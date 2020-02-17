Capriotti's Rides Momentum Into 2020 Following a Year of Exceptional Growth

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted sandwiches, is closing out 2019 on roll – with no signs of slowing – after a year of massive expansion and menu innovation. On top of expanding into new markets and adding new franchise partners to its roster, the sandwich shop also added a wider variety of vegetarian-friendly and innovative menu items to their lineup – including the Impossible Cheesesteak, and more.

2019 was a momentous year, as the fan-favorite sandwich shop expanded into 28 new markets, 10 new states, added 24 new franchisees and signed a record-breaking amount of deals – reaching a total of 100 this year alone. Within the first six months of the year, Capriotti's inked 48 deals, setting the stage for an even stronger second half of the year. This notable growth kickstarts plans to bring the brand's fresh, fan-favorite subs across the nation in markets like Chicago; El Paso, Texas; Jacksonville, Florida; and Portland, Oregon. This expansion is expected to fuel even further growth into the new year and beyond, pushing the brand to achieve its goal of opening 500 locations by 2025.

Capriotti's attributes its momentous growth to its loyal fanbase, CAPAddicts, exceptional multi-faceted franchisee support and an operating model deeply rooted in tradition. At the end of 2019, 72% of Capriotti's franchise partners were multi-unit owners, confirming the success of the brand's business model and exceptional support provided by the corporate team.

"We are thrilled with the impressive growth Capriotti's has seen not only in 2019, but in the past few years as a whole," said David Bloom, Vice President of Franchise Development. "By entering 28 new markets and 10 new states, our franchise owners are serving increasingly more communities with high-quality, tasty food that brings guests back for more. We are looking ahead to 2020, and plan to keep the momentum going through exceptional franchisee support and delicious, innovative menu items, such as the onboarding of our Impossible Cheesesteak, new sides for combo meals and more."

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's is most famous for its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of fan-favorite subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop's acclaimed best-seller, made with whole turkeys roasted in-house, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo on a soft roll.

Capriotti's plans to expand to 500 locations by 2025 through franchising, having surpassed the 100th location milestone in 2019. This highly profitable franchise opportunity requires an average investment of around $375,000. Franchisees are offered guidance every step of the way with multi-faceted support, from real estate and construction to training and marketing. Uniquely led by owners who started out as Capriotti's franchisees, the Capriotti's team is committed to the brand, quality and success of all franchise partners.

Capriotti's is actively seeking single and multi-unit restaurant franchise partners who bring integrity and a drive for profitability to join its family. For more information about the Capriotti's franchise opportunity, please visit http://www.ownacapriottis.com.



About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025, and was listed amongst the Franchise Times 200+ listing for 2018. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

