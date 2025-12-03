Capricor Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A2PLU4 / ISIN: US14070B3096
|
03.12.2025 14:41:01
Capricor Reports Positive Phase 3 Data For Deramiocel In DMD; Shares Jump
(RTTNews) - Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) on Wednesday announced positive topline results from its pivotal Phase 3 HOPE-3 trial evaluating Deramiocel for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The study met its primary endpoint, sending the company's shares up more than 14% in pre-market trading.
The trial randomized participants to receive either Deramiocel or a placebo over a 12-month period. Results showed clinically meaningful and statistically significant skeletal and cardiac benefits, supporting Deramiocel as a potential first-in-class therapy targeting Duchenne cardiomyopathy, the leading cause of mortality in DMD. The therapy maintained a favorable safety and tolerability profile, consistent with previous clinical experience.
Capricor plans to submit its response to the Complete Response Letter for Deramiocel's Biologics License Application (BLA) received in July, incorporating the HOPE-3 data, following prior alignment with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Capricor Therapeutics shares had closed at $6.36, down 4.36% on Tuesday.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Capricor Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
09.11.25
|Ausblick: Capricor Therapeutics stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Capricor Therapeutics Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Capricor Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs
|23,60
|-3,28%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeiter Hoffnung auf Zinssenkung in den USA: ATX nach Verschnaufpause wieder höher -- DAX legt zu -- Kräftige Kursgewinne in Japan - China-Börsen wenig verändert
Der heimische Aktiennmarkt zeigt sich mit Aufschlägen. Auch der DAX gewinnt im Donnerstagshandel. In Asien notieren die Börsen uneinheitlich.