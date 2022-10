Capping rents will hit social housing safety efforts in England, say landlords

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

G15 group of big housing associations warn 5% cap would also hinder green ambitions and new-buildsEfforts to make social housing safer, greener and more livable will be significantly delayed if ministers cap rent rises at 5% next year, according to landlords who fear the move would cost them £3.5bn over the next decade.Projects to make housing blocks safe after the Grenfell Tower disaster are among those that will be slowed down, according to a coalition of housing associations based in London, if the proposed plan to protect millions of England’s poorest households from soaring rents is confirmed. Continue reading...