Capsicum Group Expands Senior Leadership Team to Provide Superior Forensic, E-Discovery and Cyber Security Consulting Services to the Legal Industry

Capsicum Group, LLC (Capsicum), a technology consulting firm specializing in digital forensics, cybersecurity, and e-discovery, announced today the expansion of its senior team adding executives to bolster its consulting services throughout the country. Sean Goldstein is appointed as VP of Marketing and Business Development, Michael Neher as Director of Business Development for the Southeast Region and Kate Lipp will serve as Director, Development Manager for the Northeast Region.

"As Capsicum continues to expand across the country, it is critical that we retain the best and brightest talent to counsel our clients," said Sandy Goldstein, founder and CEO of Capsicum. "Sean, Michael and Kate bring significant legal and consulting experience and will not only ensure that we deliver superior forensic and cybersecurity services to the Fortune 500 and top legal practices that we serve, but that we are able to evolve those services in an ever-changing environment."

Sean Goldstein is responsible for cultivating and managing existing client relationships, managing Cyber Security, Digital Forensics, and E-Discovery engagements, as well as special projects. Sean returns to Capsicum, where he started his career, after spending five years at IBM's Global Business Practice, where he helped lead implementations of complex systems for Fortune 500 Companies in industries such as consumer products, healthcare; Life Sciences, petroleum and chemicals, retail, financial, etc. Sean is a graduate of the University of Miami earning both his BBA (Entrepreneurship and Marketing) and an MBA (Computer Information Systems and Lean Six Sigma). Sean is based in the firm's New York office.

As Director of Business Development for the Southeast Region, Michael Neher will foster client relationships and support customer analytics, marketing and public relations activities. He joins Capsicum with a diverse background of legal, marketing, and technology experience in both the public and private legal sectors. Most recently, he helped drive business development efforts as a Business Intelligence Specialist for a global AmLaw 20 firm. Mike is a graduate of Drexel University, earning both his JD from Drexel'sThomas R. Kline School of Law and his MS in Information Systems from Drexel's College of Computing and Informatics. He earned his undergraduate degree in Marketing Communication from Penn State University. Mike is based in the firm's south Florida office.

Kate Lipp returns to Capsicum after five years. As Director, Development Manager for the Northeast Region she is responsible for cultivating new and existing client relationships, managing Digital Forensics, Cyber Security and E-Discovery engagements. For more than a decade, Kate worked in the legal services industry, consulting with some of the largest law firms in the country. She is a graduate of Lehigh University with a BA in Psychology.

About Capsicum Group

Capsicum Group, LLC is a consulting company dedicated to helping organizations achieve success with complex legal, regulatory, and technology projects. The firm's areas of expertise includes forensic investigations, cybersecurity, discovery, electronic and paper recovery, security, regulatory compliance, and incident response retainers.

Employing high-caliber experts and a unique understanding of data, technology, and the law, Capsicum Group's team of professionals are equipped to take on the most complex projects. Capsicum is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with offices in New York, Florida, Texas, and California.

