27.10.2022 22:05:00
Capital One Reports Third Quarter 2022 Net Income of $1.7 billion, or $4.20 per share
MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the third quarter of 2022 of $1.7 billion, or $4.20 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $2.0 billion, or $4.96 per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2022, and with net income of $3.1 billion, or $6.78 per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2021.
"We delivered strong growth and revenue in the third quarter, and we continue to see opportunities to lean into marketing and resilient asset growth that can deliver sustained revenue annuities," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. "We're in a strong position to deliver compelling long-term shareholder value as modern digital technology continues to transform banking."
All comparisons below are for the third quarter of 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2022 unless otherwise noted.
Third Quarter 2022 Income Statement Summary:
- Total net revenue increased 7 percent to $8.8 billion.
- Total non-interest expense increased 8 percent to $4.9 billion:
- 2 percent decrease in marketing.
- 11 percent increase in operating expenses.
- Pre-provision earnings increased 6 percent to $3.9 billion.(1)
- Provision for credit losses increased $584 million to $1.7 billion:
- Net charge-offs of $931 million.
- $734 million loan reserve build.
- Net interest margin of 6.80 percent, an increase of 26 basis points.
- Efficiency ratio of 56.21 percent.
- Operating efficiency ratio of 45.10 percent.
Third Quarter 2022 Balance Sheet Summary:
- Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach of 12.2 percent at September 30, 2022.
- Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter increased $7.6 billion, or 3 percent, to $303.9 billion.
- Credit Card period-end loans increased $6.0 billion, or 5 percent, to $126.9 billion.
- Domestic Card period-end loans increased $6.3 billion, or 5 percent, to $121.3 billion.
- Consumer Banking period-end loans decreased $332 million, or less than 1 percent, to $81.2 billion.
- Auto period-end loans decreased $346 million, or less than 1 percent, to $79.6 billion.
- Commercial Banking period-end loans increased $1.9 billion, or 2 percent, to $95.8 billion.
- Average loans held for investment in the quarter increased $14.1 billion, or 5 percent, to $300.2 billion.
- Credit Card average loans increased $7.5 billion, or 6 percent, to $123.4 billion.
- Domestic Card average loans increased $7.5 billion, or 7 percent, to $117.5 billion.
- Consumer Banking average loans increased $358 million, or less than 1 percent, to $81.3 billion.
- Auto average loans increased $428 million, or 1 percent, to $79.7 billion.
- Commercial Banking average loans increased $6.2 billion, or 7 percent, to $95.5 billion.
- Period-end total deposits increased $9.3 billion, or 3 percent, to $317.2 billion, while average deposits increased $6.0 billion, or 2 percent, to $311.9 billion.
- Interest-bearing deposits rate paid increased 56 basis points to 1.00 percent.
(1)
Pre-provision earnings is calculated based on the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, less non-interest expense for the period. Management believes that this financial metric is useful in enabling investors and others to assess the Company's ability to generate income to cover credit losses through a credit cycle, which can vary significantly between periods.
Earnings Conference Call Webcast Information
The company will hold an earnings conference call on October 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. The conference call will be accessible through live webcast. Interested investors and other individuals can access the webcast via the company's home page (www.capitalone.com). Under "About," choose "Investors" to access the Investor Center and view and/or download the earnings press release, the financial supplement, including a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, and the earnings release presentation. The replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website through November 10, 2022 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Capital One cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information due to a number of factors, including those listed from time to time in reports that Capital One files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.
About Capital One
Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company which, along with its subsidiaries, had $317.2 billion in deposits and $444.2 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2022. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index.
Exhibit 99.2
Capital One Financial Corporation
Financial Supplement(1)(2)
Third Quarter 2022
Table of Contents
Capital One Financial Corporation Consolidated Results
Page
Table 1:
Financial Summary—Consolidated
1
Table 2:
Selected Metrics—Consolidated
3
Table 3:
Consolidated Statements of Income
4
Table 4:
Consolidated Balance Sheets
6
Table 5:
Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)
8
Table 6:
Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
9
Table 7:
Loan Information and Performance Statistics
10
Table 8:
Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity
12
Business Segment Results
Table 9:
Financial Summary—Business Segment Results
13
Table 10:
Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business
14
Table 11:
Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business
16
Table 12:
Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business
17
Table 13:
Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total
18
Other
Table 14:
Notes to Net Interest Margin, Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 6—13)
19
Table 15:
Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
20
__________
(1)
The information contained in this Financial Supplement is preliminary and based on data available at the time of the earnings presentation. Investors should refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022 once it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
(2)
This Financial Supplement includes non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and users of our financial information as they provide an alternate measurement of our performance and assist in assessing our capital adequacy and the level of return generated. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for reported results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated
2022 Q3 vs.
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)
2022
Q3
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2022
Q2
2021
Q3
2022
2021
2022 vs.
2021
Income Statement
Net interest income
$ 7,003
$ 6,517
$ 6,397
$ 6,450
$ 6,156
7 %
14 %
$ 19,917
$ 17,721
12 %
Non-interest income
1,802
1,715
1,776
1,668
1,674
5
8
5,293
4,596
15
Total net revenue(1)
8,805
8,232
8,173
8,118
7,830
7
12
25,210
22,317
13
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
1,669
1,085
677
381
(342)
54
**
3,431
(2,325)
**
Non-interest expense:
Marketing
978
1,003
918
999
751
(2)
30
2,899
1,872
55
Operating expense
3,971
3,580
3,633
3,679
3,435
11
16
11,184
10,020
12
Total non-interest expense
4,949
4,583
4,551
4,678
4,186
8
18
14,083
11,892
18
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
2,187
2,564
2,945
3,059
3,986
(15)
(45)
7,696
12,750
(40)
Income tax provision
493
533
542
633
882
(8)
(44)
1,568
2,782
(44)
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
1,694
2,031
2,403
2,426
3,104
(17)
(45)
6,128
9,968
(39)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
—
—
(1)
—
—
—
—
(3)
**
Net income
1,694
2,031
2,403
2,425
3,104
(17)
(45)
6,128
9,965
(39)
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)
(21)
(25)
(28)
(21)
(26)
(16)
(19)
(74)
(84)
(12)
Preferred stock dividends
(57)
(57)
(57)
(74)
(79)
—
(28)
(171)
(200)
(15)
Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)
—
—
—
(34)
(12)
—
**
—
(12)
**
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 1,616
$ 1,949
$ 2,318
$ 2,296
$ 2,987
(17)
(46)
$ 5,883
$ 9,669
(39)
Common Share Statistics
Basic earnings per common share:(2)
Net income from continuing operations
$ 4.21
$ 4.98
$ 5.65
$ 5.43
$ 6.81
(15) %
(38) %
$ 14.90
$ 21.53
(31) %
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(0.01)
**
Net income per basic common share
$ 4.21
$ 4.98
$ 5.65
$ 5.43
$ 6.81
(15)
(38)
$ 14.90
$ 21.52
(31)
Diluted earnings per common share:(2)
Net income from continuing operations
$ 4.20
$ 4.96
$ 5.62
$ 5.41
$ 6.78
(15) %
(38) %
$ 14.84
$ 21.45
(31) %
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(0.01)
**
Net income per diluted common share
$ 4.20
$ 4.96
$ 5.62
$ 5.41
$ 6.78
(15)
(38)
$ 14.84
$ 21.44
(31)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):
Basic
383.4
391.2
410.4
422.5
438.8
(2) %
(13) %
394.9
449.2
(12) %
Diluted
384.6
392.6
412.2
424.3
440.5
(2)
(13)
396.4
450.9
(12)
Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)
382.0
383.8
399.0
413.9
430.4
—
(11)
382.0
430.4
(11)
Dividends declared and paid per common share
$ 0.60
$ 0.60
$ 0.60
$ 0.60
$ 1.20
—
(50)
$ 1.80
$ 2.00
(10)
Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(4)
81.38
87.84
91.77
99.74
99.60
(7)
(18)
81.38
99.60
(18)
2022 Q3 vs.
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in millions)
2022
Q3
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2022
Q2
2021
Q3
2022
2021
2022 vs.
2021
Balance Sheet (Period-End)
Loans held for investment
$ 303,943
$ 296,384
$ 280,466
$ 277,340
$ 261,390
3 %
16 %
$ 303,943
$ 261,390
16 %
Interest-earning assets
415,262
406,565
398,241
397,341
387,208
2
7
415,262
387,208
7
Total assets
444,232
440,288
434,195
432,381
425,377
1
4
444,232
425,377
4
Interest-bearing deposits
282,802
270,881
275,648
272,937
269,134
4
5
282,802
269,134
5
Total deposits
317,193
307,885
313,429
310,980
305,938
3
4
317,193
305,938
4
Borrowings
54,607
58,938
45,358
43,086
37,501
(7)
46
54,607
37,501
46
Common equity
46,015
48,564
51,499
56,184
57,632
(5)
(20)
46,015
57,632
(20)
Total stockholders' equity
50,861
53,410
56,345
61,029
63,544
(5)
(20)
50,861
63,544
(20)
Balance Sheet (Average Balances)
Loans held for investment
$ 300,186
$ 286,110
$ 275,342
$ 267,159
$ 253,101
5 %
19 %
$ 287,304
$ 247,867
16 %
Interest-earning assets
412,171
398,934
394,082
390,868
387,766
3
6
401,793
388,820
3
Total assets
447,088
435,327
430,372
427,845
424,506
3
5
437,523
423,457
3
Interest-bearing deposits
275,900
268,104
271,823
269,951
269,278
3
2
271,957
272,022
—
Total deposits
311,928
305,954
309,597
307,272
305,035
2
2
309,168
306,102
1
Borrowings
58,628
53,208
42,277
39,943
37,464
10
56
51,431
38,134
35
Common equity
49,696
49,319
54,591
56,946
58,230
1
(15)
51,184
56,972
(10)
Total stockholders' equity
54,541
54,165
59,437
62,498
64,682
1
(16)
56,030
62,575
(10)
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated
2022 Q3 vs.
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
2022
Q3
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2022
Q2
2021
Q3
2022
2021
2022 vs.
2021
Performance Metrics
Net interest income growth (period over period)
7 %
2 %
(1) %
5 %
7 %
**
**
12 %
4 %
**
Non-interest income growth (period over period)
5
(3)
6
—
3
**
**
15
11
**
Total net revenue growth (period over period)
7
1
1
4
6
**
**
13
5
**
Total net revenue margin(5)
8.55
8.25
8.30
8.31
8.08
30 bps
47 bps
8.37
7.65
72 bps
Net interest margin(6)
6.80
6.54
6.49
6.60
6.35
26
45
6.61
6.08
53
Return on average assets
1.52
1.87
2.23
2.27
2.92
(35)
(140)
1.87
3.14
(127)
Return on average tangible assets(7)
1.57
1.93
2.31
2.35
3.03
(36)
(146)
1.93
3.25
(132)
Return on average common equity(8)
13.01
15.81
16.98
16.13
20.52
(3) %
(8) %
15.33
22.64
(7) %
Return on average tangible common equity(9)
18.59
22.63
23.36
21.82
27.50
(4)
(9)
21.62
30.57
(9)
Non-interest expense as a percentage of average loans held for investment
6.59
6.41
6.61
7.00
6.62
18 bps
(3) bps
6.54
6.40
14 bps
Efficiency ratio(10)
56.21
55.67
55.68
57.63
53.46
54
275
55.86
53.29
257
Operating efficiency ratio(11)
45.10
43.49
44.45
45.32
43.87
161
123
44.36
44.90
(54)
Effective income tax rate for continuing operations
22.5
20.8
18.4
20.7
22.1
170
40
20.4
21.8
(140)
Employees (period-end, in thousands)
55.1
53.6
51.5
50.8
50.8
3 %
8 %
55.1
50.8
8 %
Credit Quality Metrics
Allowance for credit losses
$ 12,209
$ 11,491
$ 11,308
$ 11,430
$ 11,573
6 %
5 %
$ 12,209
$ 11,573
5 %
Allowance coverage ratio
4.02 %
3.88 %
4.03 %
4.12 %
4.43 %
14 bps
(41) bps
4.02 %
4.43 %
(41) bps
Net charge-offs
$ 931
$ 845
$ 767
$ 527
$ 426
10 %
119 %
$ 2,543
$ 1,707
49 %
Net charge-off rate(12)
1.24 %
1.18 %
1.11 %
0.79 %
0.67 %
6 bps
57 bps
1.18 %
0.92 %
26 bps
30+ day performing delinquency rate
2.58
2.36
2.08
2.25
1.97
22
61
2.58
1.97
61
30+ day delinquency rate
2.78
2.54
2.21
2.41
2.13
24
65
2.78
2.13
65
Capital Ratios(13)
Common equity Tier 1 capital
12.2 %
12.1 %
12.7 %
13.1 %
13.8 %
10 bps
(160) bps
12.2 %
13.8 %
(160) bps
Tier 1 capital
13.6
13.5
14.1
14.5
15.7
10
(210)
13.6
15.7
(210)
Total capital
15.7
15.7
16.4
16.9
18.2
—
(250)
15.7
18.2
(250)
Tier 1 leverage
11.0
11.1
11.3
11.6
12.2
(10)
(120)
11.0
12.2
(120)
Tangible common equity ("TCE")(14)
7.2
7.9
8.7
9.9
10.4
(70)
(320)
7.2
10.4
(320)
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income
2022 Q3 vs.
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
2022
Q3
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2022
Q2
2021
Q3
2022
2021
2022 vs.
2021
Interest income:
Loans, including loans held for sale
$ 7,578
$ 6,605
$ 6,367
$ 6,451
$ 6,205
15 %
22 %
$ 20,550
$ 17,812
15 %
Investment securities
499
435
402
368
317
15
57
1,336
1,078
24
Other
123
55
15
12
16
124
**
193
48
**
Total interest income
8,200
7,095
6,784
6,831
6,538
16
25
22,079
18,938
17
Interest expense:
Deposits
689
293
218
222
228
135
**
1,200
734
63
Securitized debt obligations
120
65
29
30
29
85
**
214
89
140
Senior and subordinated notes
319
194
131
121
116
64
175
644
367
75
Other borrowings
69
26
9
8
9
165
**
104
27
**
Total interest expense
1,197
578
387
381
382
107
**
2,162
1,217
78
Net interest income
7,003
6,517
6,397
6,450
6,156
7
14
19,917
17,721
12
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
1,669
1,085
677
381
(342)
54
**
3,431
(2,325)
**
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
5,334
5,432
5,720
6,069
6,498
(2)
(18)
16,486
20,046
(18)
Non-interest income:
Interchange fees, net
1,195
1,201
1,033
1,005
1,022
—
17
3,429
2,855
20
Service charges and other customer-related fees
415
415
400
435
407
—
2
1,230
1,143
8
Other
192
99
343
228
245
94
(22)
634
598
6
Total non-interest income
1,802
1,715
1,776
1,668
1,674
5
8
5,293
4,596
15
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and associate benefits
2,187
1,946
2,026
1,941
1,852
12
18
6,159
5,480
12
Occupancy and equipment
502
481
513
527
481
4
4
1,496
1,476
1
Marketing
978
1,003
918
999
751
(2)
30
2,899
1,872
55
Professional services
471
458
397
449
358
3
32
1,326
991
34
Communications and data processing
349
339
339
326
319
3
9
1,027
936
10
Amortization of intangibles
17
14
14
13
5
21
**
45
16
181
Other
445
342
344
423
420
30
6
1,131
1,121
1
Total non-interest expense
4,949
4,583
4,551
4,678
4,186
8
18
14,083
11,892
18
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
2,187
2,564
2,945
3,059
3,986
(15)
(45)
7,696
12,750
(40)
Income tax provision
493
533
542
633
882
(8)
(44)
1,568
2,782
(44)
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
1,694
2,031
2,403
2,426
3,104
(17)
(45)
6,128
9,968
(39)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
—
—
(1)
—
—
—
—
(3)
**
Net income
1,694
2,031
2,403
2,425
3,104
(17)
(45)
6,128
9,965
(39)
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)
(21)
(25)
(28)
(21)
(26)
(16)
(19)
(74)
(84)
(12)
Preferred stock dividends
(57)
(57)
(57)
(74)
(79)
—
(28)
(171)
(200)
(15)
Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)
—
—
—
(34)
(12)
—
**
—
(12)
**
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 1,616
$ 1,949
$ 2,318
$ 2,296
$ 2,987
(17)
(46)
$ 5,883
$ 9,669
(39)
2022 Q3 vs.
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
Q3
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2022
Q2
2021
Q3
2022
2021
2022 vs.
2021
Basic earnings per common share:(2)
Net income from continuing operations
$ 4.21
$ 4.98
$ 5.65
$ 5.43
$ 6.81
(15) %
(38) %
$ 14.90
$ 21.53
(31) %
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(0.01)
**
Net income per basic common share
$ 4.21
$ 4.98
$ 5.65
$ 5.43
$ 6.81
(15)
(38)
$ 14.90
$ 21.52
(31)
Diluted earnings per common share:(2)
Net income from continuing operations
$ 4.20
$ 4.96
$ 5.62
$ 5.41
$ 6.78
(15)
(38)
$ 14.84
$ 21.45
(31)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
(0.01)
**
Net income per diluted common share
$ 4.20
$ 4.96
$ 5.62
$ 5.41
$ 6.78
(15)
(38)
$ 14.84
$ 21.44
(31)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):
Basic common shares
383.4
391.2
410.4
422.5
438.8
(2)
(13)
394.9
449.2
(12)
Diluted common shares
384.6
392.6
412.2
424.3
440.5
(2)
(13)
396.4
450.9
(12)
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets
2022 Q3 vs.
2022
Q3
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2022
Q2
2021
Q3
(Dollars in millions)
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$ 3,716
$ 4,825
$ 5,107
$ 4,164
$ 5,444
(23) %
(32) %
Interest-bearing deposits and other short-term investments
21,176
16,728
21,697
17,582
21,180
27
—
Total cash and cash equivalents
24,892
21,553
26,804
21,746
26,624
15
(7)
Restricted cash for securitization investors
399
697
281
308
234
(43)
71
Securities available for sale
75,303
83,022
89,076
95,261
98,149
(9)
(23)
Loans held for investment:
Unsecuritized loans held for investment
277,576
271,339
257,505
252,468
238,475
2
16
Loans held in consolidated trusts
26,367
25,045
22,961
24,872
22,915
5
15
Total loans held for investment
303,943
296,384
280,466
277,340
261,390
3
16
Allowance for credit losses
(12,209)
(11,491)
(11,308)
(11,430)
(11,573)
6
5
Net loans held for investment
291,734
284,893
269,158
265,910
249,817
2
17
Loans held for sale
1,729
875
1,155
5,888
6,300
98
(73)
Premises and equipment, net
4,265
4,238
4,238
4,210
4,204
1
1
Interest receivable
1,853
1,611
1,479
1,460
1,418
15
31
Goodwill
14,771
14,778
14,784
14,782
14,652
—
1
Other assets
29,286
28,621
27,220
22,816
23,979
2
22
Total assets
$ 444,232
$ 440,288
$ 434,195
$ 432,381
$ 425,377
1
4
2022 Q3 vs.
2022
Q3
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2022
Q2
2021
Q3
(Dollars in millions)
Liabilities:
Interest payable
$ 433
$ 333
$ 261
$ 281
$ 241
30 %
80 %
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing deposits
34,391
37,004
37,781
38,043
36,804
(7)
(7)
Interest-bearing deposits
282,802
270,881
275,648
272,937
269,134
4
5
Total deposits
317,193
307,885
313,429
310,980
305,938
3
4
Securitized debt obligations
15,926
17,466
13,740
14,994
12,635
(9)
26
Other debt:
Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under agreements to repurchase
528
440
594
820
825
20
(36)
Senior and subordinated notes
30,615
30,489
26,976
27,219
23,983
—
28
Other borrowings
7,538
10,543
4,048
53
58
(29)
**
Total other debt
38,681
41,472
31,618
28,092
24,866
(7)
56
Other liabilities
21,138
19,722
18,802
17,005
18,153
7
16
Total liabilities
393,371
386,878
377,850
371,352
361,833
2
9
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock
0
0
0
0
0
—
—
Common stock
7
7
7
7
7
—
—
Additional paid-in capital, net
34,579
34,425
34,286
34,112
35,051
—
(1)
Retained earnings
56,240
54,836
53,099
51,006
48,944
3
15
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(10,704)
(6,916)
(4,093)
374
1,360
55
**
Treasury stock, at cost
(29,261)
(28,942)
(26,954)
(24,470)
(21,818)
1
34
Total stockholders' equity
50,861
53,410
56,345
61,029
63,544
(5)
(20)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 444,232
$ 440,288
$ 434,195
$ 432,381
$ 425,377
1
4
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)
(1)
Total net revenue was reduced by $222 million in Q3 2022, $211 million in Q2 2022, $192 million in Q1 2022, $151 million in Q4 2021 and $123 million in Q3 2021 for credit card finance charges and fees charged-off as uncollectible.
(2)
Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities and earnings per share are computed independently for each period. Accordingly, the sum of each quarterly amount may not agree to the year-to-date total. We also provide adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.
(3)
On September 1, 2021, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series E, which reduced our net income available to common shareholders by $12 million in Q3 2021. On December 1, 2021, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 5.20% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series G and our fixed rate 6.00% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series H, which together reduced our net income available to common shareholders by $34 million in Q4 2021.
(4)
Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by common shares outstanding. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
(5)
Total net revenue margin is calculated based on annualized total net revenue for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.
(6)
Net interest margin is calculated based on annualized net interest income for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.
(7)
Return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, for the period divided by average tangible assets for the period. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
(8)
Return on average common equity is calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average common equity. Our calculation of return on average common equity may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.
(9)
Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average TCE. Our calculation of return on average TCE may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
(10)
Efficiency ratio is calculated based on total non-interest expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.
(11)
Operating efficiency ratio is calculated based on operating expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted operating efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.
(12)
Net charge-off rate is calculated based on annualized net charge-offs for the period divided by average loans held for investment for the period.
(13)
Capital ratios as of the end of Q3 2022 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for information on the calculation of each of these ratios.
(14)
TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.
** Not meaningful.
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
2022 Q3
2022 Q2
2021 Q3
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
Average
Interest
Yield/Rate(1)
Average
Interest
Yield/Rate(1)
Average
Interest
Yield/Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, including loans held for sale
$ 300,952
$ 7,578
10.07 %
$ 287,134
$ 6,605
9.20 %
$ 260,235
$ 6,205
9.54 %
Investment securities
88,666
499
2.25
92,062
435
1.89
98,802
317
1.28
Cash equivalents and other
22,553
123
2.19
19,738
55
1.10
28,729
16
0.22
Total interest-earning assets
$ 412,171
$ 8,200
7.96
$ 398,934
$ 7,095
7.11
$ 387,766
$ 6,538
6.74
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
$ 275,900
$ 689
1.00
$ 268,104
$ 293
0.44
$ 269,278
$ 228
0.34
Securitized debt obligations
17,108
120
2.81
15,041
65
1.73
12,420
29
0.93
Senior and subordinated notes
30,962
319
4.13
28,919
194
2.68
24,241
116
1.91
Other borrowings and liabilities
12,296
69
2.20
10,922
26
0.98
2,357
9
1.49
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 336,266
$ 1,197
1.42
$ 322,986
$ 578
0.72
$ 308,296
$ 382
0.49
Net interest income/spread
$ 7,003
6.53
$ 6,517
6.40
$ 6,156
6.25
Impact of non-interest-bearing funding
0.27
0.14
0.10
Net interest margin
6.80 %
6.54 %
6.35 %
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
Average
Interest
Yield/Rate(1)
Average
Interest
Yield/Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, including loans held for sale
$ 289,116
$ 20,550
9.48 %
$ 252,113
$ 17,812
9.42 %
Investment securities
91,788
1,336
1.94
99,059
1,078
1.45
Cash equivalents and other
20,889
193
1.23
37,648
48
0.17
Total interest-earning assets
$ 401,793
$ 22,079
7.33
$ 388,820
$ 18,938
6.49
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
$ 271,957
$ 1,200
0.59
$ 272,022
$ 734
0.36
Securitized debt obligations
15,309
214
1.87
11,851
89
1.00
Senior and subordinated notes
28,804
644
2.98
25,555
367
1.92
Other borrowings and liabilities
8,982
104
1.53
2,256
27
1.59
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 325,052
$ 2,162
0.89
$ 311,684
$ 1,217
0.52
Net interest income/spread
$ 19,917
6.44
$ 17,721
5.97
Impact of non-interest-bearing funding
0.17
0.11
Net interest margin
6.61 %
6.08 %
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics
2022 Q3 vs.
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
Q3
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2022
Q2
2021
Q3
2022
2021
2022 vs.
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
Loans Held for Investment (Period-End)
Credit card:
Domestic credit card
$ 121,279
$ 115,004
$ 107,987
$ 108,723
$ 99,258
5 %
22 %
$ 121,279
$ 99,258
22 %
International card businesses
5,634
5,876
5,975
6,049
5,772
(4)
(2)
5,634
5,772
(2)
Total credit card
126,913
120,880
113,962
114,772
105,030
5
21
126,913
105,030
21
Consumer banking:
Auto
79,580
79,926
78,604
75,779
74,716
—
7
79,580
74,716
7
Retail banking
1,619
1,605
1,726
1,867
2,396
1
(32)
1,619
2,396
(32)
Total consumer banking
81,199
81,531
80,330
77,646
77,112
—
5
81,199
77,112
5
Commercial banking:
Commercial and multifamily real estate
38,225
37,845
34,354
35,262
33,096
1
15
38,225
33,096
15
Commercial and industrial
57,606
56,128
51,820
49,660
46,152
3
25
57,606
46,152
25
Total commercial banking
95,831
93,973
86,174
84,922
79,248
2
21
95,831
79,248
21
Total loans held for investment
$ 303,943
$ 296,384
$ 280,466
$ 277,340
$ 261,390
3
16
$ 303,943
$ 261,390
16
Loans Held for Investment (Average)
Credit card:
Domestic credit card
$ 117,467
$ 109,962
$ 105,536
$ 102,717
$ 96,309
7 %
22 %
$ 111,032
$ 93,493
19 %
International card businesses
5,890
5,873
5,944
5,871
5,737
—
3
5,902
7,264
(19)
Total credit card
123,357
115,835
111,480
108,588
102,046
6
21
116,934
100,757
16
Consumer banking:
Auto
79,741
79,313
76,892
75,284
73,296
1
9
78,659
69,700
13
Retail banking
1,598
1,668
1,797
2,160
2,700
(4)
(41)
1,687
2,969
(43)
Total consumer banking
81,339
80,981
78,689
77,444
75,996
—
7
80,346
72,669
11
Commercial banking:
Commercial and multifamily real estate
38,230
35,754
34,671
33,591
30,314
7
26
36,231
30,100
20
Commercial and industrial
57,260
53,540
50,502
47,536
44,745
7
28
53,793
44,341
21
Total commercial banking
95,490
89,294
85,173
81,127
75,059
7
27
90,024
74,441
21
Total average loans held for investment
$ 300,186
$ 286,110
$ 275,342
$ 267,159
$ 253,101
5
19
$ 287,304
$ 247,867
16
2022 Q3 vs.
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
Q3
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2022
Q2
2021
Q3
2022
2021
2022 vs.
Net Charge-Off (Recovery) Rates
Credit card:
Domestic credit card(2)
2.20 %
2.26 %
2.12 %
1.49 %
1.36 %
(6) bps
84 bps
2.19 %
2.05 %
14 bps
International card businesses
3.30
3.82
3.20
0.14
2.72
(52)
58
3.44
2.45
99
Total credit card
2.25
2.34
2.18
1.42
1.43
(9)
82
2.26
2.08
18
Consumer banking:
Auto
1.05
0.61
0.66
0.58
0.18
44
87
0.77
0.17
60
Retail banking
3.89
3.62
4.31
6.69
2.45
27
144
3.95
1.82
213
Total consumer banking
1.10
0.67
0.75
0.75
0.27
43
83
0.84
0.24
60
Commercial banking:
Commercial and multifamily real estate
0.03
(0.08)
—
—
0.01
11
2
(0.02)
0.04
(6)
Commercial and industrial
0.06
0.29
0.11
(0.03)
0.07
(23)
(1)
0.15
(0.01)
16
Total commercial banking
0.05
0.14
0.06
(0.02)
0.05
(9)
—
0.08
0.01
7
Total net charge-offs
1.24
1.18
1.11
0.79
0.67
6
57
1.18
0.92
26
30+ Day Performing Delinquency Rates
Credit card:
Domestic credit card
2.97 %
2.35 %
2.32 %
2.22 %
1.93 %
62 bps
104 bps
2.97 %
1.93 %
104 bps
International card businesses
3.90
3.67
3.58
3.42
3.27
23
63
3.90
3.27
63
Total credit card
3.01
2.42
2.38
2.28
2.00
59
101
3.01
2.00
101
Consumer banking:
Auto
4.85
4.47
3.85
4.32
3.65
38
120
4.85
3.65
120
Retail banking
0.84
0.67
0.74
1.92
1.15
17
(31)
0.84
1.15
(31)
Total consumer banking
4.77
4.39
3.78
4.26
3.58
38
119
4.77
3.58
119
Nonperforming Loans and Nonperforming Assets
Credit card:
International card businesses
0.14 %
0.13 %
0.14 %
0.16 %
0.16 %
1 bps
(2) bps
0.14 %
0.16 %
(2) bps
Total credit card
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
—
—
0.01
0.01
—
Consumer banking:
Auto
0.60
0.50
0.41
0.45
0.36
10
24
0.60
0.36
24
Retail banking
2.62
2.61
2.63
2.51
2.20
1
42
2.62
2.20
42
Total consumer banking
0.64
0.54
0.46
0.50
0.42
10
22
0.64
0.42
22
Commercial banking:
Commercial and multifamily real estate
0.64
0.78
0.98
1.09
0.87
(14)
(23)
0.64
0.87
(23)
Commercial and industrial
0.53
0.64
0.69
0.64
0.68
(11)
(15)
0.53
0.68
(15)
Total commercial banking
0.57
0.70
0.81
0.82
0.76
(13)
(19)
0.57
0.76
(19)
Total nonperforming loans
0.35
0.37
0.38
0.40
0.35
(2)
—
0.35
0.35
—
Total nonperforming assets
0.37
0.39
0.40
0.41
0.37
(2)
—
0.37
0.37
—
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Credit Card
Consumer Banking
(Dollars in millions)
Domestic
International
Total Credit
Auto
Retail
Total
Commercial
Total
Allowance for credit losses:
Balance as of June 30, 2022
$ 7,840
$ 326
$ 8,166
$ 1,999
$ 48
$ 2,047
$ 1,278
$ 11,491
Charge-offs
(960)
(87)
(1,047)
(389)
(21)
(410)
(13)
(1,470)
Recoveries
313
39
352
181
5
186
1
539
Net charge-offs
(647)
(48)
(695)
(208)
(16)
(224)
(12)
(931)
Provision for credit losses
1,167
94
1,261
266
19
285
119
1,665
Allowance build for credit losses
520
46
566
58
3
61
107
734
Other changes(5)
10
(26)
(16)
—
—
—
—
(16)
Balance as of September 30, 2022
8,370
346
8,716
2,057
51
2,108
1,385
12,209
Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:
Balance as of June 30, 2022
—
—
—
—
—
—
239
239
Provision for losses on unfunded lending commitments
—
—
—
—
—
—
4
4
Balance as of September 30, 2022
—
—
—
—
—
—
243
243
Combined allowance and reserve as of September 30, 2022
$ 8,370
$ 346
$ 8,716
$ 2,057
$ 51
$ 2,108
$ 1,628
$ 12,452
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Credit Card
Consumer Banking
(Dollars in millions)
Domestic
International
Total Credit
Auto
Retail
Total
Commercial
Total
Allowance for credit losses:
Balance as of December 31, 2021
$ 7,968
$ 377
$ 8,345
$ 1,852
$ 66
$ 1,918
$ 1,167
$ 11,430
Charge-offs
(2,747)
(264)
(3,011)
(1,026)
(64)
(1,090)
(73)
(4,174)
Recoveries
919
112
1,031
570
14
584
16
1,631
Net charge-offs
(1,828)
(152)
(1,980)
(456)
(50)
(506)
(57)
(2,543)
Provision for credit losses
2,220
167
2,387
661
35
696
275
3,358
Allowance build (release) for credit losses
392
15
407
205
(15)
190
218
815
Other changes(5)
10
(46)
(36)
—
—
—
—
(36)
Balance as of September 30, 2022
8,370
346
8,716
2,057
51
2,108
1,385
12,209
Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:
Balance as of December 31, 2021
—
—
—
—
—
—
165
165
Provision for losses on unfunded lending commitments
—
—
—
—
—
—
78
78
Balance as of September 30, 2022
—
—
—
—
—
—
243
243
Combined allowance and reserve as of September 30, 2022
$ 8,370
$ 346
$ 8,716
$ 2,057
$ 51
$ 2,108
$ 1,628
$ 12,452
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
(Dollars in millions)
Credit Card
Consumer
Commercial
Other(6)
Total
Credit Card
Consumer
Commercial
Other(6)
Total
Net interest income (loss)
$ 4,313
$ 2,311
$ 699
$ (320)
$ 7,003
$ 12,051
$ 6,571
$ 1,941
$ (646)
$ 19,917
Non-interest income (loss)
1,454
129
319
(100)
1,802
4,322
330
868
(227)
5,293
Total net revenue (loss)
5,767
2,440
1,018
(420)
8,805
16,373
6,901
2,809
(873)
25,210
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
1,261
285
123
—
1,669
2,387
696
353
(5)
3,431
Non-interest expense
3,004
1,340
542
63
4,949
8,558
3,862
1,515
148
14,083
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
1,502
815
353
(483)
2,187
5,428
2,343
941
(1,016)
7,696
Income tax provision (benefit)
356
193
83
(139)
493
1,291
555
223
(501)
1,568
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 1,146
$ 622
$ 270
$ (344)
$ 1,694
$ 4,137
$ 1,788
$ 718
$ (515)
$ 6,128
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
(Dollars in millions)
Credit Card
Consumer
Commercial
Other(6)
Total
Net interest income (loss)
$ 3,899
$ 2,147
$ 635
$ (164)
$ 6,517
Non-interest income (loss)
1,410
96
272
(63)
1,715
Total net revenue (loss)
5,309
2,243
907
(227)
8,232
Provision for credit losses
581
281
222
1
1,085
Non-interest expense
2,771
1,286
485
41
4,583
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
1,957
676
200
(269)
2,564
Income tax provision (benefit)
466
160
48
(141)
533
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 1,491
$ 516
$ 152
$ (128)
$ 2,031
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
(Dollars in millions)
Credit Card
Consumer
Commercial
Other(6)
Total
Credit Card
Consumer
Commercial
Other(6)
Total
Net interest income (loss)
$ 3,620
$ 2,159
$ 578
$ (201)
$ 6,156
$ 10,209
$ 6,290
$ 1,558
$ (336)
$ 17,721
Non-interest income (loss)
1,263
127
306
(22)
1,674
3,545
412
803
(164)
4,596
Total net revenue (loss)
4,883
2,286
884
(223)
7,830
13,754
6,702
2,361
(500)
22,317
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
(198)
(91)
(53)
—
(342)
(1,325)
(523)
(475)
(2)
(2,325)
Non-interest expense
2,424
1,186
459
117
4,186
6,822
3,426
1,295
349
11,892
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
2,657
1,191
478
(340)
3,986
8,257
3,799
1,541
(847)
12,750
Income tax provision (benefit)
627
282
113
(140)
882
1,952
897
364
(431)
2,782
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 2,030
$ 909
$ 365
$ (200)
$ 3,104
$ 6,305
$ 2,902
$ 1,177
$ (416)
$ 9,968
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business
2022 Q3 vs.
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
Q3
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2022
Q2
2021
Q3
2022
2021
2022 vs.
2021
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
Credit Card
Earnings:
Net interest income
$ 4,313
$ 3,899
$ 3,839
$ 3,865
$ 3,620
11 %
19 %
$ 12,051
$ 10,209
18 %
Non-interest income
1,454
1,410
1,458
1,261
1,263
3
15
4,322
3,545
22
Total net revenue
5,767
5,309
5,297
5,126
4,883
9
18
16,373
13,754
19
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
1,261
581
545
423
(198)
117
**
2,387
(1,325)
**
Non-interest expense
3,004
2,771
2,783
2,799
2,424
8
24
8,558
6,822
25
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
1,502
1,957
1,969
1,904
2,657
(23)
(43)
5,428
8,257
(34)
Income tax provision
356
466
469
451
627
(24)
(43)
1,291
1,952
(34)
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 1,146
$ 1,491
$ 1,500
$ 1,453
$ 2,030
(23)
(44)
$ 4,137
$ 6,305
(34)
Selected performance metrics:
Period-end loans held for investment
$ 126,913
$ 120,880
$ 113,962
$ 114,772
$ 105,030
5
21
$ 126,913
$ 105,030
21
Average loans held for investment
123,357
115,835
111,480
108,588
102,046
6
21
116,934
100,757
16
Average yield on loans outstanding(1)
16.74 %
15.24 %
14.97 %
14.94 %
14.88 %
150 bps
186 bps
15.67 %
14.47 %
120 bps
Total net revenue margin(7)
18.70
18.33
18.56
18.11
18.33
37
37
18.53
17.70
83
Net charge-off rate
2.25
2.34
2.18
1.42
1.43
(9)
82
2.26
2.08
18
30+ day performing delinquency rate
3.01
2.42
2.38
2.28
2.00
59
101
3.01
2.00
101
30+ day delinquency rate
3.02
2.42
2.39
2.29
2.00
60
102
3.02
2.00
102
Nonperforming loan rate(3)
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
—
—
0.01
0.01
—
Purchase volume(8)
$ 149,497
$ 148,491
$ 133,662
$ 149,982
$ 136,614
1 %
9 %
$ 431,650
$ 377,623
14 %
2022 Q3 vs.
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
2022
Q3
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2022
Q2
2021
Q3
2022
2021
2022 vs.
2021
Domestic Card
Earnings:
Net interest income
$ 4,065
$ 3,651
$ 3,620
$ 3,558
$ 3,319
11 %
22 %
$ 11,336
$ 9,358
21 %
Non-interest income
1,383
1,340
1,248
1,190
1,200
3
15
3,971
3,342
19
Total net revenue
5,448
4,991
4,868
4,748
4,519
9
21
15,307
12,700
21
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
1,167
494
559
384
(200)
136
**
2,220
(1,252)
**
Non-interest expense
2,803
2,594
2,564
2,564
2,191
8
28
7,961
6,148
29
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
1,478
1,903
1,745
1,800
2,528
(22)
(42)
5,126
7,804
(34)
Income tax provision
351
450
414
424
597
(22)
(41)
1,215
1,842
(34)
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 1,127
$ 1,453
$ 1,331
$ 1,376
$ 1,931
(22)
(42)
$ 3,911
$ 5,962
(34)
Selected performance metrics:
Period-end loans held for investment
$ 121,279
$ 115,004
$ 107,987
$ 108,723
$ 99,258
5
22
$ 121,279
$ 99,258
22
Average loans held for investment
117,467
109,962
105,536
102,717
96,309
7
22
111,032
93,493
19
Average yield on loans outstanding(1)
16.61 %
15.03 %
14.82 %
14.86 %
14.80 %
158 bps
181 bps
15.51 %
14.36 %
115 bps
Total net revenue margin(7)
18.55
18.16
18.28
18.14
18.40
39
15
18.33
17.74
59
Net charge-off rate (2)
2.20
2.26
2.12
1.49
1.36
(6)
84
2.19
2.05
14
30+ day performing delinquency rate
2.97
2.35
2.32
2.22
1.93
62
104
2.97
1.93
104
Purchase volume(8)
$ 145,805
$ 144,668
$ 126,284
$ 138,825
$ 126,057
1 %
16 %
$ 416,757
$ 348,472
20 %
Refreshed FICO scores:(9)
Greater than 660
70 %
70 %
70 %
71 %
71 %
—
(1)
70 %
71 %
(1)
660 or below
30
30
30
29
29
—
1
30
29
1
Total
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 11: Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business
2022 Q3 vs.
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
Q3
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2022
Q2
2021
Q3
2022
2021
2022 vs.
2021
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
Consumer Banking
Earnings:
Net interest income
$ 2,311
$ 2,147
$ 2,113
$ 2,158
$ 2,159
8 %
7 %
$ 6,571
$ 6,290
4 %
Non-interest income
129
96
105
142
127
34
2
330
412
(20)
Total net revenue
2,440
2,243
2,218
2,300
2,286
9
7
6,901
6,702
3
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
285
281
130
2
(91)
1
**
696
(523)
**
Non-interest expense
1,340
1,286
1,236
1,285
1,186
4
13
3,862
3,426
13
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
815
676
852
1,013
1,191
21
(32)
2,343
3,799
(38)
Income tax provision
193
160
202
239
282
21
(32)
555
897
(38)
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 622
$ 516
$ 650
$ 774
$ 909
21
(32)
$ 1,788
$ 2,902
(38)
Selected performance metrics:
Period-end loans held for investment
$ 81,199
$ 81,531
$ 80,330
$ 77,646
$ 77,112
—
5
$ 81,199
$ 77,112
5
Average loans held for investment
81,339
80,981
78,689
77,444
75,996
—
7
80,346
72,669
11
Average yield on loans held for investment(1)
7.20 %
7.08 %
7.17 %
7.55 %
7.78 %
12 bps
(58) bps
7.15 %
7.97 %
(82) bps
Auto loan originations
$ 8,289
$ 10,328
$ 11,713
$ 9,721
$ 11,570
(20) %
(28) %
$ 30,330
$ 33,362
(9) %
Period-end deposits
256,661
255,904
258,359
256,407
252,387
—
2
256,661
252,387
2
Average deposits
255,843
254,336
255,265
253,372
251,307
1
2
255,150
251,105
2
Average deposits interest rate
0.79 %
0.38 %
0.29 %
0.30 %
0.30 %
41 bps
49 bps
0.49 %
0.32 %
17 bps
Net charge-off rate
1.10
0.67
0.75
0.75
0.27
43
83
0.84
0.24
60
30+ day performing delinquency rate
4.77
4.39
3.78
4.26
3.58
38
119
4.77
3.58
119
30+ day delinquency rate
5.28
4.81
4.13
4.66
3.88
47
140
5.28
3.88
140
Nonperforming loan rate(3)
0.64
0.54
0.46
0.50
0.42
10
22
0.64
0.42
22
Nonperforming asset rate(4)
0.71
0.60
0.52
0.56
0.47
11
24
0.71
0.47
24
Auto—At origination FICO scores:(10)
Greater than 660
52 %
52 %
51 %
50 %
49 %
—
3 %
52 %
49 %
3 %
621 - 660
20
20
20
20
20
—
—
20
20
—
620 or below
28
28
29
30
31
—
(3)
28
31
(3)
Total
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
100 %
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 12: Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business
2022 Q3 vs.
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
Q3
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2022
Q2
2021
Q3
2022
2021
2022 vs.
2021
(Dollars in millions, except as noted)
Commercial Banking
Earnings:
Net interest income
$ 699
$ 635
$ 607
$ 595
$ 578
10 %
21 %
$ 1,941
$ 1,558
25 %
Non-interest income
319
272
277
345
306
17
4
868
803
8
Total net revenue(6)
1,018
907
884
940
884
12
15
2,809
2,361
19
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
123
222
8
(44)
(53)
(45)
**
353
(475)
**
Non-interest expense
542
485
488
520
459
12
18
1,515
1,295
17
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
353
200
388
464
478
77
(26)
941
1,541
(39)
Income tax provision
83
48
92
109
113
73
(27)
223
364
(39)
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
$ 270
$ 152
$ 296
$ 355
$ 365
78
(26)
$ 718
$ 1,177
(39)
Selected performance metrics:
Period-end loans held for investment
$ 95,831
$ 93,973
$ 86,174
$ 84,922
$ 79,248
2
21
$ 95,831
$ 79,248
21
Average loans held for investment
95,490
89,294
85,173
81,127
75,059
7
27
90,024
74,441
21
Average yield on loans held for investment(1)(6)
4.40 %
3.18 %
2.66 %
2.71 %
2.77 %
122 bps
163 bps
3.44 %
2.75 %
69 bps
Period-end deposits
$ 41,058
$ 38,844
$ 45,232
$ 44,809
$ 43,347
6 %
(5) %
$ 41,058
$ 43,347
(5) %
Average deposits
39,799
40,536
45,008
44,206
42,729
(2)
(7)
41,762
41,725
—
Average deposits interest rate
0.83 %
0.19 %
0.12 %
0.12 %
0.15 %
64 bps
68 bps
0.37 %
0.15 %
22 bps
Net charge-off (recovery) rate
0.05
0.14
0.06
(0.02)
0.05
(9)
—
0.08
0.01
7
Nonperforming loan rate(3)
0.57
0.70
0.81
0.82
0.76
(13)
(19)
0.57
0.76
(19)
Nonperforming asset rate(4)
0.57
0.70
0.81
0.82
0.76
(13)
(19)
0.57
0.76
(19)
Risk category:(11)
Noncriticized
$ 89,559
$ 88,349
$ 80,586
$ 79,014
$ 73,218
1 %
22 %
$ 89,559
$ 73,218
22 %
Criticized performing
5,722
4,969
4,893
5,209
5,429
15
5
5,722
5,429
5
Criticized nonperforming
550
655
695
699
601
(16)
(8)
550
601
(8)
Total commercial banking loans
$ 95,831
$ 93,973
$ 86,174
$ 84,922
$ 79,248
2
21
$ 95,831
$ 79,248
21
Risk category as a percentage of period-end loans held for investment:(11)
Noncriticized
93.46 %
94.01 %
93.51 %
93.05 %
92.39 %
(55) bps
107 bps
93.46 %
92.39 %
107 bps
Criticized performing
5.97
5.29
5.68
6.13
6.85
68
(88)
5.97
6.85
(88)
Criticized nonperforming
0.57
0.70
0.81
0.82
0.76
(13)
(19)
0.57
0.76
(19)
Total commercial banking loans
100.00 %
100.00 %
100.00 %
100.00 %
100.00 %
100.00 %
100.00 %
CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 13: Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total
2022 Q3 vs.
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
Q3
2022
Q2
2022
Q1
2021
Q4
2021
Q3
2022
Q2
2021
Q3
2022
2021
2022 vs.
2021
(Dollars in millions)
Other
Earnings:
Net interest loss
$ (320)
$ (164)
$ (162)
$ (168)
$ (201)
95 %
59 %
$ (646)
$ (336)
92 %
Non-interest loss
(100)
(63)
(64)
(80)
(22)
59
**
(227)
(164)
38
Total net loss(6)
(420)
(227)
(226)
(248)
(223)
85
88
(873)
(500)
75
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
—
1
(6)
—
—
**
—
(5)
(2)
150
Non-interest expense(12)
63
41
44
74
117
54
(46)
148
349
(58)
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(483)
(269)
(264)
(322)
(340)
80
42
(1,016)
(847)
20
Income tax benefit
(139)
(141)
(221)
(166)
(140)
(1)
(1)
(501)
(431)
16
Loss from continuing operations, net of tax
$ (344)
$ (128)
$ (43)
$ (156)
$ (200)
169
72
$ (515)
$ (416)
24
Selected performance metrics:
Period-end deposits
$ 19,474
$ 13,137
$ 9,838
$ 9,764
$ 10,204
48
91
$ 19,474
$ 10,204
91
Average deposits
16,286
11,082
9,324
9,694
10,999
47
48
12,256
13,272
(8)
Total
Earnings:
Net interest income
$ 7,003
$ 6,517
$ 6,397
$ 6,450
$ 6,156
7 %
14 %
$ 19,917
$ 17,721
12 %
Non-interest income
1,802
1,715
1,776
1,668
1,674
5
8
5,293
4,596
15
Total net revenue
8,805
8,232
8,173
8,118
7,830
7
12
25,210
22,317
13
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
1,669
1,085
677
381
(342)
54
**
3,431
(2,325)
**
Non-interest expense
4,949
4,583
4,551
4,678
4,186
8
18
14,083
11,892
18
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
2,187
2,564
2,945
3,059
3,986
(15)