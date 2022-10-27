Capital One Reports Third Quarter 2022 Net Income of $1.7 billion, or $4.20 per share

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the third quarter of 2022 of $1.7 billion, or $4.20 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $2.0 billion, or $4.96 per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2022, and with net income of $3.1 billion, or $6.78 per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2021.

"We delivered strong growth and revenue in the third quarter, and we continue to see opportunities to lean into marketing and resilient asset growth that can deliver sustained revenue annuities," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. "We're in a strong position to deliver compelling long-term shareholder value as modern digital technology continues to transform banking."

All comparisons below are for the third quarter of 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2022 unless otherwise noted.

Third Quarter 2022 Income Statement Summary:

Total net revenue increased 7 percent to $8.8 billion .

. Total non-interest expense increased 8 percent to $4.9 billion :

: 2 percent decrease in marketing.



11 percent increase in operating expenses.

Pre-provision earnings increased 6 percent to $3.9 billion . (1)

. Provision for credit losses increased $584 million to $1.7 billion :

to : Net charge-offs of $931 million .

.

$734 million loan reserve build.

loan reserve build. Net interest margin of 6.80 percent, an increase of 26 basis points.

Efficiency ratio of 56.21 percent.

Operating efficiency ratio of 45.10 percent.

Third Quarter 2022 Balance Sheet Summary:

Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III Standardized Approach of 12.2 percent at September 30, 2022 .

. Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter increased $7.6 billion , or 3 percent, to $303.9 billion .

, or 3 percent, to . Credit Card period-end loans increased $6.0 billion , or 5 percent, to $126.9 billion .

, or 5 percent, to .

Domestic Card period-end loans increased $6.3 billion , or 5 percent, to $121.3 billion .

, or 5 percent, to .

Consumer Banking period-end loans decreased $332 million , or less than 1 percent, to $81.2 billion .

, or less than 1 percent, to .

Auto period-end loans decreased $346 million , or less than 1 percent, to $79.6 billion .

, or less than 1 percent, to .

Commercial Banking period-end loans increased $1.9 billion , or 2 percent, to $95.8 billion .

, or 2 percent, to . Average loans held for investment in the quarter increased $14.1 billion , or 5 percent, to $300.2 billion .

, or 5 percent, to . Credit Card average loans increased $7.5 billion , or 6 percent, to $123.4 billion .

, or 6 percent, to .

Domestic Card average loans increased $7.5 billion , or 7 percent, to $117.5 billion .

, or 7 percent, to .

Consumer Banking average loans increased $358 million , or less than 1 percent, to $81.3 billion .

, or less than 1 percent, to .

Auto average loans increased $428 million , or 1 percent, to $79.7 billion .

, or 1 percent, to .

Commercial Banking average loans increased $6.2 billion , or 7 percent, to $95.5 billion .

, or 7 percent, to . Period-end total deposits increased $9.3 billion , or 3 percent, to $317.2 billion , while average deposits increased $6.0 billion , or 2 percent, to $311.9 billion .

, or 3 percent, to , while average deposits increased , or 2 percent, to . Interest-bearing deposits rate paid increased 56 basis points to 1.00 percent.

(1) Pre-provision earnings is calculated based on the sum of net interest income and non-interest income, less non-interest expense for the period. Management believes that this financial metric is useful in enabling investors and others to assess the Company's ability to generate income to cover credit losses through a credit cycle, which can vary significantly between periods.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated

























2022 Q3 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2021 Q3

2022 Q2

2021 Q3

2022

2021

2022 vs. 2021



















Income Statement







































Net interest income

$ 7,003

$ 6,517

$ 6,397

$ 6,450

$ 6,156

7 %

14 %

$ 19,917

$ 17,721

12 % Non-interest income

1,802

1,715

1,776

1,668

1,674

5

8

5,293

4,596

15 Total net revenue(1)

8,805

8,232

8,173

8,118

7,830

7

12

25,210

22,317

13 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

1,669

1,085

677

381

(342)

54

**

3,431

(2,325)

** Non-interest expense:







































Marketing

978

1,003

918

999

751

(2)

30

2,899

1,872

55 Operating expense

3,971

3,580

3,633

3,679

3,435

11

16

11,184

10,020

12 Total non-interest expense

4,949

4,583

4,551

4,678

4,186

8

18

14,083

11,892

18 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

2,187

2,564

2,945

3,059

3,986

(15)

(45)

7,696

12,750

(40) Income tax provision

493

533

542

633

882

(8)

(44)

1,568

2,782

(44) Income from continuing operations, net of tax

1,694

2,031

2,403

2,426

3,104

(17)

(45)

6,128

9,968

(39) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

—

—

—

(1)

—

—

—

—

(3)

** Net income

1,694

2,031

2,403

2,425

3,104

(17)

(45)

6,128

9,965

(39) Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(21)

(25)

(28)

(21)

(26)

(16)

(19)

(74)

(84)

(12) Preferred stock dividends

(57)

(57)

(57)

(74)

(79)

—

(28)

(171)

(200)

(15) Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)

—

—

—

(34)

(12)

—

**

—

(12)

** Net income available to common stockholders

$ 1,616

$ 1,949

$ 2,318

$ 2,296

$ 2,987

(17)

(46)

$ 5,883

$ 9,669

(39) Common Share Statistics







































Basic earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income from continuing operations

$ 4.21

$ 4.98

$ 5.65

$ 5.43

$ 6.81

(15) %

(38) %

$ 14.90

$ 21.53

(31) % Income (loss) from discontinued operations

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

(0.01)

** Net income per basic common share

$ 4.21

$ 4.98

$ 5.65

$ 5.43

$ 6.81

(15)

(38)

$ 14.90

$ 21.52

(31) Diluted earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income from continuing operations

$ 4.20

$ 4.96

$ 5.62

$ 5.41

$ 6.78

(15) %

(38) %

$ 14.84

$ 21.45

(31) % Income (loss) from discontinued operations

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

(0.01)

** Net income per diluted common share

$ 4.20

$ 4.96

$ 5.62

$ 5.41

$ 6.78

(15)

(38)

$ 14.84

$ 21.44

(31) Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):







































Basic

383.4

391.2

410.4

422.5

438.8

(2) %

(13) %

394.9

449.2

(12) % Diluted

384.6

392.6

412.2

424.3

440.5

(2)

(13)

396.4

450.9

(12) Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)

382.0

383.8

399.0

413.9

430.4

—

(11)

382.0

430.4

(11) Dividends declared and paid per common share

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

$ 0.60

$ 1.20

—

(50)

$ 1.80

$ 2.00

(10) Tangible book value per common share (period-end)(4)

81.38

87.84

91.77

99.74

99.60

(7)

(18)

81.38

99.60

(18)



























2022 Q3 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in millions)

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2021 Q3

2022 Q2

2021 Q3

2022

2021

2022 vs. 2021



















Balance Sheet (Period-End)







































Loans held for investment

$ 303,943

$ 296,384

$ 280,466

$ 277,340

$ 261,390

3 %

16 %

$ 303,943

$ 261,390

16 % Interest-earning assets

415,262

406,565

398,241

397,341

387,208

2

7

415,262

387,208

7 Total assets

444,232

440,288

434,195

432,381

425,377

1

4

444,232

425,377

4 Interest-bearing deposits

282,802

270,881

275,648

272,937

269,134

4

5

282,802

269,134

5 Total deposits

317,193

307,885

313,429

310,980

305,938

3

4

317,193

305,938

4 Borrowings

54,607

58,938

45,358

43,086

37,501

(7)

46

54,607

37,501

46 Common equity

46,015

48,564

51,499

56,184

57,632

(5)

(20)

46,015

57,632

(20) Total stockholders' equity

50,861

53,410

56,345

61,029

63,544

(5)

(20)

50,861

63,544

(20) Balance Sheet (Average Balances)







































Loans held for investment

$ 300,186

$ 286,110

$ 275,342

$ 267,159

$ 253,101

5 %

19 %

$ 287,304

$ 247,867

16 % Interest-earning assets

412,171

398,934

394,082

390,868

387,766

3

6

401,793

388,820

3 Total assets

447,088

435,327

430,372

427,845

424,506

3

5

437,523

423,457

3 Interest-bearing deposits

275,900

268,104

271,823

269,951

269,278

3

2

271,957

272,022

— Total deposits

311,928

305,954

309,597

307,272

305,035

2

2

309,168

306,102

1 Borrowings

58,628

53,208

42,277

39,943

37,464

10

56

51,431

38,134

35 Common equity

49,696

49,319

54,591

56,946

58,230

1

(15)

51,184

56,972

(10) Total stockholders' equity

54,541

54,165

59,437

62,498

64,682

1

(16)

56,030

62,575

(10)

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated

























2022 Q3 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2021 Q3

2022 Q2

2021 Q3

2022

2021

2022 vs. 2021



















Performance Metrics







































Net interest income growth (period over period)

7 %

2 %

(1) %

5 %

7 %

**

**

12 %

4 %

** Non-interest income growth (period over period)

5

(3)

6

—

3

**

**

15

11

** Total net revenue growth (period over period)

7

1

1

4

6

**

**

13

5

** Total net revenue margin(5)

8.55

8.25

8.30

8.31

8.08

30 bps

47 bps

8.37

7.65

72 bps Net interest margin(6)

6.80

6.54

6.49

6.60

6.35

26

45

6.61

6.08

53 Return on average assets

1.52

1.87

2.23

2.27

2.92

(35)

(140)

1.87

3.14

(127) Return on average tangible assets(7)

1.57

1.93

2.31

2.35

3.03

(36)

(146)

1.93

3.25

(132) Return on average common equity(8)

13.01

15.81

16.98

16.13

20.52

(3) %

(8) %

15.33

22.64

(7) % Return on average tangible common equity(9)

18.59

22.63

23.36

21.82

27.50

(4)

(9)

21.62

30.57

(9) Non-interest expense as a percentage of average loans held for investment

6.59

6.41

6.61

7.00

6.62

18 bps

(3) bps

6.54

6.40

14 bps Efficiency ratio(10)

56.21

55.67

55.68

57.63

53.46

54

275

55.86

53.29

257 Operating efficiency ratio(11)

45.10

43.49

44.45

45.32

43.87

161

123

44.36

44.90

(54) Effective income tax rate for continuing operations

22.5

20.8

18.4

20.7

22.1

170

40

20.4

21.8

(140) Employees (period-end, in thousands)

55.1

53.6

51.5

50.8

50.8

3 %

8 %

55.1

50.8

8 % Credit Quality Metrics







































Allowance for credit losses

$ 12,209

$ 11,491

$ 11,308

$ 11,430

$ 11,573

6 %

5 %

$ 12,209

$ 11,573

5 % Allowance coverage ratio

4.02 %

3.88 %

4.03 %

4.12 %

4.43 %

14 bps

(41) bps

4.02 %

4.43 %

(41) bps Net charge-offs

$ 931

$ 845

$ 767

$ 527

$ 426

10 %

119 %

$ 2,543

$ 1,707

49 % Net charge-off rate(12)

1.24 %

1.18 %

1.11 %

0.79 %

0.67 %

6 bps

57 bps

1.18 %

0.92 %

26 bps 30+ day performing delinquency rate

2.58

2.36

2.08

2.25

1.97

22

61

2.58

1.97

61 30+ day delinquency rate

2.78

2.54

2.21

2.41

2.13

24

65

2.78

2.13

65 Capital Ratios(13)







































Common equity Tier 1 capital

12.2 %

12.1 %

12.7 %

13.1 %

13.8 %

10 bps

(160) bps

12.2 %

13.8 %

(160) bps Tier 1 capital

13.6

13.5

14.1

14.5

15.7

10

(210)

13.6

15.7

(210) Total capital

15.7

15.7

16.4

16.9

18.2

—

(250)

15.7

18.2

(250) Tier 1 leverage

11.0

11.1

11.3

11.6

12.2

(10)

(120)

11.0

12.2

(120) Tangible common equity ("TCE")(14)

7.2

7.9

8.7

9.9

10.4

(70)

(320)

7.2

10.4

(320)

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income

























2022 Q3 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2021 Q3

2022 Q2

2021 Q3

2022

2021

2022 vs. 2021



















Interest income:







































Loans, including loans held for sale

$ 7,578

$ 6,605

$ 6,367

$ 6,451

$ 6,205

15 %

22 %

$ 20,550

$ 17,812

15 % Investment securities

499

435

402

368

317

15

57

1,336

1,078

24 Other

123

55

15

12

16

124

**

193

48

** Total interest income

8,200

7,095

6,784

6,831

6,538

16

25

22,079

18,938

17 Interest expense:







































Deposits

689

293

218

222

228

135

**

1,200

734

63 Securitized debt obligations

120

65

29

30

29

85

**

214

89

140 Senior and subordinated notes

319

194

131

121

116

64

175

644

367

75 Other borrowings

69

26

9

8

9

165

**

104

27

** Total interest expense

1,197

578

387

381

382

107

**

2,162

1,217

78 Net interest income

7,003

6,517

6,397

6,450

6,156

7

14

19,917

17,721

12 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

1,669

1,085

677

381

(342)

54

**

3,431

(2,325)

** Net interest income after provision for credit losses

5,334

5,432

5,720

6,069

6,498

(2)

(18)

16,486

20,046

(18) Non-interest income:







































Interchange fees, net

1,195

1,201

1,033

1,005

1,022

—

17

3,429

2,855

20 Service charges and other customer-related fees

415

415

400

435

407

—

2

1,230

1,143

8 Other

192

99

343

228

245

94

(22)

634

598

6 Total non-interest income

1,802

1,715

1,776

1,668

1,674

5

8

5,293

4,596

15 Non-interest expense:







































Salaries and associate benefits

2,187

1,946

2,026

1,941

1,852

12

18

6,159

5,480

12 Occupancy and equipment

502

481

513

527

481

4

4

1,496

1,476

1 Marketing

978

1,003

918

999

751

(2)

30

2,899

1,872

55 Professional services

471

458

397

449

358

3

32

1,326

991

34 Communications and data processing

349

339

339

326

319

3

9

1,027

936

10 Amortization of intangibles

17

14

14

13

5

21

**

45

16

181 Other

445

342

344

423

420

30

6

1,131

1,121

1 Total non-interest expense

4,949

4,583

4,551

4,678

4,186

8

18

14,083

11,892

18 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

2,187

2,564

2,945

3,059

3,986

(15)

(45)

7,696

12,750

(40) Income tax provision

493

533

542

633

882

(8)

(44)

1,568

2,782

(44) Income from continuing operations, net of tax

1,694

2,031

2,403

2,426

3,104

(17)

(45)

6,128

9,968

(39) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

—

—

—

(1)

—

—

—

—

(3)

** Net income

1,694

2,031

2,403

2,425

3,104

(17)

(45)

6,128

9,965

(39) Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities(2)

(21)

(25)

(28)

(21)

(26)

(16)

(19)

(74)

(84)

(12) Preferred stock dividends

(57)

(57)

(57)

(74)

(79)

—

(28)

(171)

(200)

(15) Issuance cost for redeemed preferred stock(3)

—

—

—

(34)

(12)

—

**

—

(12)

** Net income available to common stockholders

$ 1,616

$ 1,949

$ 2,318

$ 2,296

$ 2,987

(17)

(46)

$ 5,883

$ 9,669

(39)





















































































































































2022 Q3 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2021 Q3

2022 Q2

2021 Q3

2022

2021

2022 vs. 2021



















Basic earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income from continuing operations

$ 4.21

$ 4.98

$ 5.65

$ 5.43

$ 6.81

(15) %

(38) %

$ 14.90

$ 21.53

(31) % Income (loss) from discontinued operations

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

(0.01)

** Net income per basic common share

$ 4.21

$ 4.98

$ 5.65

$ 5.43

$ 6.81

(15)

(38)

$ 14.90

$ 21.52

(31) Diluted earnings per common share:(2)







































Net income from continuing operations

$ 4.20

$ 4.96

$ 5.62

$ 5.41

$ 6.78

(15)

(38)

$ 14.84

$ 21.45

(31) Income (loss) from discontinued operations

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

—

(0.01)

** Net income per diluted common share

$ 4.20

$ 4.96

$ 5.62

$ 5.41

$ 6.78

(15)

(38)

$ 14.84

$ 21.44

(31) Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):







































Basic common shares

383.4

391.2

410.4

422.5

438.8

(2)

(13)

394.9

449.2

(12) Diluted common shares

384.6

392.6

412.2

424.3

440.5

(2)

(13)

396.4

450.9

(12)

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets

























2022 Q3 vs.



2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2021 Q3

2022 Q2

2021 Q3 (Dollars in millions)













Assets:



























Cash and cash equivalents:



























Cash and due from banks

$ 3,716

$ 4,825

$ 5,107

$ 4,164

$ 5,444

(23) %

(32) % Interest-bearing deposits and other short-term investments

21,176

16,728

21,697

17,582

21,180

27

— Total cash and cash equivalents

24,892

21,553

26,804

21,746

26,624

15

(7) Restricted cash for securitization investors

399

697

281

308

234

(43)

71 Securities available for sale

75,303

83,022

89,076

95,261

98,149

(9)

(23) Loans held for investment:



























Unsecuritized loans held for investment

277,576

271,339

257,505

252,468

238,475

2

16 Loans held in consolidated trusts

26,367

25,045

22,961

24,872

22,915

5

15 Total loans held for investment

303,943

296,384

280,466

277,340

261,390

3

16 Allowance for credit losses

(12,209)

(11,491)

(11,308)

(11,430)

(11,573)

6

5 Net loans held for investment

291,734

284,893

269,158

265,910

249,817

2

17 Loans held for sale

1,729

875

1,155

5,888

6,300

98

(73) Premises and equipment, net

4,265

4,238

4,238

4,210

4,204

1

1 Interest receivable

1,853

1,611

1,479

1,460

1,418

15

31 Goodwill

14,771

14,778

14,784

14,782

14,652

—

1 Other assets

29,286

28,621

27,220

22,816

23,979

2

22 Total assets

$ 444,232

$ 440,288

$ 434,195

$ 432,381

$ 425,377

1

4





















































2022 Q3 vs.



2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2021 Q3

2022 Q2

2021 Q3 (Dollars in millions)













Liabilities:



























Interest payable

$ 433

$ 333

$ 261

$ 281

$ 241

30 %

80 % Deposits:



























Non-interest-bearing deposits

34,391

37,004

37,781

38,043

36,804

(7)

(7) Interest-bearing deposits

282,802

270,881

275,648

272,937

269,134

4

5 Total deposits

317,193

307,885

313,429

310,980

305,938

3

4 Securitized debt obligations

15,926

17,466

13,740

14,994

12,635

(9)

26 Other debt:



























Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under agreements to repurchase

528

440

594

820

825

20

(36) Senior and subordinated notes

30,615

30,489

26,976

27,219

23,983

—

28 Other borrowings

7,538

10,543

4,048

53

58

(29)

** Total other debt

38,681

41,472

31,618

28,092

24,866

(7)

56 Other liabilities

21,138

19,722

18,802

17,005

18,153

7

16 Total liabilities

393,371

386,878

377,850

371,352

361,833

2

9





























Stockholders' equity:



























Preferred stock

0

0

0

0

0

—

— Common stock

7

7

7

7

7

—

— Additional paid-in capital, net

34,579

34,425

34,286

34,112

35,051

—

(1) Retained earnings

56,240

54,836

53,099

51,006

48,944

3

15 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(10,704)

(6,916)

(4,093)

374

1,360

55

** Treasury stock, at cost

(29,261)

(28,942)

(26,954)

(24,470)

(21,818)

1

34 Total stockholders' equity

50,861

53,410

56,345

61,029

63,544

(5)

(20) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 444,232

$ 440,288

$ 434,195

$ 432,381

$ 425,377

1

4

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)



(1) Total net revenue was reduced by $222 million in Q3 2022, $211 million in Q2 2022, $192 million in Q1 2022, $151 million in Q4 2021 and $123 million in Q3 2021 for credit card finance charges and fees charged-off as uncollectible. (2) Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities and earnings per share are computed independently for each period. Accordingly, the sum of each quarterly amount may not agree to the year-to-date total. We also provide adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (3) On September 1, 2021, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series E, which reduced our net income available to common shareholders by $12 million in Q3 2021. On December 1, 2021, we redeemed all outstanding shares of our fixed rate 5.20% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series G and our fixed rate 6.00% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock Series H, which together reduced our net income available to common shareholders by $34 million in Q4 2021. (4) Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by common shares outstanding. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (5) Total net revenue margin is calculated based on annualized total net revenue for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. (6) Net interest margin is calculated based on annualized net interest income for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period. (7) Return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax, for the period divided by average tangible assets for the period. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (8) Return on average common equity is calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average common equity. Our calculation of return on average common equity may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. (9) Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average TCE. Our calculation of return on average TCE may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. (10) Efficiency ratio is calculated based on total non-interest expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (11) Operating efficiency ratio is calculated based on operating expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted operating efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures. (12) Net charge-off rate is calculated based on annualized net charge-offs for the period divided by average loans held for investment for the period. (13) Capital ratios as of the end of Q3 2022 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for information on the calculation of each of these ratios. (14) TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures. ** Not meaningful.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin





2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2021 Q3 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate(1)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate(1)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets:



































Loans, including loans held for sale

$ 300,952

$ 7,578

10.07 %

$ 287,134

$ 6,605

9.20 %

$ 260,235

$ 6,205

9.54 % Investment securities

88,666

499

2.25

92,062

435

1.89

98,802

317

1.28 Cash equivalents and other

22,553

123

2.19

19,738

55

1.10

28,729

16

0.22 Total interest-earning assets

$ 412,171

$ 8,200

7.96

$ 398,934

$ 7,095

7.11

$ 387,766

$ 6,538

6.74 Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing deposits

$ 275,900

$ 689

1.00

$ 268,104

$ 293

0.44

$ 269,278

$ 228

0.34 Securitized debt obligations

17,108

120

2.81

15,041

65

1.73

12,420

29

0.93 Senior and subordinated notes

30,962

319

4.13

28,919

194

2.68

24,241

116

1.91 Other borrowings and liabilities

12,296

69

2.20

10,922

26

0.98

2,357

9

1.49 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 336,266

$ 1,197

1.42

$ 322,986

$ 578

0.72

$ 308,296

$ 382

0.49 Net interest income/spread





$ 7,003

6.53





$ 6,517

6.40





$ 6,156

6.25 Impact of non-interest-bearing funding









0.27









0.14









0.10 Net interest margin









6.80 %









6.54 %









6.35 %











































Nine Months Ended September 30,















2022

2021 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)













Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate(1)

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets:



































Loans, including loans held for sale













$ 289,116

$ 20,550

9.48 %

$ 252,113

$ 17,812

9.42 % Investment securities













91,788

1,336

1.94

99,059

1,078

1.45 Cash equivalents and other













20,889

193

1.23

37,648

48

0.17 Total interest-earning assets













$ 401,793

$ 22,079

7.33

$ 388,820

$ 18,938

6.49 Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing deposits













$ 271,957

$ 1,200

0.59

$ 272,022

$ 734

0.36 Securitized debt obligations













15,309

214

1.87

11,851

89

1.00 Senior and subordinated notes













28,804

644

2.98

25,555

367

1.92 Other borrowings and liabilities













8,982

104

1.53

2,256

27

1.59 Total interest-bearing liabilities













$ 325,052

$ 2,162

0.89

$ 311,684

$ 1,217

0.52 Net interest income/spread

















$ 19,917

6.44





$ 17,721

5.97 Impact of non-interest-bearing funding





















0.17









0.11 Net interest margin





















6.61 %









6.08 %

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics

























2022 Q3 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2021 Q3

2022 Q2

2021 Q3

2022

2021

2022 vs.

2021 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)













Loans Held for Investment (Period-End)







































Credit card:







































Domestic credit card

$ 121,279

$ 115,004

$ 107,987

$ 108,723

$ 99,258

5 %

22 %

$ 121,279

$ 99,258

22 % International card businesses

5,634

5,876

5,975

6,049

5,772

(4)

(2)

5,634

5,772

(2) Total credit card

126,913

120,880

113,962

114,772

105,030

5

21

126,913

105,030

21 Consumer banking:







































Auto

79,580

79,926

78,604

75,779

74,716

—

7

79,580

74,716

7 Retail banking

1,619

1,605

1,726

1,867

2,396

1

(32)

1,619

2,396

(32) Total consumer banking

81,199

81,531

80,330

77,646

77,112

—

5

81,199

77,112

5 Commercial banking:







































Commercial and multifamily real estate

38,225

37,845

34,354

35,262

33,096

1

15

38,225

33,096

15 Commercial and industrial

57,606

56,128

51,820

49,660

46,152

3

25

57,606

46,152

25 Total commercial banking

95,831

93,973

86,174

84,922

79,248

2

21

95,831

79,248

21 Total loans held for investment

$ 303,943

$ 296,384

$ 280,466

$ 277,340

$ 261,390

3

16

$ 303,943

$ 261,390

16 Loans Held for Investment (Average)







































Credit card:







































Domestic credit card

$ 117,467

$ 109,962

$ 105,536

$ 102,717

$ 96,309

7 %

22 %

$ 111,032

$ 93,493

19 % International card businesses

5,890

5,873

5,944

5,871

5,737

—

3

5,902

7,264

(19) Total credit card

123,357

115,835

111,480

108,588

102,046

6

21

116,934

100,757

16 Consumer banking:







































Auto

79,741

79,313

76,892

75,284

73,296

1

9

78,659

69,700

13 Retail banking

1,598

1,668

1,797

2,160

2,700

(4)

(41)

1,687

2,969

(43) Total consumer banking

81,339

80,981

78,689

77,444

75,996

—

7

80,346

72,669

11 Commercial banking:







































Commercial and multifamily real estate

38,230

35,754

34,671

33,591

30,314

7

26

36,231

30,100

20 Commercial and industrial

57,260

53,540

50,502

47,536

44,745

7

28

53,793

44,341

21 Total commercial banking

95,490

89,294

85,173

81,127

75,059

7

27

90,024

74,441

21 Total average loans held for investment

$ 300,186

$ 286,110

$ 275,342

$ 267,159

$ 253,101

5

19

$ 287,304

$ 247,867

16





























































































































































2022 Q3 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2021 Q3

2022 Q2

2021 Q3

2022

2021

2022 vs.

2021















Net Charge-Off (Recovery) Rates







































Credit card:







































Domestic credit card(2)

2.20 %

2.26 %

2.12 %

1.49 %

1.36 %

(6) bps

84 bps

2.19 %

2.05 %

14 bps International card businesses

3.30

3.82

3.20

0.14

2.72

(52)

58

3.44

2.45

99 Total credit card

2.25

2.34

2.18

1.42

1.43

(9)

82

2.26

2.08

18 Consumer banking:







































Auto

1.05

0.61

0.66

0.58

0.18

44

87

0.77

0.17

60 Retail banking

3.89

3.62

4.31

6.69

2.45

27

144

3.95

1.82

213 Total consumer banking

1.10

0.67

0.75

0.75

0.27

43

83

0.84

0.24

60 Commercial banking:







































Commercial and multifamily real estate

0.03

(0.08)

—

—

0.01

11

2

(0.02)

0.04

(6) Commercial and industrial

0.06

0.29

0.11

(0.03)

0.07

(23)

(1)

0.15

(0.01)

16 Total commercial banking

0.05

0.14

0.06

(0.02)

0.05

(9)

—

0.08

0.01

7 Total net charge-offs

1.24

1.18

1.11

0.79

0.67

6

57

1.18

0.92

26 30+ Day Performing Delinquency Rates







































Credit card:







































Domestic credit card

2.97 %

2.35 %

2.32 %

2.22 %

1.93 %

62 bps

104 bps

2.97 %

1.93 %

104 bps International card businesses

3.90

3.67

3.58

3.42

3.27

23

63

3.90

3.27

63 Total credit card

3.01

2.42

2.38

2.28

2.00

59

101

3.01

2.00

101 Consumer banking:







































Auto

4.85

4.47

3.85

4.32

3.65

38

120

4.85

3.65

120 Retail banking

0.84

0.67

0.74

1.92

1.15

17

(31)

0.84

1.15

(31) Total consumer banking

4.77

4.39

3.78

4.26

3.58

38

119

4.77

3.58

119 Nonperforming Loans and Nonperforming Assets

Rates(3)(4)







































Credit card:







































International card businesses

0.14 %

0.13 %

0.14 %

0.16 %

0.16 %

1 bps

(2) bps

0.14 %

0.16 %

(2) bps Total credit card

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

—

—

0.01

0.01

— Consumer banking:







































Auto

0.60

0.50

0.41

0.45

0.36

10

24

0.60

0.36

24 Retail banking

2.62

2.61

2.63

2.51

2.20

1

42

2.62

2.20

42 Total consumer banking

0.64

0.54

0.46

0.50

0.42

10

22

0.64

0.42

22 Commercial banking:







































Commercial and multifamily real estate

0.64

0.78

0.98

1.09

0.87

(14)

(23)

0.64

0.87

(23) Commercial and industrial

0.53

0.64

0.69

0.64

0.68

(11)

(15)

0.53

0.68

(15) Total commercial banking

0.57

0.70

0.81

0.82

0.76

(13)

(19)

0.57

0.76

(19) Total nonperforming loans

0.35

0.37

0.38

0.40

0.35

(2)

—

0.35

0.35

— Total nonperforming assets

0.37

0.39

0.40

0.41

0.37

(2)

—

0.37

0.37

—

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity





Three Months Ended September 30, 2022



Credit Card

Consumer Banking







(Dollars in millions)

Domestic

Card

International

Card

Businesses

Total Credit

Card

Auto

Retail

Banking

Total

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking

Total Allowance for credit losses:































Balance as of June 30, 2022

$ 7,840

$ 326

$ 8,166

$ 1,999

$ 48

$ 2,047

$ 1,278

$ 11,491 Charge-offs

(960)

(87)

(1,047)

(389)

(21)

(410)

(13)

(1,470) Recoveries

313

39

352

181

5

186

1

539 Net charge-offs

(647)

(48)

(695)

(208)

(16)

(224)

(12)

(931) Provision for credit losses

1,167

94

1,261

266

19

285

119

1,665 Allowance build for credit losses

520

46

566

58

3

61

107

734 Other changes(5)

10

(26)

(16)

—

—

—

—

(16) Balance as of September 30, 2022

8,370

346

8,716

2,057

51

2,108

1,385

12,209 Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:































Balance as of June 30, 2022

—

—

—

—

—

—

239

239 Provision for losses on unfunded lending commitments

—

—

—

—

—

—

4

4 Balance as of September 30, 2022

—

—

—

—

—

—

243

243 Combined allowance and reserve as of September 30, 2022

$ 8,370

$ 346

$ 8,716

$ 2,057

$ 51

$ 2,108

$ 1,628

$ 12,452





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022



Credit Card

Consumer Banking







(Dollars in millions)

Domestic

Card

International

Card

Businesses

Total Credit

Card

Auto

Retail

Banking

Total

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking

Total Allowance for credit losses:































Balance as of December 31, 2021

$ 7,968

$ 377

$ 8,345

$ 1,852

$ 66

$ 1,918

$ 1,167

$ 11,430 Charge-offs

(2,747)

(264)

(3,011)

(1,026)

(64)

(1,090)

(73)

(4,174) Recoveries

919

112

1,031

570

14

584

16

1,631 Net charge-offs

(1,828)

(152)

(1,980)

(456)

(50)

(506)

(57)

(2,543) Provision for credit losses

2,220

167

2,387

661

35

696

275

3,358 Allowance build (release) for credit losses

392

15

407

205

(15)

190

218

815 Other changes(5)

10

(46)

(36)

—

—

—

—

(36) Balance as of September 30, 2022

8,370

346

8,716

2,057

51

2,108

1,385

12,209 Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:































Balance as of December 31, 2021

—

—

—

—

—

—

165

165 Provision for losses on unfunded lending commitments

—

—

—

—

—

—

78

78 Balance as of September 30, 2022

—

—

—

—

—

—

243

243 Combined allowance and reserve as of September 30, 2022

$ 8,370

$ 346

$ 8,716

$ 2,057

$ 51

$ 2,108

$ 1,628

$ 12,452

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results





Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 (Dollars in millions)

Credit Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(6)

Other(6)

Total

Credit Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(6)

Other(6)

Total Net interest income (loss)

$ 4,313

$ 2,311

$ 699

$ (320)

$ 7,003

$ 12,051

$ 6,571

$ 1,941

$ (646)

$ 19,917 Non-interest income (loss)

1,454

129

319

(100)

1,802

4,322

330

868

(227)

5,293 Total net revenue (loss)

5,767

2,440

1,018

(420)

8,805

16,373

6,901

2,809

(873)

25,210 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

1,261

285

123

—

1,669

2,387

696

353

(5)

3,431 Non-interest expense

3,004

1,340

542

63

4,949

8,558

3,862

1,515

148

14,083 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

1,502

815

353

(483)

2,187

5,428

2,343

941

(1,016)

7,696 Income tax provision (benefit)

356

193

83

(139)

493

1,291

555

223

(501)

1,568 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 1,146

$ 622

$ 270

$ (344)

$ 1,694

$ 4,137

$ 1,788

$ 718

$ (515)

$ 6,128













































Three Months Ended June 30, 2022



















(Dollars in millions)

Credit Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(6)

Other(6)

Total



















Net interest income (loss)

$ 3,899

$ 2,147

$ 635

$ (164)

$ 6,517



















Non-interest income (loss)

1,410

96

272

(63)

1,715



















Total net revenue (loss)

5,309

2,243

907

(227)

8,232



















Provision for credit losses

581

281

222

1

1,085



















Non-interest expense

2,771

1,286

485

41

4,583



















Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

1,957

676

200

(269)

2,564



















Income tax provision (benefit)

466

160

48

(141)

533



















Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 1,491

$ 516

$ 152

$ (128)

$ 2,031

































































Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Dollars in millions)

Credit Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(6)

Other(6)

Total

Credit Card

Consumer

Banking

Commercial

Banking(6)

Other(6)

Total Net interest income (loss)

$ 3,620

$ 2,159

$ 578

$ (201)

$ 6,156

$ 10,209

$ 6,290

$ 1,558

$ (336)

$ 17,721 Non-interest income (loss)

1,263

127

306

(22)

1,674

3,545

412

803

(164)

4,596 Total net revenue (loss)

4,883

2,286

884

(223)

7,830

13,754

6,702

2,361

(500)

22,317 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

(198)

(91)

(53)

—

(342)

(1,325)

(523)

(475)

(2)

(2,325) Non-interest expense

2,424

1,186

459

117

4,186

6,822

3,426

1,295

349

11,892 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

2,657

1,191

478

(340)

3,986

8,257

3,799

1,541

(847)

12,750 Income tax provision (benefit)

627

282

113

(140)

882

1,952

897

364

(431)

2,782 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 2,030

$ 909

$ 365

$ (200)

$ 3,104

$ 6,305

$ 2,902

$ 1,177

$ (416)

$ 9,968

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business

























2022 Q3 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2021 Q3

2022 Q2

2021 Q3

2022

2021

2022 vs. 2021 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)



















Credit Card







































Earnings:







































Net interest income

$ 4,313

$ 3,899

$ 3,839

$ 3,865

$ 3,620

11 %

19 %

$ 12,051

$ 10,209

18 % Non-interest income

1,454

1,410

1,458

1,261

1,263

3

15

4,322

3,545

22 Total net revenue

5,767

5,309

5,297

5,126

4,883

9

18

16,373

13,754

19 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

1,261

581

545

423

(198)

117

**

2,387

(1,325)

** Non-interest expense

3,004

2,771

2,783

2,799

2,424

8

24

8,558

6,822

25 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,502

1,957

1,969

1,904

2,657

(23)

(43)

5,428

8,257

(34) Income tax provision

356

466

469

451

627

(24)

(43)

1,291

1,952

(34) Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 1,146

$ 1,491

$ 1,500

$ 1,453

$ 2,030

(23)

(44)

$ 4,137

$ 6,305

(34) Selected performance metrics:







































Period-end loans held for investment

$ 126,913

$ 120,880

$ 113,962

$ 114,772

$ 105,030

5

21

$ 126,913

$ 105,030

21 Average loans held for investment

123,357

115,835

111,480

108,588

102,046

6

21

116,934

100,757

16 Average yield on loans outstanding(1)

16.74 %

15.24 %

14.97 %

14.94 %

14.88 %

150 bps

186 bps

15.67 %

14.47 %

120 bps Total net revenue margin(7)

18.70

18.33

18.56

18.11

18.33

37

37

18.53

17.70

83 Net charge-off rate

2.25

2.34

2.18

1.42

1.43

(9)

82

2.26

2.08

18 30+ day performing delinquency rate

3.01

2.42

2.38

2.28

2.00

59

101

3.01

2.00

101 30+ day delinquency rate

3.02

2.42

2.39

2.29

2.00

60

102

3.02

2.00

102 Nonperforming loan rate(3)

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

—

—

0.01

0.01

— Purchase volume(8)

$ 149,497

$ 148,491

$ 133,662

$ 149,982

$ 136,614

1 %

9 %

$ 431,650

$ 377,623

14 %

































































2022 Q3 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2021 Q3

2022 Q2

2021 Q3

2022

2021

2022 vs. 2021 Domestic Card







































Earnings:







































Net interest income

$ 4,065

$ 3,651

$ 3,620

$ 3,558

$ 3,319

11 %

22 %

$ 11,336

$ 9,358

21 % Non-interest income

1,383

1,340

1,248

1,190

1,200

3

15

3,971

3,342

19 Total net revenue

5,448

4,991

4,868

4,748

4,519

9

21

15,307

12,700

21 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

1,167

494

559

384

(200)

136

**

2,220

(1,252)

** Non-interest expense

2,803

2,594

2,564

2,564

2,191

8

28

7,961

6,148

29 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

1,478

1,903

1,745

1,800

2,528

(22)

(42)

5,126

7,804

(34) Income tax provision

351

450

414

424

597

(22)

(41)

1,215

1,842

(34) Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 1,127

$ 1,453

$ 1,331

$ 1,376

$ 1,931

(22)

(42)

$ 3,911

$ 5,962

(34) Selected performance metrics:







































Period-end loans held for investment

$ 121,279

$ 115,004

$ 107,987

$ 108,723

$ 99,258

5

22

$ 121,279

$ 99,258

22 Average loans held for investment

117,467

109,962

105,536

102,717

96,309

7

22

111,032

93,493

19 Average yield on loans outstanding(1)

16.61 %

15.03 %

14.82 %

14.86 %

14.80 %

158 bps

181 bps

15.51 %

14.36 %

115 bps Total net revenue margin(7)

18.55

18.16

18.28

18.14

18.40

39

15

18.33

17.74

59 Net charge-off rate (2)

2.20

2.26

2.12

1.49

1.36

(6)

84

2.19

2.05

14 30+ day performing delinquency rate

2.97

2.35

2.32

2.22

1.93

62

104

2.97

1.93

104 Purchase volume(8)

$ 145,805

$ 144,668

$ 126,284

$ 138,825

$ 126,057

1 %

16 %

$ 416,757

$ 348,472

20 % Refreshed FICO scores:(9)







































Greater than 660

70 %

70 %

70 %

71 %

71 %

—

(1)

70 %

71 %

(1) 660 or below

30

30

30

29

29

—

1

30

29

1 Total

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









100 %

100 %





CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 11: Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business

























2022 Q3 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2021 Q3

2022 Q2

2021 Q3

2022

2021

2022 vs. 2021 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)



















Consumer Banking







































Earnings:







































Net interest income

$ 2,311

$ 2,147

$ 2,113

$ 2,158

$ 2,159

8 %

7 %

$ 6,571

$ 6,290

4 % Non-interest income

129

96

105

142

127

34

2

330

412

(20) Total net revenue

2,440

2,243

2,218

2,300

2,286

9

7

6,901

6,702

3 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

285

281

130

2

(91)

1

**

696

(523)

** Non-interest expense

1,340

1,286

1,236

1,285

1,186

4

13

3,862

3,426

13 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

815

676

852

1,013

1,191

21

(32)

2,343

3,799

(38) Income tax provision

193

160

202

239

282

21

(32)

555

897

(38) Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 622

$ 516

$ 650

$ 774

$ 909

21

(32)

$ 1,788

$ 2,902

(38) Selected performance metrics:







































Period-end loans held for investment

$ 81,199

$ 81,531

$ 80,330

$ 77,646

$ 77,112

—

5

$ 81,199

$ 77,112

5 Average loans held for investment

81,339

80,981

78,689

77,444

75,996

—

7

80,346

72,669

11 Average yield on loans held for investment(1)

7.20 %

7.08 %

7.17 %

7.55 %

7.78 %

12 bps

(58) bps

7.15 %

7.97 %

(82) bps Auto loan originations

$ 8,289

$ 10,328

$ 11,713

$ 9,721

$ 11,570

(20) %

(28) %

$ 30,330

$ 33,362

(9) % Period-end deposits

256,661

255,904

258,359

256,407

252,387

—

2

256,661

252,387

2 Average deposits

255,843

254,336

255,265

253,372

251,307

1

2

255,150

251,105

2 Average deposits interest rate

0.79 %

0.38 %

0.29 %

0.30 %

0.30 %

41 bps

49 bps

0.49 %

0.32 %

17 bps Net charge-off rate

1.10

0.67

0.75

0.75

0.27

43

83

0.84

0.24

60 30+ day performing delinquency rate

4.77

4.39

3.78

4.26

3.58

38

119

4.77

3.58

119 30+ day delinquency rate

5.28

4.81

4.13

4.66

3.88

47

140

5.28

3.88

140 Nonperforming loan rate(3)

0.64

0.54

0.46

0.50

0.42

10

22

0.64

0.42

22 Nonperforming asset rate(4)

0.71

0.60

0.52

0.56

0.47

11

24

0.71

0.47

24 Auto—At origination FICO scores:(10)







































Greater than 660

52 %

52 %

51 %

50 %

49 %

—

3 %

52 %

49 %

3 % 621 - 660

20

20

20

20

20

—

—

20

20

— 620 or below

28

28

29

30

31

—

(3)

28

31

(3) Total

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %









100 %

100 %





CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF) Table 12: Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business

























2022 Q3 vs.

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2022 Q3

2022 Q2

2022 Q1

2021 Q4

2021 Q3

2022 Q2

2021 Q3

2022

2021

2022 vs. 2021 (Dollars in millions, except as noted)



















Commercial Banking







































Earnings:







































Net interest income

$ 699

$ 635

$ 607

$ 595

$ 578

10 %

21 %

$ 1,941

$ 1,558

25 % Non-interest income

319

272

277

345

306

17

4

868

803

8 Total net revenue(6)

1,018

907

884

940

884

12

15

2,809

2,361

19 Provision (benefit) for credit losses

123

222

8

(44)

(53)

(45)

**

353

(475)

** Non-interest expense

542

485

488

520

459

12

18

1,515

1,295

17 Income from continuing operations before income taxes

353

200

388

464

478

77

(26)

941

1,541

(39) Income tax provision

83

48

92

109

113

73

(27)

223

364

(39) Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$ 270

$ 152

$ 296

$ 355

$ 365

78

(26)

$ 718

$ 1,177

(39) Selected performance metrics:







































Period-end loans held for investment

$ 95,831

$ 93,973

$ 86,174

$ 84,922

$ 79,248

2

21

$ 95,831

$ 79,248

21 Average loans held for investment

95,490

89,294

85,173

81,127

75,059

7

27

90,024

74,441

21 Average yield on loans held for investment(1)(6)

4.40 %

3.18 %

2.66 %

2.71 %

2.77 %

122 bps

163 bps

3.44 %

2.75 %

69 bps Period-end deposits

$ 41,058

$ 38,844

$ 45,232

$ 44,809

$ 43,347

6 %

(5) %

$ 41,058

$ 43,347

(5) % Average deposits

39,799

40,536

45,008

44,206

42,729

(2)

(7)

41,762

41,725

— Average deposits interest rate

0.83 %

0.19 %

0.12 %

0.12 %

0.15 %

64 bps

68 bps

0.37 %

0.15 %

22 bps Net charge-off (recovery) rate

0.05

0.14

0.06

(0.02)

0.05

(9)

—

0.08

0.01

7 Nonperforming loan rate(3)

0.57

0.70

0.81

0.82

0.76

(13)

(19)

0.57

0.76

(19) Nonperforming asset rate(4)

0.57

0.70

0.81

0.82

0.76

(13)

(19)

0.57

0.76

(19) Risk category:(11)







































Noncriticized

$ 89,559

$ 88,349

$ 80,586

$ 79,014

$ 73,218

1 %

22 %

$ 89,559

$ 73,218

22 % Criticized performing

5,722

4,969

4,893

5,209

5,429

15

5

5,722

5,429

5 Criticized nonperforming

550

655

695

699

601

(16)

(8)

550

601

(8) Total commercial banking loans

$ 95,831

$ 93,973

$ 86,174

$ 84,922

$ 79,248

2

21

$ 95,831

$ 79,248

21 Risk category as a percentage of period-end loans held for investment:(11)







































Noncriticized

93.46 %

94.01 %

93.51 %

93.05 %

92.39 %

(55) bps

107 bps

93.46 %

92.39 %

107 bps Criticized performing

5.97

5.29

5.68

6.13

6.85

68

(88)

5.97

6.85

(88) Criticized nonperforming

0.57

0.70

0.81

0.82

0.76

(13)

(19)

0.57

0.76

(19) Total commercial banking loans

100.00 %

100.00 %

100.00 %

100.00 %

100.00 %









100.00 %

100.00 %



