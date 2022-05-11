+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
11.05.2022 15:14:00

Caprice Capital Partners Celebrates Three Years of Partnerships with Entrepreneurs

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In May 2019, Rich Thomson launched Caprice Capital Partners, a private investment firm based in Manhattan Beach, CA with the goal of providing capital to entrepreneur-led businesses in the lower-middle market. Since launch, Caprice has deployed over $450 million in 25 transactions over 13 industry sectors and has grown to consist of a team of seven investment and operations professionals with an average of over two decades of experience.   

(PRNewsfoto/Caprice Capital Partners)

With the level of market volatility since 2019, one thing has never changed for Caprice: a dedicated focus on high strong growth potential businesses. Successful partnerships are built on trust, transparency, and alignment. Whether working directly with the founder or family owner of a business or alongside an independent sponsor or search fund, there is no substitution for direct access and true partnership. Working directly with owner-operators and non-traditional sponsors enables Caprice to be an essential value-added partner, during the good times and the bad. It is this relationship-driven, direct partnership approach that remains Caprice's guiding principle in everything they do and a proven differentiator in a crowded market.    

Caprice Capital Partners appreciates our customers and investors ongoing support, and we continue to be excited for the future!

  • Deployed over $450 million of capital to non-sponsored, entrepreneurial-led companies
  • Supported transformational growth, succession, and M&A initiatives across 25 businesses and 13 industries
  • Forged long-term relationships with high-integrity founders, families, search funds and independent sponsors seeking an alternative to control equity
  • Added six new team members with over a century of experience across originations, execution, and operations
  • Actively hiring talented origination and execution personnel 
  • Growing our supportive limited partners investor base

Caprice Capital Partners is a flexible capital solution for small and midsize businesses.

Contact: Rich Thomsoncaprice@capricecapital.com

Website: www.capricecapital.com

LinkedIn: Caprice LinkedIn

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caprice-capital-partners-celebrates-three-years-of-partnerships-with-entrepreneurs-301544644.html

SOURCE Caprice Capital Partners

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

"Heiße Inflationsdaten": US-Börsen nach Endspurt wenig über Tagestiefs -- ATX schließt mit deutlichen Verlusten -- DAX letztlich schwächer -- Teils kräftige Abschläge in Asien
Der heimische Aktienmarkt ging am Donnerstag tiefer aus dem Handel. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich letztlich mit Verlusten. Die Wall Street schloss uneinheitlich. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag tiefer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen