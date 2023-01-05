|
Capstone LLC Publishes The Most Underappreciated Developments in Financial Services for 2023
Policymakers are poised to make several landmark decisions affecting the financial services industry in the US and Europe in 2023.
WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone LLC is sharing its annual outlook on the most underappreciated policy developments that will play a big role in how 2023 shapes up for investors and companies in the financial services sector.
Please access these links to read Capstone's outlook on developments for 2023:
Capstone is a leading global policy analysis and regulatory due diligence firm with locations in Washington, DC, London, and Sydney. As developments in Washington, London, Brussels, and other centers of government become more crucial to investment strategies, legislation, regulatory reforms, and new federal oversight are affecting industries in evolving ways. We advise institutional investors and companies on how changes in state, federal, and international policy impact investments. Capstone has established leading coverage of public policy investments affecting financial and business services, energy and environment, healthcare, TMT, and more. Our professionals analyze policy to uncover risks, opportunities, and, along the way, unique business, and investment strategies for our clients.
