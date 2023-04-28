28.04.2023 20:16:00

Capital Properties, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCQX: CPTP) announced that at its regular quarterly meeting held on April 26, 2023 the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 (seven cents) per share on the Company's outstanding Class A Common Shares (6,599,912) payable on May 26, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 12, 2023.

About Capital Properties, Inc.

Capital Properties, Inc. and its subsidiary's principal business consist of the long-term leasing of certain of its real estate interests in downtown Providence, Rhode Island for commercial development and the leasing of locations along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts for outdoor advertising purposes. 

CONTACT:

Susan R. Johnson, Treasurer
401-435-7171

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-properties-inc-declares-regular-quarterly-dividend-301811133.html

SOURCE Capital Properties, Inc.

