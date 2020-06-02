CAPREIT Announces Election of Trustees

TORONTO, June 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CAR.UN) ("CAPREIT") announced today that, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders held today, each of the items of business referred to in its management information circular dated April 7, 2020 were passed by a vote held by ballot.

The voting results for each item of business are as follows:

Election of Trustees :

Nominee Votes

For % Votes For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Harold Burke 116,396,400 96.78% 3,874,595 3.22% Gina Cody 120,124,718 99.88% 146,278 0.12% Mark Kenney 118,964,958 98.91% 1,306,038 1.09% Poonam Puri 119,289,278 99.18% 981,717 0.82% Jamie Schwartz 119,234,588 99.14% 1,036,408 0.86% Michael Stein 102,629,927 85.33% 17,641,069 14.67% Elaine Todres 120,184,521 99.93% 86,475 0.07% René Tremblay 120,079,941 99.84% 191,054 0.16%

Appointment of Auditors



Votes

For % Votes For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld PricewaterhouseCoopers,

LLP, Chartered Accountants 109,992,437 90.99% 10,891,552 9.01%

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

A non-binding advisory vote to accept CAPREIT's approach to executive compensation was approved.

Votes For: 116,554,786 (96.91%)

Votes Against: 3,716,206 (3.09%)

About CAPREIT

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 56,800 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,600 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 60,900 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally 3,700 suites in Ireland as at March 31, 2020. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.

