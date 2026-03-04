Navitas Aktie
Capricorn Dumps 1.19 Million Navitas Semiconductor Shares Worth $11.4 Million
Capricorn Investment Group LLC disclosed in a February 17, 2026, SEC filing that it sold shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS).According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Capricorn Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation by 1,188,884 shares, for an estimated $11.44 million based on quarterly average pricing. The quarter-end value of the stake decreased by $9.22 million, which incorporates both the reduction in shares and price changes during the period. The fund now holds 7,992,697 shares, worth $57.07 million as of December 31, 2025.Navitas Semiconductor Corporation operates at scale in the semiconductor industry, focusing on innovative GaN power ICs that enable higher efficiency and compactness in power electronics. The company's strategy centers on leveraging proprietary technology to address the growing demand for energy-efficient solutions across global electronics markets. This approach positions Navitas as a technology leader in high-growth segments requiring advanced power management.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
