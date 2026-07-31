Legacy Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MUR6 / ISIN: US5249341067
|
31.07.2026 20:15:00
Capital One's Purchase Volume Grew 26%, but Legacy Discover Volume Rose Less Than 2%. Only One Number Describes the Franchise It Bought.
Capital One (NYSE: COF) made a bold move by acquiring Discover. The big goal was to expand Capital One's transaction processing business, effectively taking on industry giants like Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA). But along with the processing business came Discover's other operations. There's an important interplay here that investors need to understand, summed up by one figure: Purchase volume. Capital One's card business saw a 26% increase in purchase volume in the second quarter of 2026. That's a huge advance, but there are some important nuances to consider. The biggest nuance is highlighted by comparing the legacy Capital One business's purchase volume growth of 14% to the legacy Discover business's growth of about 2%. At first glance, that doesn't seem to square with the 26% overall increase. But the overall increase was driven by adding all of Discover's business to Capital One's existing business. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!