Capstone Copper To Sell Cozamin Mine To Luca Mining For Upto $385 Million

(RTTNews) - Monday, Capstone Copper Corp. (CS, CS.TO) announced an agreement to sell its Cozamin copper-silver-zinc-lead mine to Luca Mining Corp. (LUCA.V) for total consideration of upto $385 million.

The total amount consists of $275 million in upfront cash, $15 million in Luca shares, $35 million in deferred consideration, and upto $60 million in contingent cash consideration.

The proceeds from the transaction are expected to strengthen the company's balance sheet and provide financial flexibility to support its growth pipeline.

The company also believes the Zacatecas, Mexico-based mine will be well positioned under Luca's ownership, providing regional expertise, focus, and a commitment to invest in the mine's future for the long-term benefit of the workforce and surrounding communities.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Capstone's stock closed at C$14.49, up 1.90 percent on the Toronto Exchange.