|
25.02.2022 01:08:12
CapitaLand Investment reverses year-ago loss to post H2 profit of S$647m
EVEN as it maintains global ambitions, CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) will largely focus on Asia over the next 5 years owing to the opportunities here as well as the group’s track record and capabilities in the region.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Business Times"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!