04.08.2022 19:56:00
Capitol Securities Welcomes Pivotal Wealth Management and John Scarpino to our firm
BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is pleased to welcome John J. Scarpino to our firm. John began his career as a Financial Advisor at Prudential Bache Securities in 1988. He has worked his entire career in the financial services industry in multiple roles including advisor and recruiter. John is currently licensed in eight states and holds a Series 7, 66, Life and Health License. From 2017 until 2022 John was a Financial Advisor with Key Investment Services (Key Bank) where he was promoted to Vice President in 2019 and was their top advisor in the Hudson Valley (18 branches) in 2022. Recently Mr. Scarpino left Key and founded his own client focused firm, Pivotal Wealth Management LLC.
Mr. Scarpino is a graduate of Virginia Military Institute, Class of 1988. He holds a BA in modern languages, and international relations. His guiding principle is the honor code of the Institute. As a fiduciary for his clients, he believes his clients best interests always come first. Honor, Integrity, and knowledge of all forms of investments are ingrained in the way Pivotal Wealth Management LLC formulates financial plans for their clients. There are advisors that can grow assets, but at Pivotal the goal is to also protect those assets and help clients reach their personal financial goals.
John is located at 1 Blue Hill Plaza, Lobby Level, #1509, Pearl River , NY 10965. His contact information is jscarpino@capitolsecurities.com. (845-219-5162)
John will be working with Paul Grod, pgrod@capitolsecurities.com .About Capitol Securities Management, Inc.
Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic based, regional brokerage and investment advisory firm with locations from New England to Florida and has been serving the needs of its clients and advisors since 1985. Capitol Securities has a clearing relationship for its clients' accounts, products, services, and technology with Raymond James. It is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information on Capitol Securities and its holistic, client centered, platform and services. www.capitolsecurities.com or call Brad Kimball, National Business Development Director at (857) 343-2316. bkimball@capitolsecurities.com
