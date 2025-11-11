11.11.2025 13:48:38

CapitaLand Ascendas To Sell Queensland Logistics Property For S$90 Mln

(RTTNews) - CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (A17U.SI, ACDSF), on Tuesday, announced the proposed divestment of 95 Gilmore Road, a logistics property in Queensland, for approximately S$90 million or A$101.8 million.

The completion is expected in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The sale is agreed on a willing-buyer and willing-seller basis, represents a 9.5% premium over the independent market valuation of S$82.2 million or A$93.0 million as of September 30, and a 17.2% premium to the original purchase price of S$76.8 million or A$76.8 million from October 2015.

The company mentioned that the estimated net proceeds after divestment costs are S$83.4 million or A$94.3 million.

The company said that the proceeds may be used for financing committed investments, repaying debt, funding working capital, or making distributions to unitholders.

If applied to debt repayment, the company's pro forma aggregate leverage would fall to 39.5% from 39.8% as of September 30.

The transaction is not expected to materially affect net asset value or distribution per unit for the full year 2025 and would have reduced full year 2024 net property income by S$4.3 million on a pro forma basis.

CapitaLand Ascendas closed trading 0.71% higher at SGD 2.8400 on the Exchange of Singapore.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.25 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.25 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX am Dienstag in Grün -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Sowohl der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich am Dienstag etwas fester. Der Der US-Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es schließlich in verschiedene Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen