Capital One Reports Second Quarter 2022 Net Income of $2.0 billion, or $4.96 per share

MCLEAN, Va., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the second quarter of 2022 of $2.0 billion, or $4.96 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $2.4 billion, or $5.62 per diluted common share in the first quarter of 2022, and with net income of $3.5 billion, or $7.62 per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2021.

"We continued to drive attractive and resilient growth in the second quarter, and we're staying focused on the most resilient businesses and opportunities," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The choices we're making today put us in a strong position to continue to deliver long-term value as the sweeping digital transformation of banking continues."

All comparisons below are for the second quarter of 2022 compared with the first quarter of 2022 unless otherwise noted.

Second Quarter 2022 Income Statement Summary:

Total net revenue increased 1 percent to $8.2 billion .

. Total non-interest expense increased 1 percent to $4.6 billion :

: 9 percent increase in marketing.



1 percent decrease in operating expenses.

Pre-provision earnings increased 1 percent to $3.6 billion . (1)

. Provision for credit losses increased $408 million to $1.1 billion :

to : Net charge-offs of $845 million .

.

$200 million loan reserve build.

loan reserve build. Net interest margin of 6.54 percent, an increase of 5 basis points.

Efficiency ratio of 55.67 percent.

Operating efficiency ratio of 43.49 percent.

Second Quarter 2022 Balance Sheet Summary:

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach of 12.1 percent at June 30, 2022 .

. Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter increased $15.9 billion , or 6 percent, to $296.4 billion .

, or 6 percent, to . Credit Card period-end loans increased $6.9 billion , or 6 percent, to $120.9 billion .

, or 6 percent, to .

Domestic Card period-end loans increased $7.0 billion , or 6 percent, to $115.0 billion .

, or 6 percent, to .

Consumer Banking period-end loans increased $1.2 billion , or 1 percent, to $81.5 billion .

, or 1 percent, to .

Auto period-end loans increased $1.3 billion , or 2 percent, to $79.9 billion .

, or 2 percent, to .

Commercial Banking period-end loans increased $7.8 billion , or 9 percent, to $94.0 billion .

, or 9 percent, to . Average loans held for investment in the quarter increased $10.8 billion , or 4 percent, to $286.1 billion .

, or 4 percent, to . Credit Card average loans increased $4.4 billion , or 4 percent, to $115.8 billion .

, or 4 percent, to .

Domestic Card average loans increased $4.4 billion , or 4 percent, to $110.0 billion .

, or 4 percent, to .

Consumer Banking average loans increased $2.3 billion , or 3 percent, to $81.0 billion .

, or 3 percent, to .

Auto average loans increased $2.4 billion , or 3 percent, to $79.3 billion .

, or 3 percent, to .

Commercial Banking average loans increased $4.1 billion , or 5 percent, to $89.3 billion .

, or 5 percent, to . Period-end total deposits decreased $5.5 billion , or 2 percent, to $307.9 billion , while average deposits decreased $3.6 billion , or 1 percent, to $306.0 billion .

, or 2 percent, to , while average deposits decreased , or 1 percent, to . Interest-bearing deposits rate paid increased 12 basis points to 0.44 percent.

1 Pre-provision earnings is calculated based on the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, less non-interest expense for the period. Management believes that this financial metric is useful in enabling investors and others to assess the Company's ability to generate income to cover credit losses through a credit cycle, which can vary significantly between periods.

Earnings Conference Call Webcast Information

Capital One Financial Corporation Consolidated Results Page





Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated 1









Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated 3









Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income 4









Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets 6









Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4) 8









Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin 9









Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics 10









Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity 12







Business Segment Results







Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results 13









Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business 14









Table 11: Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business 16









Table 12: Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business 17









Table 13: Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total 18







Other







Table 14: Notes to Net Interest Margin, Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 6—13) 19









Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures 20

__________

(1) The information contained in this Financial Supplement is preliminary and based on data available at the time of the earnings presentation. Investors should refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022 once it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (2) This Financial Supplement includes non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and users of our financial information as they provide an alternate measurement of our performance and assist in assessing our capital adequacy and the level of return generated. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for reported results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated

























2022 Q2 vs

Six Months Ended June 30,

(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2021 Q3

2021 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q2

2022

2021

2022 vs 2021











Income Statement



















































Net interest income

$ 6,517

$ 6,397

$ 6,450

$ 6,156

$ 5,743

2 %

13 %

$ 12,914

$ 11,565

12 %











Non-interest income

1,715

1,776

1,668

1,674

1,631

(3)

5

3,491

2,922

19











Total net revenue(1)

8,232

8,173

8,118

7,830

7,374

1

12

16,405

14,487

13











Provision (benefit) for credit losses

1,085

677

381

(342)

(1,160)

60

**

1,762

(1,983)

**











Non-interest expense:



















































Marketing

1,003

918

999

751

620

9

62

1,921

1,121

71











Operating expense

3,580

3,633

3,679

3,435

3,346

(1)

7

7,213

6,585

10











Total non-interest expense

4,583

4,551

4,678

4,186

3,966

1

16

9,134

7,706

19











Income from continuing operations before income taxes

2,564

2,945

3,059

3,986

4,568

(13)

(44)

5,509

8,764

(37)











Income tax provision

533

542

633

882

1,031

(2)

(48)

1,075

1,900

(43)











Income from continuing operations, net of tax

2,031

2,403

2,426

3,104

3,537

(15)

(43)

4,434

6,864

(35)











Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

—

—

(1)

—

(1)

—

**

—

(3)

**











Net income

2,031

2,403

2,425

3,104

3,536

(15)

(43)

4,434

6,861

(35)











Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(25)

(28)

(21)

(26)

(30)

(11)

(17)

(53)

(58)

(9)











Preferred stock dividends

(57)

(57)

(74)

(79)

(60)

—

(5)

(114)

(121)

(6)











Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)

—

—

(34)

(12)

—

—

—

—

—

—











Net income available to common stockholders

$ 1,949

$ 2,318

$ 2,296

$ 2,987

$ 3,446

(16)

(43)

$ 4,267

$ 6,682

(36)











Common Share Statistics



















































Basic earnings per common share:(2)



















































Net income from continuing operations

$ 4.98

$ 5.65

$ 5.43

$ 6.81

$ 7.65

(12) %

(35) %

$ 10.65

$ 14.70

(28) %











Net income per basic common share

$ 4.98

$ 5.65

$ 5.43

$ 6.81

$ 7.65

(12)

(35)

$ 10.65

$ 14.70

(28)











Diluted earnings per common share:(2)



















































Net income from continuing operations

$ 4.96

$ 5.62

$ 5.41

$ 6.78

$ 7.62

(12) %

(35) %

$ 10.61

$ 14.65

(28) %











Net income per diluted common share

$ 4.96

$ 5.62

$ 5.41

$ 6.78

$ 7.62

(12)

(35)

$ 10.61

$ 14.65

(28)











Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):



















































Basic

391.2

410.4

422.5

438.8

450.6

(5) %

(13) %

400.8

454.6

(12) %











Diluted

392.6

412.2

424.3

440.5

452.3

(5)

(13)

402.3

456.2

(12)











Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)

383.8

399.0

413.9

430.4

446.1

(4)

(14)

383.8

446.1

(14)











Dividends declared and paid per common share

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

$ 1.20

$ 0.40

—

50

$ 1.20

$ 0.80

50











Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(4)

87.84

91.77

99.74

99.60

97.20

(4)

(10)

87.84

97.20

(10)































































2022 Q2 vs

Six Months Ended June 30,











(Dollars in millions)

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2021 Q3

2021 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q2

2022

2021

2022 vs 2021











Balance Sheet (Period-End)



















































Loans held for investment

$ 296,384

$ 280,466

$ 277,340

$ 261,390

$ 249,597

6 %

19 %

$ 296,384

$ 249,597

19 %











Interest-earning assets

406,565

398,241

397,341

387,208

387,295

2

5

406,565

387,295

5











Total assets

440,288

434,195

432,381

425,377

423,420

1

4

440,288

423,420

4











Interest-bearing deposits

270,881

275,648

272,937

269,134

271,314

(2)

—

270,881

271,314

—











Total deposits

307,885

313,429

310,980

305,938

306,308

(2)

1

307,885

306,308

1











Borrowings

58,938

45,358

43,086

37,501

36,343

30

62

58,938

36,343

62











Common equity

48,564

51,499

56,184

57,632

58,136

(6)

(16)

48,564

58,136

(16)











Total stockholders' equity

53,410

56,345

61,029

63,544

64,624

(5)

(17)

53,410

64,624

(17)











Balance Sheet (Average Balances)



















































Loans held for investment

$ 286,110

$ 275,342

$ 267,159

$ 253,101

$ 246,463

4 %

16 %

$ 280,756

$ 245,207

14 %











Interest-earning assets

398,934

394,082

390,868

387,766

390,129

1

2

396,521

389,355

2











Total assets

435,327

430,372

427,845

424,506

424,099

1

3

432,806

422,959

2











Interest-bearing deposits

268,104

271,823

269,951

269,278

273,476

(1)

(2)

269,953

273,417

(1)











Total deposits

305,954

309,597

307,272

305,035

308,217

(1)

(1)

307,765

306,645

—











Borrowings

53,208

42,277

39,943

37,464

37,054

26

44

47,773

38,475

24











Common equity

49,319

54,591

56,946

58,230

56,885

(10)

(13)

51,940

56,333

(8)











Total stockholders' equity

54,165

59,437

62,498

64,682

62,376

(9)

(13)

56,786

61,504

(8)













CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated

























2022 Q2 vs

Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2021 Q3

2021 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q2

2022

2021

2022 vs 2021 Performance Metrics







































Net interest income growth (period over period)

2 %

(1) %

5 %

7 %

(1) %

**

**

12 %

1 %

** Non-interest income growth (period over period)

(3)

6

—

3

26

**

**

19

26

** Total net revenue growth (period over period)

1

1

4

6

4

**

**

13

5

** Total net revenue margin(5)

8.25

8.30

8.31

8.08

7.56

(5) bps

69 bps

8.27

7.44

83 bps Net interest margin(6)

6.54

6.49

6.60

6.35

5.89

5

65

6.51

5.94

57 Return on average assets

1.87

2.23

2.27

2.92

3.34

(36)

(147)

2.05

3.25

(120) Return on average tangible assets(7)

1.93

2.31

2.35

3.03

3.46

(38)

(153)

2.12

3.36

(124) Return on average common equity(8)

15.81

16.98

16.13

20.52

24.24

(117)

(8) %

16.43

23.73

(7) % Return on average tangible common equity(9)

22.63

23.36

21.82

27.50

32.75

(73)

(10)

23.03

32.19

(9) Non-interest expense as a percentage of average loans held for investment

6.41

6.61

7.00

6.62

6.44

(20)

(3) bps

6.51

6.29

22 bps Efficiency ratio(10)

55.67

55.68

57.63

53.46

53.78

(1)

189

55.68

53.19

249 Operating efficiency ratio(11)

43.49

44.45

45.32

43.87

45.38

(96)

(189)

43.97

45.45

(148) Effective income tax rate for continuing operations

20.8

18.4

20.7

22.1

22.6

240

(180)

19.5

21.7

(220) Employees (period-end, in thousands)

53.6

51.5

50.8

50.8

52.0

4 %

3 %

53.6

52.0

3 % Credit Quality Metrics







































Allowance for credit losses

$ 11,491

$ 11,308

$ 11,430

$ 11,573

$ 12,346

2 %

(7) %

$ 11,491

$ 12,346

(7) % Allowance coverage ratio

3.88 %

4.03 %

4.12 %

4.43 %

4.95 %

(15) bps

(107) bps

3.88 %

4.95 %

(107) bps Net charge-offs

$ 845

$ 767

$ 527

$ 426

$ 541

10 %

56 %

$ 1,612

$ 1,281

26 % Net charge-off rate(12)

1.18 %

1.11 %

0.79 %

0.67 %

0.88 %

7 bps

30 bps

1.15 %

1.04 %

11 bps 30+ day performing delinquency rate

2.36

2.08

2.25

1.97

1.75

28

61

2.36

1.75

61 30+ day delinquency rate

2.54

2.21

2.41

2.13

1.89

33

65

2.54

1.89

65 Capital Ratios(13)







































Common equity Tier 1 capital

12.1 %

12.7 %

13.1 %

13.8 %

14.5 %

(60) bps

(240) bps

12.1 %

14.5 %

(240) bps Tier 1 capital

13.5

14.1

14.5

15.7

16.6

(60)

(310)

13.5

16.6

(310) Total capital

15.7

16.4

16.9

18.2

18.8

(70)

(310)

15.7

18.8

(310) Tier 1 leverage

11.1

11.3

11.6

12.2

12.4

(20)

(130)

11.1

12.4

(130) Tangible common equity ("TCE")(14)

7.9

8.7

9.9

10.4

10.6

(80)

(270)

7.9

10.6

(270)

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income

























2022 Q2 vs

Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2021 Q3

2021 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q2

2022

2021

2022 vs 2021 Interest income:







































Loans, including loans held for sale

$ 6,605

$ 6,367

$ 6,451

$ 6,205

$ 5,753

4 %

15 %

$ 12,972

$ 11,607

12 % Investment securities

435

402

368

317

370

8

18

837

761

10 Other

55

15

12

16

16

**

**

70

32

119 Total interest income

7,095

6,784

6,831

6,538

6,139

5

16

13,879

12,400

12 Interest expense:







































Deposits

293

218

222

228

237

34

24

511

506

1 Securitized debt obligations

65

29

30

29

28

124

132

94

60

57 Senior and subordinated notes

194

131

121

116

122

48

59

325

251

29 Other borrowings

26

9

8

9

9

189

189

35

18

94 Total interest expense

578

387

381

382

396

49

46

965

835

16 Net interest income

6,517

6,397

6,450

6,156

5,743

2

13

12,914

11,565

12 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

1,085

677

381

(342)

(1,160)

60

**

1,762

(1,983)

** Net interest income after provision for credit losses

5,432

5,720

6,069

6,498

6,903

(5)

(21)

11,152

13,548

(18) Non-interest income:







































Interchange fees, net

1,201

1,033

1,005

1,022

1,016

16

18

2,234

1,833

22 Service charges and other customer-related fees

415

400

435

407

384

4

8

815

736

11 Other

99

343

228

245

231

(71)

(57)

442

353

25 Total non-interest income

1,715

1,776

1,668

1,674

1,631

(3)

5

3,491

2,922

19 Non-interest expense:







































Salaries and associate benefits

1,946

2,026

1,941

1,852

1,781

(4)

9

3,972

3,628

9 Occupancy and equipment

481

513

527

481

523

(6)

(8)

994

995

— Marketing

1,003

918

999

751

620

9

62

1,921

1,121

71 Professional services

458

397

449

358

341

15

34

855

633

35 Communications and data processing

339

339

326

319

315

—

8

678

617

10 Amortization of intangibles

14

14

13

5

5

—

180

28

11

155 Other

342

344

423

420

381

(1)

(10)

686

701

(2) Total non-interest expense

4,583

4,551

4,678

4,186

3,966

1

16

9,134

7,706

19 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

2,564

2,945

3,059

3,986

4,568

(13)

(44)

5,509

8,764

(37) Income tax provision

533

542

633

882

1,031

(2)

(48)

1,075

1,900

(43) Income from continuing operations, net of tax

2,031

2,403

2,426

3,104

3,537

(15)

(43)

4,434

6,864

(35) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

—

—

(1)

—

(1)

—

**

—

(3)

** Net income

2,031

2,403

2,425

3,104

3,536

(15)

(43)

4,434

6,861

(35) Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(25)

(28)

(21)

(26)

(30)

(11)

(17)

(53)

(58)

(9) Preferred stock dividends

(57)

(57)

(74)

(79)

(60)

—

(5)

(114)

(121)

(6) Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)

—

—

(34)

(12)

—

—

—

—

—

— Net income available to common stockholders

$ 1,949

$ 2,318

$ 2,296

$ 2,987

$ 3,446

(16)

(43)

$ 4,267

$ 6,682

(36)





















































































































































2022 Q2 vs

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2021 Q3

2021 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q2

2022

2021

2022 vs 2021 Basic earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income from continuing operations

$ 4.98

$ 5.65

$ 5.43

$ 6.81

$ 7.65

(12) %

(35) %

$ 10.65

$ 14.70

(28) % Net income per basic common share

$ 4.98

$ 5.65

$ 5.43

$ 6.81

$ 7.65

(12)

(35)

$ 10.65

$ 14.70

(28) Diluted earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income from continuing operations

$ 4.96

$ 5.62

$ 5.41

$ 6.78

$ 7.62

(12)

(35)

$ 10.61

$ 14.65

(28) Net income per diluted common share

$ 4.96

$ 5.62

$ 5.41

$ 6.78

$ 7.62

(12)

(35)

$ 10.61

$ 14.65

(28) Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):







































Basic common shares

391.2

410.4

422.5

438.8

450.6

(5)

(13)

400.8

454.6

(12) Diluted common shares

392.6

412.2

424.3

440.5

452.3

(5)

(13)

402.3

456.2

(12)

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets

























2022 Q2 vs

(Dollars in millions)

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2021 Q3

2021 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q2 Assets:



























Cash and cash equivalents:



























Cash and due from banks

$ 4,825

$ 5,107

$ 4,164

$ 5,444

$ 5,312

(6) %

(9) % Interest-bearing deposits and other short-term investments

16,728

21,697

17,582

21,180

29,534

(23)

(43) Total cash and cash equivalents

21,553

26,804

21,746

26,624

34,846

(20)

(38) Restricted cash for securitization investors

697

281

308

234

242

148

188 Securities available for sale

83,022

89,076

95,261

98,149

101,766

(7)

(18) Loans held for investment:



























Unsecuritized loans held for investment

271,339

257,505

252,468

238,475

226,130

5

20 Loans held in consolidated trusts

25,045

22,961

24,872

22,915

23,467

9

7 Total loans held for investment

296,384

280,466

277,340

261,390

249,597

6

19 Allowance for credit losses

(11,491)

(11,308)

(11,430)

(11,573)

(12,346)

2

(7) Net loans held for investment

284,893

269,158

265,910

249,817

237,251

6

20 Loans held for sale

875

1,155

5,888

6,300

6,522

(24)

(87) Premises and equipment, net

4,238

4,238

4,210

4,204

4,227

—

— Interest receivable

1,611

1,479

1,460

1,418

1,372

9

17 Goodwill

14,778

14,784

14,782

14,652

14,654

—

1 Other assets

28,621

27,220

22,816

23,979

22,540

5

27 Total assets

$ 440,288

$ 434,195

$ 432,381

$ 425,377

$ 423,420

1

4





















































2022 Q2 vs



2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2021 Q3

2021 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q2 (Dollars in millions)













Liabilities:



























Interest payable

$ 333

$ 261

$ 281

$ 241

$ 301

28 %

11 % Deposits:



























Non-interest-bearing deposits

37,004

37,781

38,043

36,804

34,994

(2)

6 Interest-bearing deposits

270,881

275,648

272,937

269,134

271,314

(2)

— Total deposits

307,885

313,429

310,980

305,938

306,308

(2)

1 Securitized debt obligations

17,466

13,740

14,994

12,635

10,561

27

65 Other debt:



























Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under agreements to repurchase

440

594

820

825

845

(26)

(48) Senior and subordinated notes

30,489

26,976

27,219

23,983

24,878

13

23 Other borrowings

10,543

4,048

53

58

59

160

** Total other debt

41,472

31,618

28,092

24,866

25,782

31

61 Other liabilities

19,722

18,802

17,005

18,153

15,844

5

24 Total liabilities

386,878

377,850

371,352

361,833

358,796

2

8





























Stockholders' equity:



























Preferred stock

0

0

0

0

0

—

— Common stock

7

7

7

7

7

—

— Additional paid-in capital, net

34,425

34,286

34,112

35,051

35,472

—

(3) Retained earnings

54,836

53,099

51,006

48,944

46,461

3

18 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(6,916)

(4,093)

374

1,360

1,792

69

** Treasury stock, at cost

(28,942)

(26,954)

(24,470)

(21,818)

(19,108)

7

51 Total stockholders' equity

53,410

56,345

61,029

63,544

64,624

(5)

(17) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 440,288

$ 434,195

$ 432,381

$ 425,377

$ 423,420

1

4

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)



(1) Total net revenue was reduced by $211 million in Q2 2022, $192 million in Q1 2022, $151 million in Q4 2021, $123 million in Q3 2021 and $175 million in Q2 2021 for credit card finance charges and fees charged-off as uncollectible. (2) Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities and earnings per share are computed independently for each period. Accordingly, the sum of each quarterly amount may not agree to the year-to-date total. We also provide adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (3) On September 1, 2021, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series E, which reduced our net income available to common shareholders by $12 million in Q3 2021. On December 1, 2021, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 5.20% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series G and our fixed rate 6.00% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series H, which together reduced our net income available to common shareholders by $34 million in Q4 2021. (4) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by common shares outstanding. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (5) Total net revenue margin is calculated based on annualized total net revenue for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. (6) Net interest margin is calculated based on annualized net interest income for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. (7) Return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, for the period divided by average tangible assets for the period. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (8) Return on average common equity is calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average common equity. Our calculation of return on average common equity may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. (9) Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average TCE. Our calculation of return on average TCE may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (10) Efficiency ratio is calculated based on total non-interest expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (11) Operating efficiency ratio is calculated based on operating expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted operating efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (12) Net charge-off rate is calculated based on annualized net charge-offs for the period divided by average loans held for investment for the period. (13) Capital ratios as of the end of Q2 2022 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for information on the calculation of each of these ratios. (14) TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. ** Not meaningful.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin





2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q2 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate(1)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets:



































Loans, including loans held for sale

$ 287,134

$ 6,605

9.20 %

$ 279,022

$ 6,367

9.13 %

$ 249,280

$ 5,753

9.23 % Investment securities

92,062

435

1.89

94,700

402

1.70

100,071

370

1.48 Cash equivalents and other

19,738

55

1.10

20,360

15

0.29

40,778

16

0.16 Total interest-earning assets

$ 398,934

$ 7,095

7.11

$ 394,082

$ 6,784

6.89

$ 390,129

$ 6,139

6.29 Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 268,104

$ 293

0.44

$ 271,823

$ 218

0.32

$ 273,476

$ 237

0.35 Securitized debt obligations

15,041

65

1.73

13,740

29

0.84

10,890

28

1.03 Senior and subordinated notes

28,919

194

2.68

26,481

131

1.98

25,487

122

1.92 Other borrowings and liabilities

10,922

26

0.98

3,633

9

1.00

2,198

9

1.67 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 322,986

$ 578

0.72

$ 315,677

$ 387

0.49

$ 312,051

$ 396

0.50 Net interest income/spread





$ 6,517

6.40





$ 6,397

6.40





$ 5,743

5.79 Impact of non-interest-bearing funding









0.14









0.09









0.10 Net interest margin









6.54 %









6.49 %









5.89 %



















Six Months Ended June 30,















2022

2021 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)













Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate(1)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets:



































Loans, including loans held for sale













$ 283,100

$ 12,972

9.16 %

$ 247,984

$ 11,607

9.36 % Investment securities













93,374

837

1.79

99,189

761

1.53 Cash equivalents and other













20,047

70

0.69

42,182

32

0.15 Total interest-earning assets













$ 396,521

$ 13,879

7.00

$ 389,355

$ 12,400

6.37 Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing deposits













$ 269,953

$ 511

0.38

$ 273,417

$ 506

0.37 Securitized debt obligations













14,394

94

1.31

11,561

60

1.04 Senior and subordinated notes













27,707

325

2.34

26,223

251

1.92 Other borrowings and liabilities













7,298

35

0.98

2,205

18

1.65 Total interest-bearing liabilities













$ 319,352

$ 965

0.60

$ 313,406

$ 835

0.53 Net interest income/spread

















$ 12,914

6.40





$ 11,565

5.84 Impact of non-interest-bearing funding





















0.11









0.10 Net interest margin





















6.51 %









5.94 %

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics

























2022 Q2 vs

Six Months Ended June 30,

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2021 Q3

2021 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q2

2022

2021

2022 vs.

2021 Loans Held for Investment (Period-End)







































Credit card:







































Domestic credit card

$ 115,004

$ 107,987

$ 108,723

$ 99,258

$ 95,309

6 %

21 %

$ 115,004

$ 95,309

21 % International card businesses

5,876

5,975

6,049

5,772

5,708

(2)

3

5,876

5,708

3 Total credit card

120,880

113,962

114,772

105,030

101,017

6

20

120,880

101,017

20 Consumer banking:







































Auto

79,926

78,604

75,779

74,716

71,713

2

11

79,926

71,713

11 Retail banking

1,605

1,726

1,867

2,396

3,046

(7)

(47)

1,605

3,046

(47) Total consumer banking

81,531

80,330

77,646

77,112

74,759

1

9

81,531

74,759

9 Commercial banking:







































Commercial and multifamily real estate

37,845

34,354

35,262

33,096

29,616

10

28

37,845

29,616

28 Commercial and industrial

56,128

51,820

49,660

46,152

44,205

8

27

56,128

44,205

27 Total commercial banking

93,973

86,174

84,922

79,248

73,821

9

27

93,973

73,821

27 Total loans held for investment

$ 296,384

$ 280,466

$ 277,340

$ 261,390

$ 249,597

6

19

$ 296,384

$ 249,597

19 Loans Held for Investment (Average)







































Credit card:







































Domestic credit card

$ 109,962

$ 105,536

$ 102,717

$ 96,309

$ 91,535

4 %

20 %

$ 107,761

$ 92,062

17 % International card businesses

5,873

5,944

5,871

5,737

8,139

(1)

(28)

5,909

8,040

(27) Total credit card

115,835

111,480

108,588

102,046

99,674

4

16

113,670

100,102

14 Consumer banking:







































Auto

79,313

76,892

75,284

73,296

69,543

3

14

78,109

67,873

15 Retail banking

1,668

1,797

2,160

2,700

3,162

(7)

(47)

1,732

3,106

(44) Total consumer banking

80,981

78,689

77,444

75,996

72,705

3

11

79,841

70,979

12 Commercial banking:







































Commercial and multifamily real estate

35,754

34,671

33,591

30,314

30,124

3

19

35,215

29,991

17 Commercial and industrial

53,540

50,502

47,536

44,745

43,960

6

22

52,030

44,135

18 Total commercial banking

89,294

85,173

81,127

75,059

74,084

5

21

87,245

74,126

18 Total average loans held for investment

$ 286,110

$ 275,342

$ 267,159

$ 253,101

$ 246,463

4

16

$ 280,756

$ 245,207

14











































































































2022 Q2 vs

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2021 Q3

2021 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q2

2022

2021

2022 vs.

2021















Net Charge-Off (Recovery) Rates







































Credit card:







































Domestic credit card

2.26 %

2.12 %

1.49 %

1.36 %

2.28 %

14 bps

(2) bps

2.19 %

2.41 %

(22) bps International card businesses

3.82

3.20

0.14

2.72

2.41

62

141

3.51

2.36

115 Total credit card

2.34

2.18

1.42

1.43

2.29

16

5

2.26

2.41

(15) Consumer banking:







































Auto

0.61

0.66

0.58

0.18

(0.12)

(5)

73

0.63

0.17

46 Retail banking

3.62

4.31

6.69

2.45

1.41

(69)

221

3.98

1.54

244 Total consumer banking

0.67

0.75

0.75

0.27

(0.06)

(8)

73

0.71

0.23

48 Commercial banking:







































Commercial and multifamily real estate

(0.08)

—

—

0.01

0.04

(8)

(12)

(0.04)

0.05

(9) Commercial and industrial

0.29

0.11

(0.03)

0.07

(0.21)

18

50

0.20

(0.05)

25 Total commercial banking

0.14

0.06

(0.02)

0.05

(0.11)

8

25

0.10

(0.01)

11 Total net charge-offs

1.18

1.11

0.79

0.67

0.88

7

30

1.15

1.04

11 30+ Day Performing Delinquency Rates







































Credit card:







































Domestic credit card

2.35 %

2.32 %

2.22 %

1.93 %

1.68 %

3 bps

67 bps

2.35 %

1.68 %

67 bps International card businesses

3.67

3.58

3.42

3.27

2.89

9

78

3.67

2.89

78 Total credit card

2.42

2.38

2.28

2.00

1.75

4

67

2.42

1.75

67 Consumer banking:







































Auto

4.47

3.85

4.32

3.65

3.26

62

121

4.47

3.26

121 Retail banking

0.67

0.74

1.92

1.15

0.79

(7)

(12)

0.67

0.79

(12) Total consumer banking

4.39

3.78

4.26

3.58

3.16

61

123

4.39

3.16

123 Nonperforming Loans and

Nonperforming Assets Rates(2)(3)







































Credit card:







































International card businesses

0.13 %

0.14 %

0.16 %

0.16 %

0.20 %

(1) bps

(7) bps

0.13 %

0.20 %

(7) bps Total credit card

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

—

—

0.01

0.01

— Consumer banking:







































Auto

0.50

0.41

0.45

0.36

0.29

9

21

0.50

0.29

21 Retail banking

2.61

2.63

2.51

2.20

1.75

(2)

86

2.61

1.75

86 Total consumer banking

0.54

0.46

0.50

0.42

0.35

8

19

0.54

0.35

19 Commercial banking:







































Commercial and multifamily real estate

0.78

0.98

1.09

0.87

1.02

(20)

(24)

0.78

1.02

(24) Commercial and industrial

0.64

0.69

0.64

0.68

1.03

(5)

(39)

0.64

1.03

(39) Total commercial banking

0.70

0.81

0.82

0.76

1.03

(11)

(33)

0.70

1.03

(33) Total nonperforming loans

0.37

0.38

0.40

0.35

0.41

(1)

(4)

0.37

0.41

(4) Total nonperforming assets

0.39

0.40

0.41

0.37

0.43

(1)

(4)

0.39

0.43

(4)

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity





Three Months Ended June 30, 2022



Credit Card

Consumer Banking







(Dollars in millions)

Domestic

Card

International

Card

Businesses

Total Credit

Card

Auto

Retail

Banking

Total

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking

Total Allowance for credit losses:































Balance as of March 31, 2022

$ 7,968

$ 312

$ 8,280

$ 1,852

$ 50

$ 1,902

$ 1,126

$ 11,308 Charge-offs

(920)

(89)

(1,009)

(311)

(20)

(331)

(43)

(1,383) Recoveries

298

33

331

190

5

195

12

538 Net charge-offs

(622)

(56)

(678)

(121)

(15)

(136)

(31)

(845) Provision for credit losses

494

87

581

268

13

281

183

1,045 Allowance build (release) for credit losses

(128)

31

(97)

147

(2)

145

152

200 Other changes(4)

—

(17)

(17)

—

—

—

—

(17) Balance as of June 30, 2022

7,840

326

8,166

1,999

48

2,047

1,278

11,491 Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:































Balance as of March 31, 2022

—

—

—

—

—

—

200

200 Provision for losses on unfunded lending commitments

—

—

—

—

—

—

39

39 Balance as of June 30, 2022

—

—

—

—

—

—

239

239 Combined allowance and reserve as of June 30, 2022

$ 7,840

$ 326

$ 8,166

$ 1,999

$ 48

$ 2,047

$ 1,517

$ 11,730







Six Months Ended June 30, 2022



Credit Card

Consumer Banking







(Dollars in millions)

Domestic

Card

International

Card

Businesses

Total Credit

Card

Auto

Retail

Banking

Total

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking

Total Allowance for credit losses:































Balance as of December 31, 2021

$ 7,968

$ 377

$ 8,345

$ 1,852

$ 66

$ 1,918

$ 1,167

$ 11,430 Charge-offs

(1,787)

(177)

(1,964)

(637)

(43)

(680)

(60)

(2,704) Recoveries

606

73

679

389

9

398

15

1,092 Net charge-offs

(1,181)

(104)

(1,285)

(248)

(34)

(282)

(45)

(1,612) Provision for credit losses

1,053

73

1,126

395

16

411

156

1,693 Allowance build (release) for credit losses

(128)

(31)

(159)

147

(18)

129

111

81 Other changes(4)

—

(20)

(20)

—

—

—

—

(20) Balance as of June 30, 2022

7,840

326

8,166

1,999

48

2,047

1,278

11,491 Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:































Balance as of December 31, 2021

—

—

—

—

—

—

165

165 Provision for losses on unfunded lending commitments

—

—

—

—

—

—

74

74 Balance as of June 30, 2022

—

—

—

—

—

—

239

239 Combined allowance and reserve as of June 30, 2022

$ 7,840

$ 326

$ 8,166

$ 1,999

$ 48

$ 2,047

$ 1,517

$ 11,730

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results





Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Dollars in millions)

Credit

Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(5)

Other(5)

Total

Credit

Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(5)

Other(5)

Total Net interest income (loss)

$ 3,899

$ 2,147

$ 635

$ (164)

$ 6,517

$ 7,738

$ 4,260

$ 1,242

$ (326)

$ 12,914 Non-interest income (loss)

1,410

96

272

(63)

1,715

2,868

201

549

(127)

3,491 Total net revenue (loss)

5,309

2,243

907

(227)

8,232

10,606

4,461

1,791

(453)

16,405 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

581

281

222

1

1,085

1,126

411

230

(5)

1,762 Non-interest expense

2,771

1,286

485

41

4,583

5,554

2,522

973

85

9,134 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

1,957

676

200

(269)

2,564

3,926

1,528

588

(533)

5,509 Income tax provision (benefit)

466

160

48

(141)

533

935

362

140

(362)

1,075 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 1,491

$ 516

$ 152

$ (128)

$ 2,031

$ 2,991

$ 1,166

$ 448

$ (171)

$ 4,434













































Three Months Ended March 31, 2022



















(Dollars in millions)

Credit

Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(5)

Other(5)

Total



















Net interest income (loss)

$ 3,839

$ 2,113

$ 607

$ (162)

$ 6,397



















Non-interest income (loss)

1,458

105

277

(64)

1,776



















Total net revenue (loss)

5,297

2,218

884

(226)

8,173



















Provision (benefit) for credit losses

545

130

8

(6)

677



















Non-interest expense

2,783

1,236

488

44

4,551



















Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

1,969

852

388

(264)

2,945



















Income tax provision (benefit)

469

202

92

(221)

542



















Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 1,500

$ 650

$ 296

$ (43)

$ 2,403

































































Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Dollars in millions)

Credit

Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(5)

Other(5)

Total

Credit

Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(5)

Other(5)

Total Net interest income (loss)

$ 3,217

$ 2,101

$ 460

$ (35)

$ 5,743

$ 6,589

$ 4,131

$ 980

$ (135)

$ 11,565 Non-interest income (loss)

1,253

144

257

(23)

1,631

2,282

285

497

(142)

2,922 Total net revenue (loss)

4,470

2,245

717

(58)

7,374

8,871

4,416

1,477

(277)

14,487 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(635)

(306)

(219)

—

(1,160)

(1,127)

(432)

(422)

(2)

(1,983) Non-interest expense

2,263

1,123

417

163

3,966

4,398

2,240

836

232

7,706 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

2,842

1,428

519

(221)

4,568

5,600

2,608

1,063

(507)

8,764 Income tax provision (benefit)

672

337

123

(101)

1,031

1,325

615

251

(291)

1,900 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 2,170

$ 1,091

$ 396

$ (120)

$ 3,537

$ 4,275

$ 1,993

$ 812

$ (216)

$ 6,864

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business

























2022 Q2 vs

Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2021 Q3

2021 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q2

2022

2021

2022 vs 2021 Credit Card







































Earnings:







































Net interest income

$ 3,899

$ 3,839

$ 3,865

$ 3,620

$ 3,217

2 %

21 %

$ 7,738

$ 6,589

17 % Non-interest income

1,410

1,458

1,261

1,263

1,253

(3)

13

2,868

2,282

26 Total net revenue

5,309

5,297

5,126

4,883

4,470

—

19

10,606

8,871

20 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

581

545

423

(198)

(635)

7

**

1,126

(1,127)

** Non-interest expense

2,771

2,783

2,799

2,424

2,263

—

22

5,554

4,398

26 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,957

1,969

1,904

2,657

2,842

(1)

(31)

3,926

5,600

(30) Income tax provision

466

469

451

627

672

(1)

(31)

935

1,325

(29) Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 1,491

$ 1,500

$ 1,453

$ 2,030

$ 2,170

(1)

(31)

$ 2,991

$ 4,275

(30) Selected performance metrics:







































Period-end loans held for investment

$ 120,880

$ 113,962

$ 114,772

$ 105,030

$ 101,017

6

20

$ 120,880

$ 101,017

20 Average loans held for investment

115,835

111,480

108,588

102,046

99,674

4

16

113,670

100,102

14 Average yield on loans outstanding(1)

15.24 %

14.97 %

14.94 %

14.88 %

14.04 %

27 bps

120 bps

15.11 %

14.26 %

85 bps Total net revenue margin(6)

18.33

18.56

18.11

18.33

17.59

(23)

74

18.44

17.38

106 Net charge-off rate

2.34

2.18

1.42

1.43

2.29

16

5

2.26

2.41

(15) 30+ day performing delinquency rate

2.42

2.38

2.28

2.00

1.75

4

67

2.42

1.75

67 30+ day delinquency rate

2.42

2.39

2.29

2.00

1.75

3

67

2.42

1.75

67 Nonperforming loan rate(2)

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

—

—

0.01

0.01

— Purchase volume(7)

$ 148,491

$ 133,662

$ 149,982

$ 136,614

$ 132,676

11 %

12 %

$ 282,153

$ 241,009

17 %

































































2022 Q2 vs

Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2021 Q3

2021 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q2

2022

2021

2022 vs 2021 Domestic Card







































Earnings:







































Net interest income

$ 3,651

$ 3,620

$ 3,558

$ 3,319

$ 2,944

1 %

24 %

$ 7,271

$ 6,039

20 % Non-interest income

1,340

1,248

1,190

1,200

1,183

7

13

2,588

2,142

21 Total net revenue

4,991

4,868

4,748

4,519

4,127

3

21

9,859

8,181

21 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

494

559

384

(200)

(561)

(12)

**

1,053

(1,052)

** Non-interest expense

2,594

2,564

2,564

2,191

2,034

1

28

5,158

3,957

30 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,903

1,745

1,800

2,528

2,654

9

(28)

3,648

5,276

(31) Income tax provision

450

414

424

597

626

9

(28)

864

1,245

(31) Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 1,453

$ 1,331

$ 1,376

$ 1,931

$ 2,028

9

(28)

$ 2,784

$ 4,031

(31) Selected performance metrics:







































Period-end loans held for investment

$ 115,004

$ 107,987

$ 108,723

$ 99,258

$ 95,309

6

21

$ 115,004

$ 95,309

21 Average loans held for investment

109,962

105,536

102,717

96,309

91,535

4

20

107,761

92,062

17 Average yield on loans outstanding(1)

15.03 %

14.82 %

14.86 %

14.80 %

13.91 %

21 bps

112 bps

14.92 %

14.13 %

79 bps Total net revenue margin(6)

18.16

18.28

18.14

18.40

17.66

(12)

50

18.21

17.40

81 Net charge-off rate

2.26

2.12

1.49

1.36

2.28

14

(2)

2.19

2.41

(22) 30+ day performing delinquency rate

2.35

2.32

2.22

1.93

1.68

3

67

2.35

1.68

67 Purchase volume(7)

$ 144,668

$ 126,284

$ 138,825

$ 126,057

$ 122,456

15 %

18 %

$ 270,952

$ 222,416

22 % Refreshed FICO scores:(8)







































Greater than 660

70 %

70 %

71 %

71 %

72 %

—

(2)

70 %

72 %

(2) 660 or below

30

30

29

29

28

—

2

30

28

2 Total

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









100 %

100 %





CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 11: Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business

























2022 Q2 vs

Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2021 Q3

2021 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q2

2022

2021

2022 vs 2021 Consumer Banking







































Earnings:







































Net interest income

$ 2,147

$ 2,113

$ 2,158

$ 2,159

$ 2,101

2 %

2 %

$ 4,260

$ 4,131

3 % Non-interest income

96

105

142

127

144

(9)

(33)

201

285

(29) Total net revenue

2,243

2,218

2,300

2,286

2,245

1

—

4,461

4,416

1 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

281

130

2

(91)

(306)

116

**

411

(432)

** Non-interest expense

1,286

1,236

1,285

1,186

1,123

4

15

2,522

2,240

13 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

676

852

1,013

1,191

1,428

(21)

(53)

1,528

2,608

(41) Income tax provision

160

202

239

282

337

(21)

(53)

362

615

(41) Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 516

$ 650

$ 774

$ 909

$ 1,091

(21)

(53)

$ 1,166

$ 1,993

(41) Selected performance metrics:







































Period-end loans held for investment

$ 81,531

$ 80,330

$ 77,646

$ 77,112

$ 74,759

1

9

$ 81,531

$ 74,759

9 Average loans held for investment

80,981

78,689

77,444

75,996

72,705

3

11

79,841

70,979

12 Average yield on loans held for investment(1)

7.08 %

7.17 %

7.55 %

7.78 %

7.99 %

(9) bps

(91) bps

7.13 %

8.07 %

(94) bps Auto loan originations

$ 10,328

$ 11,713

$ 9,721

$ 11,570

$ 12,959

(12) %

(20) %

$ 22,041

$ 21,792

1 % Period-end deposits

255,904

258,359

256,407

252,387

251,155

(1)

2

255,904

251,155

2 Average deposits

254,336

255,265

253,372

251,307

252,488

—

1

254,798

251,002

2 Average deposits interest rate

0.38 %

0.29 %

0.30 %

0.30 %

0.31 %

9 bps

7 bps

0.33 %

0.33 %

— Net charge-off (recovery) rate

0.67

0.75

0.75

0.27

(0.06)

(8)

73

0.71

0.23

48 bps 30+ day performing delinquency rate

4.39

3.78

4.26

3.58

3.16

61

123

4.39

3.16

123 30+ day delinquency rate

4.81

4.13

4.66

3.88

3.40

68

141

4.81

3.40

141 Nonperforming loan rate(2)

0.54

0.46

0.50

0.42

0.35

8

19

0.54

0.35

19 Nonperforming asset rate(3)

0.60

0.52

0.56

0.47

0.40

8

20

0.60

0.40

20 Auto—At origination FICO scores:(9)







































Greater than 660

52 %

51 %

50 %

49 %

48 %

1 %

4 %

52 %

48 %

4 % 621 - 660

20

20

20

20

20

—

—

20

20

— 620 or below

28

29

30

31

32

(1)

(4)

28

32

(4) Total

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









100 %

100 %















































CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 12: Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business

























2022 Q2 vs

Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2021 Q3

2021 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q2

2022

2021

2022 vs 2021 Commercial Banking







































Earnings:







































Net interest income

$ 635

$ 607

$ 595

$ 578

$ 460

5 %

38 %

$ 1,242

$ 980

27 % Non-interest income

272

277

345

306

257

(2)

6

549

497

10 Total net revenue(5)

907

884

940

884

717

3

26

1,791

1,477

21 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

222

8

(44)

(53)

(219)

**

**

230

(422)

** Non-interest expense

485

488

520

459

417

(1)

16

973

836

16 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

200

388

464

478

519

(48)

(61)

588

1,063

(45) Income tax provision

48

92

109

113

123

(48)

(61)

140

251

(44) Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 152

$ 296

$ 355

$ 365

$ 396

(49)

(62)

$ 448

$ 812

(45) Selected performance metrics:







































Period-end loans held for investment

$ 93,973

$ 86,174

$ 84,922

$ 79,248

$ 73,821

9

27

$ 93,973

$ 73,821

27 Average loans held for investment

89,294

85,173

81,127

75,059

74,084

5

21

87,245

74,126

18 Average yield on loans held for investment(1)(5)

3.18 %

2.66 %

2.71 %

2.77 %

2.72 %

52 bps

46 bps

2.92 %

2.74 %

18 bps Period-end deposits

$ 38,844

$ 45,232

$ 44,809

$ 43,347

$ 42,973

(14) %

(10) %

$ 38,844

$ 42,973

(10) % Average deposits

40,536

45,008

44,206

42,729

42,311

(10)

(4)

42,760

41,215

4 Average deposits interest rate

0.19 %

0.12 %

0.12 %

0.15 %

0.14 %

70 bps

5 bps

0.15 %

0.16 %

(1) bps Net charge-off (recovery) rate

0.14

0.06

(0.02)

0.05

(0.11)

8

25

0.10

(0.01)

11 Nonperforming loan rate(2)

0.70

0.81

0.82

0.76

1.03

(11)

(33)

0.70

1.03

(33) Nonperforming asset rate(3)

0.70

0.81

0.82

0.76

1.03

(11)

(33)

0.70

1.03

(33) Risk category:(10)







































Noncriticized

$ 88,349

$ 80,586

$ 79,014

$ 73,218

$ 67,481

10 %

31 %

$ 88,349

$ 67,481

31 % Criticized performing

4,969

4,893

5,209

5,429

5,581

2

(11)

4,969

5,581

(11) Criticized nonperforming

655

695

699

601

759

(6)

(14)

655

759

(14) Total commercial banking loans

$ 93,973

$ 86,174

$ 84,922

$ 79,248

$ 73,821

9

27

$ 93,973

$ 73,821

27 Risk category as a percentage of period-end loans held for investment:(10)































Noncriticized

94.01 %

93.51 %

93.05 %

92.39 %

91.41 %

50 bps

260 bps

94.01 %

91.41 %

260 bps Criticized performing

5.29

5.68

6.13

6.85

7.56

(39)

(227)

5.29

7.56

(227) Criticized nonperforming

0.70

0.81

0.82

0.76

1.03

(11)

(33)

0.70

1.03

(33) Total commercial banking loans

100.00 %

100.00 %

100.00 %

100.00 %

100.00 %









100.00 %

100.00 %



