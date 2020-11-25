CaptiGen, LLC Announces Enhanced Covid-19 Testing

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CaptiGen, LLC is pleased to announce the development of CaptiSwab, sterile, individually wrapped, knitted textile swabs for the collection of clinical samples for microbial detection through standard culture, RT-PCR, and next-generation sequencing (NGS).

Engineered to increase the yield of microbial genomic sampling, CaptiSwab features a large, double-layered, knitted fabric head designed to improve absorption and provide a better command of extraction from the device. CaptiSwab has been validated for SARS-CoV-2 detection through an approved RT-PCR assay and has a proven lower Limit of Detection (LoD) compared to standard oropharyngeal and nasopharyngeal swabs on the market. CaptiSwab has been validated for a 36-hour dry hold at room temperature. In a head to head pain study, 30 out of 32 patients preferred CaptiSwab over nasopharyngeal swabbing. CaptiSwab has been validated to the M40-A2 standard for Quality Control of Microbiological Transport.

Additionally, the CaptiGen™ Environmental Collection Kit was developed to support molecular diagnostic test systems. The self-contained kit was designed to easily swab flat surfaces, high traffic, and high touch areas where viruses and pathogens can be detected. CaptiGen™ ensures that costly cleaning protocols are measured for effectiveness and to verify opportunities for improvement.

"Companies worldwide have implemented rigorous cleaning processes at great cost and with no standard for validation," said Jaclyn Feula, VP, ME&T. "CaptiGen™ will allow users to promote and validate their cleaning process."

CaptiGen, LLC was founded under the leadership of Parvizi Surgical Innovation, LLC (PSI), an emerging healthcare company in Philadelphia, PA. PSI has over 80 members, including world-renowned orthopedic surgeons, clinicians, business leaders and scientists.

"PSI is focused on improving the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of infection. This focus is supported through a robust basic-science and clinical research initiative," said Dr. Javad Parvizi, CEO of PSI. "These clinical studies will help support the improvement of patient outcomes and surgical care."

Parvizi Surgical Innovation, LLC (PSI) fosters the growth of new technologies through research and development. Founded in 2016 by Dr. Javad Parvizi, our purpose is to advance healthcare for both the patient and provider with the collective knowledge of devoted clinicians, world-class surgeons, business leaders, and scientists. PSI strives to better patients' lives through licensing, funding, partnering, and innovative development.

