LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caprice Capital is pleased to announce company highlights for 2022.

Media Contact: Jessica Cline: jcline@capricecapital.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caprice-capital--2022-year-in-review-301741195.html

SOURCE Caprice Capital Partners