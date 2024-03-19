Capital reduction payout

Ghent, 19 March 2024 – 18:30 - Press release / Regulated information

Payout capital decrease

On 21 December 2023, the Extraordinary General Meeting of ABO-Group Environment NV approved a capital decrease of €993,461.09, with the aim of achieving a distribution to shareholders, through repayment on each share of 1/10,568,735th of the amount of the capital decrease. This amounts to the payment of a shareholder remuneration of €0.094 per share, in accordance with the positive opinion of the Ruling Committee obtained by the Company.



The following dates were set:

Ex-date on 21 March 2024 - from this date, the Company's shares will be traded on Euronext Brussels ex-coupon No 1;

Registration date on 22 March 2024; and

Payment date on 25 March 2024.

Payment of the capital decrease will be made by the Company for nominative shareholders and through the paying agent Belfius Bank for holders of dematerialised shares and upon presentation of coupon no. 1.

About ABO-Group Environment

ABO-Group Environment is a specialised, publicly traded engineering firm focused on geotechnical and environmental services and soil remediation. Through its consulting and testing & monitoring departments, ABO-Group is established in Belgium, the Netherlands and France, and active internationally. ABO-Group guarantees its customers a sustainable solution. For a more detailed description of the Group's activities, please visit the website ( www.abo-group.eu ).

For more information:

Frank De Palmenaer

CEO ABO-GROUP Environment NV

frank.depalmenaer@abo-group.eu

T +32 (0)4 96 59 88 88

Derbystraat 255, Maaltecenter Blok G, B-9051 Ghent (SDW), Belgium

Attachment