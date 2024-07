Capitol Federal Financial Q3 Profit Sequentially Down; Stock Drops

(RTTNews) - Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN), Wednesday reported the third quarter earnings of $9.6 million or $0.07 per share, sequentially lower than $13.8 million or $0.11 a share in the March quarter.

The sequential reduction in profit was mainly due to higher income tax expenses.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $99.7 million from the previous quarter's $97.9 million.

Currently, Capitol Federal Financial's stock is trading at $6.53, down 3.26 percent on the Nasdaq.