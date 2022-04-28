|
Capital Properties, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCQX: CPTP) announced that, at its regular quarterly meeting held on April 27, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 (seven cents) per share on the Company's outstanding Class A Common Shares (6,599,912) payable on May 27, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 13, 2022.
About Capital Properties, Inc.
Capital Properties, Inc. and its subsidiary's principal business consist of the long-term leasing of certain of its real estate interests in downtown Providence, Rhode Island for commercial development and the leasing of locations along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts for outdoor advertising purposes.
