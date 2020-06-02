|
02.06.2020 05:02:00
CAPREIT Announces Election of Trustees
TORONTO, June 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CAR.UN) ("CAPREIT") announced today that, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders held today, each of the items of business referred to in its management information circular dated April 7, 2020 were passed by a vote held by ballot.
The voting results for each item of business are as follows:
Election of Trustees:
Nominee
Votes
% Votes
For
Votes
% Votes
Harold Burke
116,396,400
96.78%
3,874,595
3.22%
Gina Cody
120,124,718
99.88%
146,278
0.12%
Mark Kenney
118,964,958
98.91%
1,306,038
1.09%
Poonam Puri
119,289,278
99.18%
981,717
0.82%
Jamie Schwartz
119,234,588
99.14%
1,036,408
0.86%
Michael Stein
102,629,927
85.33%
17,641,069
14.67%
Elaine Todres
120,184,521
99.93%
86,475
0.07%
René Tremblay
120,079,941
99.84%
191,054
0.16%
Appointment of Auditors
Votes
% Votes
For
Votes
% Votes
PricewaterhouseCoopers,
109,992,437
90.99%
10,891,552
9.01%
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
A non-binding advisory vote to accept CAPREIT's approach to executive compensation was approved.
Votes For: 116,554,786 (96.91%)
Votes Against: 3,716,206 (3.09%)
About CAPREIT
CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 56,800 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,600 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 60,900 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally 3,700 suites in Ireland as at March 31, 2020. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.
SOURCE Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT)