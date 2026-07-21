Capital One Financial Aktie

Capital One Financial für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 893413 / ISIN: US14040H1059

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21.07.2026 23:16:05

Capital One Returns To Profit In Q2

(RTTNews) - Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) on Tuesday, reported second-quarter 2026 results, with profit rebounding from the year-ago quarter as revenue increased and credit loss provisions declined.

Total net revenue rose to $15.85 billion in the second quarter of 2026 from $12.49 billion a year earlier. Net profit increased to $3.02 billion, or $4.73 per share, compared with a net loss of $4.28 billion, or $8.58 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Net interest income increased to $12.37 billion from $10.00 billion, while non-interest income rose to $3.48 billion from $2.50 billion. Provision for credit losses declined to $2.99 billion from $11.43 billion, while total non-interest expense increased to $9.04 billion from $6.99 billion.

COF closed trading is currently trading after hours at $206.69 up $0.47 or 0.23 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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