CapitaLand tops buyback table; Heliconia raises stake in CSE Global

REAL estate group CapitaLand Investment (CLI) was an active buyer of its stock in the past week. From Jun 21 to 28, the company bought back 2.5 million shares over four transactions. Its purchase price ranged from S$2.64 to S$2.65, and total buyback spend was S$6.6 million.