031
2,403
2,426
3,104
3,537
(15)
(43)
4,434
6,864
(35)
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
—
(1)
—
(1)
—
**
—
(3)
**
Net income
2,031
2,403
2,425
3,104
3,536
(15)
(43)
4,434
6,861
(35)
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)
(25)
(28)
(21)
(26)
(30)
(11)
(17)
(53)
(58)
(9)
Preferred stock dividends
(57)
(57)
(74)
(79)
(60)
—
(5)
(114)
(121)
(6)
Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)
—
—
(34)
(12)
—
—
—
—
—
—
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 1,949
$ 2,318
$ 2,296
$ 2,987
$ 3,446
(16)
(43)
$ 4,267
$ 6,682
(36)
Common Share Statistics
Basic earnings per common share:(2)
Net income from continuing operations
$ 4.98
$ 5.65
$ 5.43
$ 6.81
$ 7.65
(12) %
(35) %
$ 10.65
$ 14.70
(28) %
Net income per basic common share
$ 4.98
$ 5.65
$ 5.43
$ 6.81
$ 7.65
(12)
(35)
$ 10.65
$ 14.70
(28)
Diluted earnings per common share:(2)
Net income from continuing operations
$ 4.96
$ 5.62
$ 5.41
$ 6.78
$ 7.62
(12) %
(35) %
$ 10.61
$ 14.65
(28) %
Net income per diluted common share
$ 4.96
$ 5.62
$ 5.41
$ 6.78
$ 7.62
(12)
(35)
$ 10.61
$ 14.65
(28)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):
Basic
391.2
410.4
422.5
438.8
450.6
(5) %
(13) %
400.8
454.6
(12) %
Diluted
392.6
412.2
424.3
440.5
452.3
(5)
(13)
402.3
456.2
(12)
Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)
383.8
399.0
413.9
430.4
446.1
(4)
(14)
383.8
446.1
(14)
Dividends declared and paid per common share
$ 0.60
$ 0.60
$ 0.60
$ 1.20
$ 0.40
—
50
$ 1.20
$ 0.80
50
Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(4)
87.84
91.77
99.74
99.60
97.20
(4)
(10)
87.84
97.20
(10)
2022 Q2 vs
Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in millions)
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2021
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q2
2022
2021
2022 vs
2021
Balance Sheet (Period-End)
Loans held for investment
$ 296,384
$ 280,466
$ 277,340
$ 261,390
$ 249,597
6 %
19 %
$ 296,384
$ 249,597
19 %
Interest-earning assets
406,565
398,241
397,341
387,208
387,295
2
5
406,565
387,295
5
Total assets
440,288
434,195
432,381
425,377
423,420
1
4
440,288
423,420
4
Interest-bearing deposits
270,881
275,648
272,937
269,134
271,314
(2)
—
270,881
271,314
—
Total deposits
307,885
313,429
310,980
305,938
306,308
(2)
1
307,885
306,308
1
Borrowings
58,938
45,358
43,086
37,501
36,343
30
62
58,938
36,343
62
Common equity
48,564
51,499
56,184
57,632
58,136
(6)
(16)
48,564
58,136
(16)
Total stockholders' equity
53,410
56,345
61,029
63,544
64,624
(5)
(17)
53,410
64,624
(17)
Balance Sheet (Average Balances)
Loans held for investment
$ 286,110
$ 275,342
$ 267,159
$ 253,101
$ 246,463
4 %
16 %
$ 280,756
$ 245,207
14 %
Interest-earning assets
398,934
394,082
390,868
387,766
390,129
1
2
396,521
389,355
2
Total assets
435,327
430,372
427,845
424,506
424,099
1
3
432,806
422,959
2
Interest-bearing deposits
268,104
271,823
269,951
269,278
273,476
(1)
(2)
269,953
273,417
(1)
Total deposits
305,954
309,597
307,272
305,035
308,217
(1)
(1)
307,765
306,645
—
Borrowings
53,208
42,277
39,943
37,464
37,054
26
44
47,773
38,475
24
Common equity
49,319
54,591
56,946
58,230
56,885
(10)
(13)
51,940
56,333
(8)
Total stockholders' equity
54,165
59,437
62,498
64,682
62,376
(9)
(13)
56,786
61,504
(8)
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated
2022 Q2 vs
Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2021
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q2
2022
2021
2022 vs
2021
Performance Metrics
Net interest income growth (period over period)
2 %
(1) %
5 %
7 %
(1) %
**
**
12 %
1 %
**
Non-interest income growth (period over period)
(3)
6
—
3
26
**
**
19
26
**
Total net revenue growth (period over period)
1
1
4
6
4
**
**
13
5
**
Total net revenue margin(5)
8.25
8.30
8.31
8.08
7.56
(5) bps
69 bps
8.27
7.44
83 bps
Net interest margin(6)
6.54
6.49
6.60
6.35
5.89
5
65
6.51
5.94
57
Return on average assets
1.87
2.23
2.27
2.92
3.34
(36)
(147)
2.05
3.25
(120)
Return on average tangible assets(7)
1.93
2.31
2.35
3.03
3.46
(38)
(153)
2.12
3.36
(124)
Return on average common equity(8)
15.81
16.98
16.13
20.52
24.24
(117)
(8) %
16.43
23.73
(7) %
Return on average tangible common equity(9)
22.63
23.36
21.82
27.50
32.75
(73)
(10)
23.03
32.19
(9)
Non-interest expense as a percentage of average loans held for investment
6.41
6.61
7.00
6.62
6.44
(20)
(3) bps
6.51
6.29
22 bps
Efficiency ratio(10)
55.67
55.68
57.63
53.46
53.78
(1)
189
55.68
53.19
249
Operating efficiency ratio(11)
43.49
44.45
45.32
43.87
45.38
(96)
(189)
43.97
45.45
(148)
Effective income tax rate for continuing operations
20.8
18.4
20.7
22.1
22.6
240
(180)
19.5
21.7
(220)
Employees (period-end, in thousands)
53.6
51.5
50.8
50.8
52.0
4 %
3 %
53.6
52.0
3 %
Credit Quality Metrics
Allowance for credit losses
$ 11,491
$ 11,308
$ 11,430
$ 11,573
$ 12,346
2 %
(7) %
$ 11,491
$ 12,346
(7) %
Allowance coverage ratio
3.88 %
4.03 %
4.12 %
4.43 %
4.95 %
(15) bps
(107) bps
3.88 %
4.95 %
(107) bps
Net charge-offs
$ 845
$ 767
$ 527
$ 426
$ 541
10 %
56 %
$ 1,612
$ 1,281
26 %
Net charge-off rate(12)
1.18 %
1.11 %
0.79 %
0.67 %
0.88 %
7 bps
30 bps
1.15 %
1.04 %
11 bps
30+ day performing delinquency rate
2.36
2.08
2.25
1.97
1.75
28
61
2.36
1.75
61
30+ day delinquency rate
2.54
2.21
2.41
2.13
1.89
33
65
2.54
1.89
65
Capital Ratios(13)
Common equity Tier 1 capital
12.1 %
12.7 %
13.1 %
13.8 %
14.5 %
(60) bps
(240) bps
12.1 %
14.5 %
(240) bps
Tier 1 capital
13.5
14.1
14.5
15.7
16.6
(60)
(310)
13.5
16.6
(310)
Total capital
15.7
16.4
16.9
18.2
18.8
(70)
(310)
15.7
18.8
(310)
Tier 1 leverage
11.1
11.3
11.6
12.2
12.4
(20)
(130)
11.1
12.4
(130)
Tangible common equity ("TCE")(14)
7.9
8.7
9.9
10.4
10.6
(80)
(270)
7.9
10.6
(270)
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income
2022 Q2 vs
Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2021
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q2
2022
2021
2022 vs
2021
Interest income:
Loans, including loans held for sale
$ 6,605
$ 6,367
$ 6,451
$ 6,205
$ 5,753
4 %
15 %
$ 12,972
$ 11,607
12 %
Investment securities
435
402
368
317
370
8
18
837
761
10
Other
55
15
12
16
16
**
**
70
32
119
Total interest income
7,095
6,784
6,831
6,538
6,139
5
16
13,879
12,400
12
Interest expense:
Deposits
293
218
222
228
237
34
24
511
506
1
Securitized debt obligations
65
29
30
29
28
124
132
94
60
57
Senior and subordinated notes
194
131
121
116
122
48
59
325
251
29
Other borrowings
26
9
8
9
9
189
189
35
18
94
Total interest expense
578
387
381
382
396
49
46
965
835
16
Net interest income
6,517
6,397
6,450
6,156
5,743
2
13
12,914
11,565
12
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
1,085
677
381
(342)
(1,160)
60
**
1,762
(1,983)
**
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
5,432
5,720
6,069
6,498
6,903
(5)
(21)
11,152
13,548
(18)
Non-interest income:
Interchange fees, net
1,201
1,033
1,005
1,022
1,016
16
18
2,234
1,833
22
Service charges and other customer-related fees
415
400
435
407
384
4
8
815
736
11
Other
99
343
228
245
231
(71)
(57)
442
353
25
Total non-interest income
1,715
1,776
1,668
1,674
1,631
(3)
5
3,491
2,922
19
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and associate benefits
1,946
2,026
1,941
1,852
1,781
(4)
9
3,972
3,628
9
Occupancy and equipment
481
513
527
481
523
(6)
(8)
994
995
—
Marketing
1,003
918
999
751
620
9
62
1,921
1,121
71
Professional services
458
397
449
358
341
15
34
855
633
35
Communications and data processing
339
339
326
319
315
—
8
678
617
10
Amortization of intangibles
14
14
13
5
5
—
180
28
11
155
Other
342
344
423
420
381
(1)
(10)
686
701
(2)
Total non-interest expense
4,583
4,551
4,678
4,186
3,966
1
16
9,134
7,706
19
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
2,564
2,945
3,059
3,986
4,568
(13)
(44)
5,509
8,764
(37)
Income tax provision
533
542
633
882
1,031
(2)
(48)
1,075
1,900
(43)
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
2,031
2,403
2,426
3,104
3,537
(15)
(43)
4,434
6,864
(35)
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
—
(1)
—
(1)
—
**
—
(3)
**
Net income
2,031
2,403
2,425
3,104
3,536
(15)
(43)
4,434
6,861
(35)
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)
(25)
(28)
(21)
(26)
(30)
(11)
(17)
(53)
(58)
(9)
Preferred stock dividends
(57)
(57)
(74)
(79)
(60)
—
(5)
(114)
(121)
(6)
Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)
—
—
(34)
(12)
—
—
—
—
—
—
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 1,949
$ 2,318
$ 2,296
$ 2,987
$ 3,446
(16)
(43)
$ 4,267
$ 6,682
(36)
2022 Q2 vs
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2021
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q2
2022
2021
2022 vs
2021
Basic earnings per common share:(2)
Net income from continuing operations
$ 4.98
$ 5.65
$ 5.43
$ 6.81
$ 7.65
(12) %
(35) %
$ 10.65
$ 14.70
(28) %
Net income per basic common share
$ 4.98
$ 5.65
$ 5.43
$ 6.81
$ 7.65
(12)
(35)
$ 10.65
$ 14.70
(28)
Diluted earnings per common share:(2)
Net income from continuing operations
$ 4.96
$ 5.62
$ 5.41
$ 6.78
$ 7.62
(12)
(35)
$ 10.61
$ 14.65
(28)
Net income per diluted common share
$ 4.96
$ 5.62
$ 5.41
$ 6.78
$ 7.62
(12)
(35)
$ 10.61
$ 14.65
(28)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):
Basic common shares
391.2
410.4
422.5
438.8
450.6
(5)
(13)
400.8
454.6
(12)
Diluted common shares
392.6
412.2
424.3
440.5
452.3
(5)
(13)
402.3
456.2
(12)
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets
2022 Q2 vs
(Dollars in millions)
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2021
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q2
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$ 4,825
$ 5,107
$ 4,164
$ 5,444
$ 5,312
(6) %
(9) %
Interest-bearing deposits and other short-term investments
16,728
21,697
17,582
21,180
29,534
(23)
(43)
Total cash and cash equivalents
21,553
26,804
21,746
26,624
34,846
(20)
(38)
Restricted cash for securitization investors
697
281
308
234
242
148
188
Securities available for sale
83,022
89,076
95,261
98,149
101,766
(7)
(18)
Loans held for investment:
Unsecuritized loans held for investment
271,339
257,505
252,468
238,475
226,130
5
20
Loans held in consolidated trusts
25,045
22,961
24,872
22,915
23,467
9
7
Total loans held for investment
296,384
280,466
277,340
261,390
249,597
6
19
Allowance for credit losses
(11,491)
(11,308)
(11,430)
(11,573)
(12,346)
2
(7)
Net loans held for investment
284,893
269,158
265,910
249,817
237,251
6
20
Loans held for sale
875
1,155
5,888
6,300
6,522
(24)
(87)
Premises and equipment, net
4,238
4,238
4,210
4,204
4,227
—
—
Interest receivable
1,611
1,479
1,460
1,418
1,372
9
17
Goodwill
14,778
14,784
14,782
14,652
14,654
—
1
Other assets
28,621
27,220
22,816
23,979
22,540
5
27
Total assets
$ 440,288
$ 434,195
$ 432,381
$ 425,377
$ 423,420
1
4
2022 Q2 vs
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2021
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q2
(Dollars in millions)
Liabilities:
Interest payable
$ 333
$ 261
$ 281
$ 241
$ 301
28 %
11 %
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing deposits
37,004
37,781
38,043
36,804
34,994
(2)
6
Interest-bearing deposits
270,881
275,648
272,937
269,134
271,314
(2)
—
Total deposits
307,885
313,429
310,980
305,938
306,308
(2)
1
Securitized debt obligations
17,466
13,740
14,994
12,635
10,561
27
65
Other debt:
Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under agreements to repurchase
440
594
820
825
845
(26)
(48)
Senior and subordinated notes
30,489
26,976
27,219
23,983
24,878
13
23
Other borrowings
10,543
4,048
53
58
59
160
**
Total other debt
41,472
31,618
28,092
24,866
25,782
31
61
Other liabilities
19,722
18,802
17,005
18,153
15,844
5
24
Total liabilities
386,878
377,850
371,352
361,833
358,796
2
8
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
0
0
0
0
0
—
—
Common stock
7
7
7
7
7
—
—
Additional paid-in capital, net
34,425
34,286
34,112
35,051
35,472
—
(3)
Retained earnings
54,836
53,099
51,006
48,944
46,461
3
18
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(6,916)
(4,093)
374
1,360
1,792
69
**
Treasury stock, at cost
(28,942)
(26,954)
(24,470)
(21,818)
(19,108)
7
51
Total stockholders' equity
53,410
56,345
61,029
63,544
64,624
(5)
(17)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 440,288
$ 434,195
$ 432,381
$ 425,377
$ 423,420
1
4
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)
(1)
Total net revenue was reduced by $211 million in Q2 2022, $192 million in Q1 2022, $151 million in Q4 2021, $123 million in Q3 2021 and $175 million in Q2 2021 for credit card finance charges and fees charged-off as uncollectible.
(2)
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities and earnings per share are computed independently for each period. Accordingly, the sum of each quarterly amount may not agree to the year-to-date total. We also provide adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.
(3)
On September 1, 2021, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series E, which reduced our net income available to common shareholders by $12 million in Q3 2021. On December 1, 2021, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 5.20% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series G and our fixed rate 6.00% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series H, which together reduced our net income available to common shareholders by $34 million in Q4 2021.
(4)
Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by common shares outstanding. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
(5)
Total net revenue margin is calculated based on annualized total net revenue for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.
(6)
Net interest margin is calculated based on annualized net interest income for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.
(7)
Return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, for the period divided by average tangible assets for the period. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
(8)
Return on average common equity is calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average common equity. Our calculation of return on average common equity may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.
(9)
Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average TCE. Our calculation of return on average TCE may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
(10)
Efficiency ratio is calculated based on total non-interest expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.
(11)
Operating efficiency ratio is calculated based on operating expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted operating efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.
(12)
Net charge-off rate is calculated based on annualized net charge-offs for the period divided by average loans held for investment for the period.
(13)
Capital ratios as of the end of Q2 2022 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for information on the calculation of each of these ratios.
(14)
TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
**
Not meaningful.
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
2022 Q2
2022 Q1
2021 Q2
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
Average
Interest
Yield/Rate(1)
Average
Interest
Yield/Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, including loans held for sale
$ 287,134
$ 6,605
9.20 %
$ 279,022
$ 6,367
9.13 %
$ 249,280
$ 5,753
9.23 %
Investment securities
92,062
435
1.89
94,700
402
1.70
100,071
370
1.48
Cash equivalents and other
19,738
55
1.10
20,360
15
0.29
40,778
16
0.16
Total interest-earning assets
$ 398,934
$ 7,095
7.11
$ 394,082
$ 6,784
6.89
$ 390,129
$ 6,139
6.29
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
$ 268,104
$ 293
0.44
$ 271,823
$ 218
0.32
$ 273,476
$ 237
0.35
Securitized debt obligations
15,041
65
1.73
13,740
29
0.84
10,890
28
1.03
Senior and subordinated notes
28,919
194
2.68
26,481
131
1.98
25,487
122
1.92
Other borrowings and liabilities
10,922
26
0.98
3,633
9
1.00
2,198
9
1.67
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 322,986
$ 578
0.72
$ 315,677
$ 387
0.49
$ 312,051
$ 396
0.50
Net interest income/spread
$ 6,517
6.40
$ 6,397
6.40
$ 5,743
5.79
Impact of non-interest-bearing funding
0.14
0.09
0.10
Net interest margin
6.54 %
6.49 %
5.89 %
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
Average
Interest
Yield/Rate(1)
Average
Interest
Yield/Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, including loans held for sale
$ 283,100
$ 12,972
9.16 %
$ 247,984
$ 11,607
9.36 %
Investment securities
93,374
837
1.79
99,189
761
1.53
Cash equivalents and other
20,047
70
0.69
42,182
32
0.15
Total interest-earning assets
$ 396,521
$ 13,879
7.00
$ 389,355
$ 12,400
6.37
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
$ 269,953
$ 511
0.38
$ 273,417
$ 506
0.37
Securitized debt obligations
14,394
94
1.31
11,561
60
1.04
Senior and subordinated notes
27,707
325
2.34
26,223
251
1.92
Other borrowings and liabilities
7,298
35
0.98
2,205
18
1.65
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 319,352
$ 965
0.60
$ 313,406
$ 835
0.53
Net interest income/spread
$ 12,914
6.40
$ 11,565
5.84
Impact of non-interest-bearing funding
0.11
0.10
Net interest margin
6.51 %
5.94 %
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics
2022 Q2 vs
Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2021
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q2
2022
2021
2022 vs.
Loans Held for Investment (Period-End)
Credit card:
Domestic credit card
$ 115,004
$ 107,987
$ 108,723
$ 99,258
$ 95,309
6 %
21 %
$ 115,004
$ 95,309
21 %
International card businesses
5,876
5,975
6,049
5,772
5,708
(2)
3
5,876
5,708
3
Total credit card
120,880
113,962
114,772
105,030
101,017
6
20
120,880
101,017
20
Consumer banking:
Auto
79,926
78,604
75,779
74,716
71,713
2
11
79,926
71,713
11
Retail banking
1,605
1,726
1,867
2,396
3,046
(7)
(47)
1,605
3,046
(47)
Total consumer banking
81,531
80,330
77,646
77,112
74,759
1
9
81,531
74,759
9
Commercial banking:
Commercial and multifamily real estate
37,845
34,354
35,262
33,096
29,616
10
28
37,845
29,616
28
Commercial and industrial
56,128
51,820
49,660
46,152
44,205
8
27
56,128
44,205
27
Total commercial banking
93,973
86,174
84,922
79,248
73,821
9
27
93,973
73,821
27
Total loans held for investment
$ 296,384
$ 280,466
$ 277,340
$ 261,390
$ 249,597
6
19
$ 296,384
$ 249,597
19
Loans Held for Investment (Average)
Credit card:
Domestic credit card
$ 109,962
$ 105,536
$ 102,717
$ 96,309
$ 91,535
4 %
20 %
$ 107,761
$ 92,062
17 %
International card businesses
5,873
5,944
5,871
5,737
8,139
(1)
(28)
5,909
8,040
(27)
Total credit card
115,835
111,480
108,588
102,046
99,674
4
16
113,670
100,102
14
Consumer banking:
Auto
79,313
76,892
75,284
73,296
69,543
3
14
78,109
67,873
15
Retail banking
1,668
1,797
2,160
2,700
3,162
(7)
(47)
1,732
3,106
(44)
Total consumer banking
80,981
78,689
77,444
75,996
72,705
3
11
79,841
70,979
12
Commercial banking:
Commercial and multifamily real estate
35,754
34,671
33,591
30,314
30,124
3
19
35,215
29,991
17
Commercial and industrial
53,540
50,502
47,536
44,745
43,960
6
22
52,030
44,135
18
Total commercial banking
89,294
85,173
81,127
75,059
74,084
5
21
87,245
74,126
18
Total average loans held for investment
$ 286,110
$ 275,342
$ 267,159
$ 253,101
$ 246,463
4
16
$ 280,756
$ 245,207
14
2022 Q2 vs
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2021
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q2
2022
2021
2022 vs.
Net Charge-Off (Recovery) Rates
Credit card:
Domestic credit card
2.26 %
2.12 %
1.49 %
1.36 %
2.28 %
14 bps
(2) bps
2.19 %
2.41 %
(22) bps
International card businesses
3.82
3.20
0.14
2.72
2.41
62
141
3.51
2.36
115
Total credit card
2.34
2.18
1.42
1.43
2.29
16
5
2.26
2.41
(15)
Consumer banking:
Auto
0.61
0.66
0.58
0.18
(0.12)
(5)
73
0.63
0.17
46
Retail banking
3.62
4.31
6.69
2.45
1.41
(69)
221
3.98
1.54
244
Total consumer banking
0.67
0.75
0.75
0.27
(0.06)
(8)
73
0.71
0.23
48
Commercial banking:
Commercial and multifamily real estate
(0.08)
—
—
0.01
0.04
(8)
(12)
(0.04)
0.05
(9)
Commercial and industrial
0.29
0.11
(0.03)
0.07
(0.21)
18
50
0.20
(0.05)
25
Total commercial banking
0.14
0.06
(0.02)
0.05
(0.11)
8
25
0.10
(0.01)
11
Total net charge-offs
1.18
1.11
0.79
0.67
0.88
7
30
1.15
1.04
11
30+ Day Performing Delinquency Rates
Credit card:
Domestic credit card
2.35 %
2.32 %
2.22 %
1.93 %
1.68 %
3 bps
67 bps
2.35 %
1.68 %
67 bps
International card businesses
3.67
3.58
3.42
3.27
2.89
9
78
3.67
2.89
78
Total credit card
2.42
2.38
2.28
2.00
1.75
4
67
2.42
1.75
67
Consumer banking:
Auto
4.47
3.85
4.32
3.65
3.26
62
121
4.47
3.26
121
Retail banking
0.67
0.74
1.92
1.15
0.79
(7)
(12)
0.67
0.79
(12)
Total consumer banking
4.39
3.78
4.26
3.58
3.16
61
123
4.39
3.16
123
Nonperforming Loans and
Credit card:
International card businesses
0.13 %
0.14 %
0.16 %
0.16 %
0.20 %
(1) bps
(7) bps
0.13 %
0.20 %
(7) bps
Total credit card
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
—
—
0.01
0.01
—
Consumer banking:
Auto
0.50
0.41
0.45
0.36
0.29
9
21
0.50
0.29
21
Retail banking
2.61
2.63
2.51
2.20
1.75
(2)
86
2.61
1.75
86
Total consumer banking
0.54
0.46
0.50
0.42
0.35
8
19
0.54
0.35
19
Commercial banking:
Commercial and multifamily real estate
0.78
0.98
1.09
0.87
1.02
(20)
(24)
0.78
1.02
(24)
Commercial and industrial
0.64
0.69
0.64
0.68
1.03
(5)
(39)
0.64
1.03
(39)
Total commercial banking
0.70
0.81
0.82
0.76
1.03
(11)
(33)
0.70
1.03
(33)
Total nonperforming loans
0.37
0.38
0.40
0.35
0.41
(1)
(4)
0.37
0.41
(4)
Total nonperforming assets
0.39
0.40
0.41
0.37
0.43
(1)
(4)
0.39
0.43
(4)
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Credit Card
Consumer Banking
(Dollars in millions)
Domestic
International
Total Credit
Auto
Retail
Total
Commercial
Total
Allowance for credit losses:
Balance as of March 31, 2022
$ 7,968
$ 312
$ 8,280
$ 1,852
$ 50
$ 1,902
$ 1,126
$ 11,308
Charge-offs
(920)
(89)
(1,009)
(311)
(20)
(331)
(43)
(1,383)
Recoveries
298
33
331
190
5
195
12
538
Net charge-offs
(622)
(56)
(678)
(121)
(15)
(136)
(31)
(845)
Provision for credit losses
494
87
581
268
13
281
183
1,045
Allowance build (release) for credit losses
(128)
31
(97)
147
(2)
145
152
200
Other changes(4)
—
(17)
(17)
—
—
—
—
(17)
Balance as of June 30, 2022
7,840
326
8,166
1,999
48
2,047
1,278
11,491
Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:
Balance as of March 31, 2022
—
—
—
—
—
—
200
200
Provision for losses on unfunded lending commitments
—
—
—
—
—
—
39
39
Balance as of June 30, 2022
—
—
—
—
—
—
239
239
Combined allowance and reserve as of June 30, 2022
$ 7,840
$ 326
$ 8,166
$ 1,999
$ 48
$ 2,047
$ 1,517
$ 11,730
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Credit Card
Consumer Banking
(Dollars in millions)
Domestic
International
Total Credit
Auto
Retail
Total
Commercial
Total
Allowance for credit losses:
Balance as of December 31, 2021
$ 7,968
$ 377
$ 8,345
$ 1,852
$ 66
$ 1,918
$ 1,167
$ 11,430
Charge-offs
(1,787)
(177)
(1,964)
(637)
(43)
(680)
(60)
(2,704)
Recoveries
606
73
679
389
9
398
15
1,092
Net charge-offs
(1,181)
(104)
(1,285)
(248)
(34)
(282)
(45)
(1,612)
Provision for credit losses
1,053
73
1,126
395
16
411
156
1,693
Allowance build (release) for credit losses
(128)
(31)
(159)
147
(18)
129
111
81
Other changes(4)
—
(20)
(20)
—
—
—
—
(20)
Balance as of June 30, 2022
7,840
326
8,166
1,999
48
2,047
1,278
11,491
Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:
Balance as of December 31, 2021
—
—
—
—
—
—
165
165
Provision for losses on unfunded lending commitments
—
—
—
—
—
—
74
74
Balance as of June 30, 2022
—
—
—
—
—
—
239
239
Combined allowance and reserve as of June 30, 2022
$ 7,840
$ 326
$ 8,166
$ 1,999
$ 48
$ 2,047
$ 1,517
$ 11,730
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
(Dollars in millions)
Credit
Consumer
Commercial
Other(5)
Total
Credit
Consumer
Commercial
Other(5)
Total
Net interest income (loss)
$ 3,899
$ 2,147
$ 635
$ (164)
$ 6,517
$ 7,738
$ 4,260
$ 1,242
$ (326)
$ 12,914
Non-interest income (loss)
1,410
96
272
(63)
1,715
2,868
201
549
(127)
3,491
Total net revenue (loss)
5,309
2,243
907
(227)
8,232
10,606
4,461
1,791
(453)
16,405
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
581
281
222
1
1,085
1,126
411
230
(5)
1,762
Non-interest expense
2,771
1,286
485
41
4,583
5,554
2,522
973
85
9,134
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
1,957
676
200
(269)
2,564
3,926
1,528
588
(533)
5,509
Income tax provision (benefit)
466
160
48
(141)
533
935
362
140
(362)
1,075
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 1,491
$ 516
$ 152
$ (128)
$ 2,031
$ 2,991
$ 1,166
$ 448
$ (171)
$ 4,434
Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
(Dollars in millions)
Credit
Consumer
Commercial
Other(5)
Total
Net interest income (loss)
$ 3,839
$ 2,113
$ 607
$ (162)
$ 6,397
Non-interest income (loss)
1,458
105
277
(64)
1,776
Total net revenue (loss)
5,297
2,218
884
(226)
8,173
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
545
130
8
(6)
677
Non-interest expense
2,783
1,236
488
44
4,551
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
1,969
852
388
(264)
2,945
Income tax provision (benefit)
469
202
92
(221)
542
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 1,500
$ 650
$ 296
$ (43)
$ 2,403
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
(Dollars in millions)
Credit
Consumer
Commercial
Other(5)
Total
Credit
Consumer
Commercial
Other(5)
Total
Net interest income (loss)
$ 3,217
$ 2,101
$ 460
$ (35)
$ 5,743
$ 6,589
$ 4,131
$ 980
$ (135)
$ 11,565
Non-interest income (loss)
1,253
144
257
(23)
1,631
2,282
285
497
(142)
2,922
Total net revenue (loss)
4,470
2,245
717
(58)
7,374
8,871
4,416
1,477
(277)
14,487
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
(635)
(306)
(219)
—
(1,160)
(1,127)
(432)
(422)
(2)
(1,983)
Non-interest expense
2,263
1,123
417
163
3,966
4,398
2,240
836
232
7,706
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
2,842
1,428
519
(221)
4,568
5,600
2,608
1,063
(507)
8,764
Income tax provision (benefit)
672
337
123
(101)
1,031
1,325
615
251
(291)
1,900
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 2,170
$ 1,091
$ 396
$ (120)
$ 3,537
$ 4,275
$ 1,993
$ 812
$ (216)
$ 6,864
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business
2022 Q2 vs
Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2021
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q2
2022
2021
2022 vs
2021
Credit Card
Earnings:
Net interest income
$ 3,899
$ 3,839
$ 3,865
$ 3,620
$ 3,217
2 %
21 %
$ 7,738
$ 6,589
17 %
Non-interest income
1,410
1,458
1,261
1,263
1,253
(3)
13
2,868
2,282
26
Total net revenue
5,309
5,297
5,126
4,883
4,470
—
19
10,606
8,871
20
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
581
545
423
(198)
(635)
7
**
1,126
(1,127)
**
Non-interest expense
2,771
2,783
2,799
2,424
2,263
—
22
5,554
4,398
26
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
1,957
1,969
1,904
2,657
2,842
(1)
(31)
3,926
5,600
(30)
Income tax provision
466
469
451
627
672
(1)
(31)
935
1,325
(29)
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 1,491
$ 1,500
$ 1,453
$ 2,030
$ 2,170
(1)
(31)
$ 2,991
$ 4,275
(30)
Selected performance metrics:
Period-end loans held for investment
$ 120,880
$ 113,962
$ 114,772
$ 105,030
$ 101,017
6
20
$ 120,880
$ 101,017
20
Average loans held for investment
115,835
111,480
108,588
102,046
99,674
4
16
113,670
100,102
14
Average yield on loans outstanding(1)
15.24 %
14.97 %
14.94 %
14.88 %
14.04 %
27 bps
120 bps
15.11 %
14.26 %
85 bps
Total net revenue margin(6)
18.33
18.56
18.11
18.33
17.59
(23)
74
18.44
17.38
106
Net charge-off rate
2.34
2.18
1.42
1.43
2.29
16
5
2.26
2.41
(15)
30+ day performing delinquency rate
2.42
2.38
2.28
2.00
1.75
4
67
2.42
1.75
67
30+ day delinquency rate
2.42
2.39
2.29
2.00
1.75
3
67
2.42
1.75
67
Nonperforming loan rate(2)
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
—
—
0.01
0.01
—
Purchase volume(7)
$ 148,491
$ 133,662
$ 149,982
$ 136,614
$ 132,676
11 %
12 %
$ 282,153
$ 241,009
17 %
2022 Q2 vs
Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2021
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q2
2022
2021
2022 vs
2021
Domestic Card
Earnings:
Net interest income
$ 3,651
$ 3,620
$ 3,558
$ 3,319
$ 2,944
1 %
24 %
$ 7,271
$ 6,039
20 %
Non-interest income
1,340
1,248
1,190
1,200
1,183
7
13
2,588
2,142
21
Total net revenue
4,991
4,868
4,748
4,519
4,127
3
21
9,859
8,181
21
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
494
559
384
(200)
(561)
(12)
**
1,053
(1,052)
**
Non-interest expense
2,594
2,564
2,564
2,191
2,034
1
28
5,158
3,957
30
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
1,903
1,745
1,800
2,528
2,654
9
(28)
3,648
5,276
(31)
Income tax provision
450
414
424
597
626
9
(28)
864
1,245
(31)
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 1,453
$ 1,331
$ 1,376
$ 1,931
$ 2,028
9
(28)
$ 2,784
$ 4,031
(31)
Selected performance metrics:
Period-end loans held for investment
$ 115,004
$ 107,987
$ 108,723
$ 99,258
$ 95,309
6
21
$ 115,004
$ 95,309
21
Average loans held for investment
109,962
105,536
102,717
96,309
91,535
4
20
107,761
92,062
17
Average yield on loans outstanding(1)
15.03 %
14.82 %
14.86 %
14.80 %
13.91 %
21 bps
112 bps
14.92 %
14.13 %
79 bps
Total net revenue margin(6)
18.16
18.28
18.14
18.40
17.66
(12)
50
18.21
17.40
81
Net charge-off rate
2.26
2.12
1.49
1.36
2.28
14
(2)
2.19
2.41
(22)
30+ day performing delinquency rate
2.35
2.32
2.22
1.93
1.68
3
67
2.35
1.68
67
Purchase volume(7)
$ 144,668
$ 126,284
$ 138,825
$ 126,057
$ 122,456
15 %
18 %
$ 270,952
$ 222,416
22 %
Refreshed FICO scores:(8)
Greater than 660
70 %
70 %
71 %
71 %
72 %
—
(2)
70 %
72 %
(2)
660 or below
30
30
29
29
28
—
2
30
28
2
Total
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 11: Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business
2022 Q2 vs
Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2021
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q2
2022
2021
2022 vs
2021
Consumer Banking
Earnings:
Net interest income
$ 2,147
$ 2,113
$ 2,158
$ 2,159
$ 2,101
2 %
2 %
$ 4,260
$ 4,131
3 %
Non-interest income
96
105
142
127
144
(9)
(33)
201
285
(29)
Total net revenue
2,243
2,218
2,300
2,286
2,245
1
—
4,461
4,416
1
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
281
130
2
(91)
(306)
116
**
411
(432)
**
Non-interest expense
1,286
1,236
1,285
1,186
1,123
4
15
2,522
2,240
13
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
676
852
1,013
1,191
1,428
(21)
(53)
1,528
2,608
(41)
Income tax provision
160
202
239
282
337
(21)
(53)
362
615
(41)
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 516
$ 650
$ 774
$ 909
$ 1,091
(21)
(53)
$ 1,166
$ 1,993
(41)
Selected performance metrics:
Period-end loans held for investment
$ 81,531
$ 80,330
$ 77,646
$ 77,112
$ 74,759
1
9
$ 81,531
$ 74,759
9
Average loans held for investment
80,981
78,689
77,444
75,996
72,705
3
11
79,841
70,979
12
Average yield on loans held for investment(1)
7.08 %
7.17 %
7.55 %
7.78 %
7.99 %
(9) bps
(91) bps
7.13 %
8.07 %
(94) bps
Auto loan originations
$ 10,328
$ 11,713
$ 9,721
$ 11,570
$ 12,959
(12) %
(20) %
$ 22,041
$ 21,792
1 %
Period-end deposits
255,904
258,359
256,407
252,387
251,155
(1)
2
255,904
251,155
2
Average deposits
254,336
255,265
253,372
251,307
252,488
—
1
254,798
251,002
2
Average deposits interest rate
0.38 %
0.29 %
0.30 %
0.30 %
0.31 %
9 bps
7 bps
0.33 %
0.33 %
—
Net charge-off (recovery) rate
0.67
0.75
0.75
0.27
(0.06)
(8)
73
0.71
0.23
48 bps
30+ day performing delinquency rate
4.39
3.78
4.26
3.58
3.16
61
123
4.39
3.16
123
30+ day delinquency rate
4.81
4.13
4.66
3.88
3.40
68
141
4.81
3.40
141
Nonperforming loan rate(2)
0.54
0.46
0.50
0.42
0.35
8
19
0.54
0.35
19
Nonperforming asset rate(3)
0.60
0.52
0.56
0.47
0.40
8
20
0.60
0.40
20
Auto—At origination FICO scores:(9)
Greater than 660
52 %
51 %
50 %
49 %
48 %
1 %
4 %
52 %
48 %
4 %
621 - 660
20
20
20
20
20
—
—
20
20
—
620 or below
28
29
30
31
32
(1)
(4)
28
32
(4)
Total
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 12: Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business
2022 Q2 vs
Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2021
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q2
2022
2021
2022 vs
2021
Commercial Banking
Earnings:
Net interest income
$ 635
$ 607
$ 595
$ 578
$ 460
5 %
38 %
$ 1,242
$ 980
27 %
Non-interest income
272
277
345
306
257
(2)
6
549
497
10
Total net revenue(5)
907
884
940
884
717
3
26
1,791
1,477
21
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
222
8
(44)
(53)
(219)
**
**
230
(422)
**
Non-interest expense
485
488
520
459
417
(1)
16
973
836
16
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
200
388
464
478
519
(48)
(61)
588
1,063
(45)
Income tax provision
48
92
109
113
123
(48)
(61)
140
251
(44)
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 152
$ 296
$ 355
$ 365
$ 396
(49)
(62)
$ 448
$ 812
(45)
Selected performance metrics:
Period-end loans held for investment
$ 93,973
$ 86,174
$ 84,922
$ 79,248
$ 73,821
9
27
$ 93,973
$ 73,821
27
Average loans held for investment
89,294
85,173
81,127
75,059
74,084
5
21
87,245
74,126
18
Average yield on loans held for investment(1)(5)
3.18 %
2.66 %
2.71 %
2.77 %
2.72 %
52 bps
46 bps
2.92 %
2.74 %
18 bps
Period-end deposits
$ 38,844
$ 45,232
$ 44,809
$ 43,347
$ 42,973
(14) %
(10) %
$ 38,844
$ 42,973
(10) %
Average deposits
40,536
45,008
44,206
42,729
42,311
(10)
(4)
42,760
41,215
4
Average deposits interest rate
0.19 %
0.12 %
0.12 %
0.15 %
0.14 %
70 bps
5 bps
0.15 %
0.16 %
(1) bps
Net charge-off (recovery) rate
0.14
0.06
(0.02)
0.05
(0.11)
8
25
0.10
(0.01)
11
Nonperforming loan rate(2)
0.70
0.81
0.82
0.76
1.03
(11)
(33)
0.70
1.03
(33)
Nonperforming asset rate(3)
0.70
0.81
0.82
0.76
1.03
(11)
(33)
0.70
1.03
(33)
Risk category:(10)
Noncriticized
$ 88,349
$ 80,586
$ 79,014
$ 73,218
$ 67,481
10 %
31 %
$ 88,349
$ 67,481
31 %
Criticized performing
4,969
4,893
5,209
5,429
5,581
2
(11)
4,969
5,581
(11)
Criticized nonperforming
655
695
699
601
759
(6)
(14)
655
759
(14)
Total commercial banking loans
$ 93,973
$ 86,174
$ 84,922
$ 79,248
$ 73,821
9
27
$ 93,973
$ 73,821
27
Risk category as a percentage of period-end loans
held for investment:(10)
Noncriticized
94.01 %
93.51 %
93.05 %
92.39 %
91.41 %
50 bps
260 bps
94.01 %
91.41 %
260 bps
Criticized performing
5.29
5.68
6.13
6.85
7.56
(39)
(227)
5.29
7.56
(227)
Criticized nonperforming
0.70
0.81
0.82
0.76
1.03
(11)
(33)
0.70
1.03
(33)
Total commercial banking loans
100.00 %
100.00 %
100.00 %
100.00 %
100.00 %
100.00 %
100.00 %
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 13: Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total
2022 Q2 vs
Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in millions)
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2021
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q2
2022
2021
2022 vs
2021
Other
Earnings:
Net interest loss
$ (164)
$ (162)
$ (168)
$ (201)
$ (35)
1 %
**
$ (326)
$ (135)
141 %
Non-interest loss
(63)
(64)
(80)
(22)
(23)
(2)
174 %
(127)
(142)
(11)
Total net loss(5)
(227)
(226)
(248)
(223)
(58)
—
**
(453)
(277)
64
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
1
(6)
—
—
—
**
**
(5)
(2)
150
Non-interest expense(11)
41
44
74
117
163
(7)
(75)
85
232
(63)
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(269)
(264)
(322)
(340)
(221)
2
22
(533)
(507)
5
Income tax benefit
(141)
(221)
(166)
(140)
(101)
(36)
40
(362)
(291)
24
Loss from continuing operations, net of tax
$ (128)
$ (43)
$ (156)
$ (200)
$ (120)
198
7
$ (171)
$ (216)
(21)
Selected performance metrics:
Period-end deposits
$ 13,137
$ 9,838
$ 9,764
$ 10,204
$ 12,180
34
8
$ 13,137
$ 12,180
8
Average deposits
11,082
9,324
9,694
10,999
13,418
19
(17)
10,207
14,428
(29)
Total
Earnings:
Net interest income
$ 6,517
$ 6,397
$ 6,450
$ 6,156
$ 5,743
2 %
13 %
$ 12,914
$ 11,565
12 %
Non-interest income
1,715
1,776
1,668
1,674
1,631
(3)
5
3,491
2,922
19
Total net revenue
8,232
8,173
8,118
7,830
7,374
1
12
16,405
14,487
13
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
1,085
677
381
(342)
(1,160)
60
**
1,762
(1,983)
**
Non-interest expense
4,583
4,551
4,678
4,186
3,966
1
16
9,134
7,706
19
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
2,564
2,945
3,059
3,986
4,568
(13)
(44)
5,509
8,764
(37)
Income tax provision
533
542
633
882
1,031
(2)
(48)
1,075
1,900
(43)
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 2,031
$ 2,403
$ 2,426
$ 3,104
$ 3,537
(15)
(43)
$ 4,434
$ 6,864
(35)
Selected performance metrics:
Period-end loans held for investment
$ 296,384
$ 280,466
$ 277,340
$ 261,390
$ 249,597
6
19
$ 296,384
$ 249,597
19
Average loans held for investment
286,110
275,342
267,159
253,101
246,463
4
16
280,756
245,207
14
Period-end deposits
307,885
313,429
310,980
305,938
306,308
(2)
1
307,885