09.11.2022 12:51:33
Capri Holdings Ltd Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $224 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $200 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Capri Holdings Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $245 million or $1.79 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $1.41 billion from $1.30 billion last year.
Capri Holdings Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $224 Mln. vs. $200 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.63 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.54 -Revenue (Q2): $1.41 Bln vs. $1.30 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.20 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.53 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $6.85 Full year revenue guidance: $5.70 Bln
