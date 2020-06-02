02.06.2020 05:02:00

CAPREIT Announces Election of Trustees

TORONTO, June 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CAR.UN) ("CAPREIT") announced today that, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders held today, each of the items of business referred to in its management information circular dated April 7, 2020 were passed by a vote held by ballot.

The voting results for each item of business are as follows:

Election of Trustees:

Nominee

Votes
For

% Votes

For

Votes
Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

Harold Burke

116,396,400

96.78%

3,874,595

3.22%

Gina Cody

120,124,718

99.88%

146,278

0.12%

Mark Kenney

118,964,958

98.91%

1,306,038

1.09%

Poonam Puri

119,289,278

99.18%

981,717

0.82%

Jamie Schwartz

119,234,588

99.14%

1,036,408

0.86%

Michael Stein

102,629,927

85.33%

17,641,069

14.67%

Elaine Todres

120,184,521

99.93%

86,475

0.07%

René Tremblay

120,079,941

99.84%

191,054

0.16%

Appointment of Auditors


Votes
For

% Votes

For

Votes
Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

PricewaterhouseCoopers,
LLP, Chartered Accountants

109,992,437

90.99%

10,891,552

9.01%

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

A non-binding advisory vote to accept CAPREIT's approach to executive compensation was approved.

Votes For: 116,554,786 (96.91%)
Votes Against: 3,716,206 (3.09%)

About CAPREIT

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 56,800 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,600 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 60,900 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally 3,700 suites in Ireland as at March 31, 2020. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.

