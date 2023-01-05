05.01.2023 20:10:00

Capstone LLC Publishes The Most Underappreciated Developments in Financial Services for 2023

Policymakers are poised to make several landmark decisions affecting the financial services industry in the US and Europe in 2023.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone LLC is sharing its annual outlook on the most underappreciated policy developments that will play a big role in how 2023 shapes up for investors and companies in the financial services sector.

  • The Federal Reserve will increase capital requirements for large banks in early 2023, an outcome that is out of consensus, presenting risks investors have yet to underappreciate.
  • The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Federal Trade Commission will increase scrutiny of "junk fees"—charges from financial firms that aren't for services performed or that mislead consumers.
  • The Federal Trade Commission will crack down on auto dealers engaging in aggressive marketing of add-on products such as vehicle service contracts, anti-theft protection, and more.
  • State insurance commissioners will increasingly focus on risks posed by climate change. This will affect personal and commercial property insurers in many states, prompting reconsideration of coverage of events such as wildfires, hurricanes, and floods, huge sources of uninsured losses.
  • US and European officials will take aim at Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. EU policymakers will continue implementing measures that reduce their market share, supporting European rivals and bolstering EU autonomy in that market. Meanwhile, US regulators are investigating both companies—limiting how aggressively they can respond to emerging competitive pressures.

    • Please access these links to read Capstone's outlook on developments for 2023:

    US Financial Services

    European Financial Services

    US Insurance Industry 

    Capstone
    For more information contact Daniel Kruger at (202) 350-4700 or E-mail: news@capstonedc.com

    About Capstone

    Capstone is a leading global policy analysis and regulatory due diligence firm with locations in Washington, DC, London, and Sydney. As developments in Washington, London, Brussels, and other centers of government become more crucial to investment strategies, legislation, regulatory reforms, and new federal oversight are affecting industries in evolving ways. We advise institutional investors and companies on how changes in state, federal, and international policy impact investments. Capstone has established leading coverage of public policy investments affecting financial and business services, energy and environment, healthcare, TMT, and more. Our professionals analyze policy to uncover risks, opportunities, and, along the way, unique business, and investment strategies for our clients.

