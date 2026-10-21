Capital One Stock Rises 4% After Q3 Earnings And Revenue Increase

(RTTNews) - Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is up 4.41 percent, gaining $8.88 to $210.44 on Wednesday. The rise follows the company's third-quarter results, with net income increasing to $3.54 billion, or $5.61 per share, from $3.19 billion, or $4.83 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings totaled $4.08 billion, or $6.69 per share.

Capital One is currently trading at $210.44, up from the previous close of $201.56 after opening at $206.37 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has traded between $205.24 and $211.49 during the session. Trading volume stands at 2.12 million shares, compared with an average volume of 3.62 million shares.

Third-quarter revenue rose 6.4 percent to $16.34 billion from $15.36 billion a year earlier, alongside the increase in both net and adjusted earnings. Earnings per share increased 16.1 percent from $4.83 in the prior-year period, while adjusted EPS reached $6.69. Capital One shares have traded between $174.24 and $259.64 over the past 52 weeks.