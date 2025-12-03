Capricor Therapeutics Aktie

Capricor Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PLU4 / ISIN: US14070B3096

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.12.2025 14:41:01

Capricor Reports Positive Phase 3 Data For Deramiocel In DMD; Shares Jump

(RTTNews) - Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) on Wednesday announced positive topline results from its pivotal Phase 3 HOPE-3 trial evaluating Deramiocel for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The study met its primary endpoint, sending the company's shares up more than 14% in pre-market trading.

The trial randomized participants to receive either Deramiocel or a placebo over a 12-month period. Results showed clinically meaningful and statistically significant skeletal and cardiac benefits, supporting Deramiocel as a potential first-in-class therapy targeting Duchenne cardiomyopathy, the leading cause of mortality in DMD. The therapy maintained a favorable safety and tolerability profile, consistent with previous clinical experience.

Capricor plans to submit its response to the Complete Response Letter for Deramiocel's Biologics License Application (BLA) received in July, incorporating the HOPE-3 data, following prior alignment with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Capricor Therapeutics shares had closed at $6.36, down 4.36% on Tuesday.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Capricor Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Capricor Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Capricor Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs 23,60 -3,28% Capricor Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08:32 Paul Singer investiert in Etsy, Pinterest & Co.: Die wichtigsten Aktien im Elliott-Portfolio in Q3 2025
03.12.25 Jeremy Granthams Investmentstrategie in Q3 2025: Das Aktienportfolio im Überblick
02.12.25 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
01.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Weiter Hoffnung auf Zinssenkung in den USA: ATX nach Verschnaufpause wieder höher -- DAX legt zu -- Kräftige Kursgewinne in Japan - China-Börsen wenig verändert
Der heimische Aktiennmarkt zeigt sich mit Aufschlägen. Auch der DAX gewinnt im Donnerstagshandel. In Asien notieren die Börsen uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen